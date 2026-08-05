Government intervention raises prices.





I came across the chart mentioned in the first link below during my wanderings about the internet. The link is to a blog post put out by HumanProgress.org, an offshoot of the Cato Institute a Libertarian think tank.



I want to call your attention mainly to the graph embedded in the blog post. This is attached as screenshot 1.





To help you orient yourself, this is a graph of the rise (or fall) in prices for a variety of goods and services in a time series from the year 2000 on. The scale is given as a percent increase (positive numbers), or decrease (negative numbers).



It makes sense that prices change over time (how many of us had grandparents who quoted the price of a chocolate bar, how many of us will be the grandparents quoting that same metric?). In order to cancel out inflation and other effects, the authors chose "time pricing" as their scale. Quoting from the blog post:



"We’ve compared the nominal price change of each product to the change in nominal average hourly wages, from which we can show the change in the time prices—positive or negative."



If you want to learn more about time prices, I included a Wikipedia explainer page second below, but the short answer (also in the image heading this post) is essentially the quotient of a good's/service's price at any given time to the hourly wages at any given time; it's how long an average person would have to work to purchase that thing.



In reviewing the chart do you notice something about the red vs. blue lines?



The authors put it better than I could:



"What stands out most, though, is that the products becoming less abundant—medical care services, childcare, college textbooks, tuition, and hospital services—are also the ones most heavily influenced by government intervention, whether through subsidies, regulation, or restricted supply."



There's more in the report to read, in particular an analysis of the abundance of goods and services over time, but here's where I want to depart.



It is reasonable that we want government to regulate some things. I.e. I am not a completely laissez-faire capitalist. This regulation has the obvious consequence that prices will go up since it's a restriction on supply. The same can be said for social services.



The conversation, however, all too often drifts into a dichotomy. The choice (depending on who you listen to) is framed starkly on your behalf: you either want the government in everything or you want it in nothing.



This is a false choice, and like all framing by advocates, ignores the sometimes complicated nature of reality.



The question to me is not whether or not we want government intervention, it's how much do we want. Surely in looking at that graph, you would struggle to make the argument we want more. This becomes all the more clear when you start to consider the latter parts of the blog post on relative abundance.



Childcare in Colorado is one of the most highly regulated businesses there is (see "Related" below). It also has a fair bit of subsidy behind it, with both of these things increasing with time.



Look again for where it sits on the graph. That line is steeper than the north face of the Eiger.



If Denver follows through on its plan for universal childcare, if Gary Community Ventures et. al. succeeds in their push to get it statewide, do you think that extra involvement will bend the curve down or push it up more?



You can be as conspiratorial (or not) as you'd like about the motivation behind it, but one thing is clear: when the government gets involved, we pay more.



https://humanprogress.org/time-pricing-mark-perrys-latest-chart-of-the-century/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_price

Related:





An earlier op ed concerning the regulatory burden on childcare in Colorado. Some of the numbers for the regulations are startling.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/09/04/regulatory-burden-colorado-childcare-providers/

One more on framing and government intervention





The prior post today dealt with government intervention in the market and how that drives prices. This struck me as at least (partly) thematically related to the CPR interview between Ryan Warner and Governor Polis linked below.



I'll pull some non-contiguous quotes to help me flesh this out.



"The governor said it’s important not to conflate that approach to nationalizing private companies with expansive funding for government programs. Specifically, the governor spent Tuesday lauding Colorado’s new place at the top of a national rankings for education quality."



"Ryan Warner: You spoke a lot about state investments in education today. Some might call this level of PUBLIC INVESTMENT [emphasis mine] socialism. Would you?"



"There's no question President Trump is socializing major sectors of the economy, particularly those related to the military, to materials. And here's the danger in that. The government needs to be a neutral regulator of the economy. They need to be the referee, right? They need to, of course, protect consumers, enforce antitrust. You can't be a player on the field and the referee at the same time. At the very best, it questions the appearance of your impartiality, but it actually does impinge upon your impartiality itself. There's no way that the U.S. government writing the rules for import and export of steel can also be a shareholder and one of the largest steel producers. It's wrong. It's to the detriment of the fair and free market system, and it concentrates political and economic power, in this case, in the presidency under Donald Trump."



"Warner: Do you think that we are having too big a debate over the word socialism? That is, for some, it means expanding the social safety net versus government control of a particular something. I think that the word is charged. And is it helpful, do you think, in the discussion?"



"Polis: Well, I mean, look, I'm just here to look at what the dictionary says socialism is. ... So look, Miriam-Webster: Socialism, any of the various egalitarian economic and political theories or movements advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. So that's what the dictionary says. It says government ownership of distributing or owning goods."



In reading these quotes, put aside the media bias, and Polis' unchecked bloviating. Focus here on the variety of ways in which both the host Ryan Warner and self-described "progressive" Polis frame socialism.



As the Democrat party moves further and further left, you can expect to see more of this. Most Americans are leery of socialism and thus, to sell it, and/or to not completely lose the socialist wing of the Democrat party here in Colorado, politicians (and the lefty press supporting them) have to come up with a narrative that makes those views palatable to mainstream Democrats. They have to round off the corners.



Socialism is really about expanding the safety net. Those who are up in arms about this topic confuse socialism with "public investment". That's all.



Now consider how Polis smoothly narrows the window on what socialism is--with no pushback from Ryan Warner, not even an independent verification of Polis' claims--so as to conveniently exclude the policy moving Colorado toward socialism. Policy which the governor himself has had a hand in.



Socialism has classically meant (to use Polis' characterization from above) "government ownership of distributing or owning goods".



A quick glance at the same dictionary that Polis uses in the interview, however, helps show you all the extra context Polis leaves out. To help you see that, I put a link to the Merriam Webster definition of socialism second below. Screenshots 1a - 1c attached are taken from that page.

Looking beyond the region that Polis wants to highlight, I want you to note what else Merriam Webster has to say about socialism. Quoting with any embedded links intact:



“...governmental ownership and ADMINISTRATION [emphasis mine] of the means of production and distribution of goods”



“The conception of that control, however, has varied, and socialism has been interpreted in widely diverging ways, ranging from statist to libertarian, from Marxist to liberal. In the modern era, ‘pure’ socialism has been seen only rarely and usually briefly in a few Communist regimes.”



“... democratically elected governments that employ some socialist practices but within a capitalist framework in the belief that extensive state regulation paired with limited state ownership produces a fair distribution of income without impairing economic growth.”



Again, the way Polis frames things here is to so narrow the issue as to leave him able to skirt out from under the policy he’s helped create in Colorado as socialism. Consider just how much governmental administration there is of producing and distributing goods there is here in Colorado. Perhaps not via having an ownership interest, but does that matter when the government has the coercive power of law to control what businesses do? Control is control, external or internal. Look at the list of regulations and businesses that are regulated. Look at the government telling building owners what kind of heating they’ll have, how you mow your lawn. And then ask how much this has all grown under Polis.



Our state has interfered in the markets and stepped on individual decision making plenty.



These things are just as legitimately socialist under a more current definition than the strict classical meaning (dating to 1830) that Polis wants us all to focus on, the one that would fit under “pure” socialism above.



The best antidote to reframing and narrowing the window, especially since you can’t count on much pushback from the liberal media,** is for you to be aware of it, and to read carefully.



As you see more of this kind of talk about socialism, be aware of the full definition. Be aware of where you (not someone else on your behalf) put the line regarding the kinds of things that ought to be labeled “public investment” and “social safety net”.



Do you draw the line at roads and schools? How far are you willing to go on health care? How much is appropriate for our government to take on, how much should be left to private charities and/or individuals? How much should the government interfere with utilities? With building owners?



Wherever you put the line, whether we disagree or not, don’t let gormless radio hosts and savvy career politicians decide for you.



**To be fair to Warner, this limp shove is about as close as he came to challenging Polis, quoting from the CPR interview, “ Warner: But insurance, for instance, a Medicare For All, would that fall under socialism to you?”



https://www.cpr.org/2026/07/29/polis-talks-tina-peters-wildfires-socialism/



https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/socialism