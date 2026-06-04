Gov Polis signs SB26-150 because nothing says respecting the will of the people and their voice quite like diluting their representation and stuffing what used to be an elected board with political appointees (cronies).**





I’m not terribly surprised Polis signed this. Similar efforts in the past have met with signals from Polis that he’s supportive of them.



What I did find somewhat odd was a trio of non-contiguous quotes from a supporter in the CBS article linked below. The third is lengthy, but to see what I mean, you need them all.



“’Having a smaller board -- a more nimble board -- will hopefully allow people to be able to work more collaboratively and also think more holistically in terms of what is in the interests of the entire RTD district,’ said Jame Flattum, the president and founder of Greater Denver Transit, who supports the bill.”



Second,



“’RTD originally, the 15-member board was an anomaly, right. RTD was only one of about five or so transit agencies of the thousands across the United States that had an elected board,’ said Flattum. ‘Appointees directly by the governor on the board gives a much bigger role to the state that can be good or bad depending upon who your governor is.’”

And finally,

“But the reality is, RTD is facing a $200 million deficit with ridership down significantly in the last few years. Will this bill solve those problems? ‘No, no,’ Flattum responded. ‘This was fundamentally a bill that was about doing what could be done with the resources that were available, right? The state, right now, has no money. RTD has no money, right? Even though, as an advocate, I would love to see money unlocked for RTD, this legislative session was going to be almost impossible to do that. When your town is flooding, it is not productive to have a long argument over the composition of the city council,’ said Nicholson. ‘We have real serious problems that are going to be those same real serious problems in 2029 when the new board takes over, and this bill doesn’t address any of them.’”

Taken together these three quotes by Mr. Flattum did not seem to mesh; there wasn’t a cohesive whole in my view. There is mention that an unelected board could have consequences you might not like depending on the governor, next to the idea that a smaller board with unelecteds is more flexible and holistic (whatever that means), next to what seems to be the contention that a crisis at RTD justifies a need to do something and not argue over how decisions get made.

Out of fairness and a desire to not put words in Mr. Flattum’s mouth, I emailed to his organization asking for expansion/clarification on what he means. As of this writing, I’ve not heard back. If I do, I will update.

Regardless of Mr. Flattum’s meaning, I can say with certainty that I do not at all support the ideas that efficiency trumps representation and/or that a crisis means to not question things and/or give up your ability to have a meaningful voice in your government.

Either of those ideas, the appeal to urgency or efficiency, are a code. They are saying that the current state of affairs does not produce the outcomes that some desire, thus a change is needed (under the auspices of whatever “good word” you’d put to it) so that things go as supporters want. If those pesky electeds don’t do what we’d like or don’t do it in the way we like, why not replace them?

I may not always like the outcomes in a representative government, but I cannot abide the morally bankrupt position that a change is needed to the structure (or that people need to be silenced) to get the outcome I want.

**From the article:



“Chris Nicholson, who currently serves on the RTD Board of Directors, has a different opinion. ‘The district that I’m in for Denver is going to go from 200,000 people that I represent to about 600,000 people, and that makes it one of the biggest districts in the state compared to other types of governance,’ said Nicholson. ‘Boulder traditionally has had two seats on the board, one for City of Boulder, and one for kind of everywhere else, and as a result of this change, there is a good chance that the entire county of Boulder is going to be represented by someone who’s not even living in Boulder, that they’re living in Adams County, so ... you create these situations where people may feel like they are not getting their voice heard simply because of the size of these districts,’ Nicholson added.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/overhaul-rtd-board-colorado-governor-law/

RTD loans FRPR some cash, but not the amount they asked for.

Let’s round out Thursday with one more on RTD.

I wrote in the past that Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR) was courting RTD to try and get a loan to help in their effort to get something on the ballot to raise money for their train.*

If you want or need the context on asking RTD for money, you’ll find that in an earlier newsletter linked first below.

I wanted to quickly follow up on that story. Per the recorded RTD meeting linked second below, FRPR did get a loan from RTD, but not as much as they asked for originally.

I’ll leave it to you to watch the meeting for the blow by blow on the vote, but the bottom line is that by a vote of 8 to 6, the commissioners voted to dole out $3 million (and not $5 million) to FRPR.**

Looking in from the outside, I can’t help but think about the safety instruction card tucked into every seat back on an airliner. Put on your own mask before trying to help others.

The reasoning for that is solid: if you pass out before you can help someone else who is without oxygen, you’ve both got a problem. If you have oxygen enough to be able to think and move, you can meaningfully help others.

What on earth is RTD doing giving loans to FRPR? They (as I have written about more than once) have no shortage of budget problems of their own to deal with!

Guess we can throw a loan to a train that may or may not ever earn enough to pay it back onto the pile of RTD’s woes now.

*An effort including a whole lot of outreach, etc. including a contest to name the train and some gerrymandering of the district where they’ll ask for money.

**Quick side note, there could possibly be some issues with this exchange violating TABOR or other laws. I have heard rumors of a possible change and/or revision. I’ll update as I know more.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/sb26-147-a-great-idea-almost-certain?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





An RTD video explainer on their budget and financial health.



A curious (and quick) watch.



