Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
9h

OMG. On several levels. The cartoon presents cartoonish choices of what to fix in your home as well as makes an analogy to RTD's revenue sources "to a paycheck or money that comes to your account each month". I open and start the meeting video and I am soon greeted with a "land acknowledgement". Are you kidding, RTD? Let's be serious here. As the drying up of fed covid dollars and decreased ridership left a deficit of $282 million, expenses should have been cut and plans for expansion should have shelved, until demand returned. The little homemaker wouldn't make those decisions, as she would be out of house and home, oh wait, she'd still be there as the landlord would struggle legally to evict her and get a financially able tenant in.

Good Lord, Colorado, you are in dire straits and the Governor and Legislators are busy convincing the complicit or ignorant public that they are lounging in a hot tub, not as being frogs in a boiling pot (which is our current predicament).

Land acknowledgement, my henie!

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