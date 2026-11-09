Gov-Elect Weiser wants ideas, give them to him.





I wrote a couple days back about staying engaged. I have another actual, tangible thing you can do: flood Phil Weiser's suggestion box.



Flood it with ideas about how to fix CPW, who to appoint.



Flood it with your thoughts about how he and the Democrats oughtn't to "adjust" (their word) the ballot measures that passed. Remind him of the importance of the will of the people.



Flood it with ideas about how to give rural Colorado a voice.



Will it amount to anything? Who knows.



Doing nothing but complaining is SURE to do nothing, however.



Link is below.



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTkaYz40aWxkJhbFFAWEbcnHKx4uqmLL_QtxvDElMdbpP6Ow/viewform

Who’s watching Metro districts?

If you live in one, it ought to be you!

Per the Denver 7 article linked first below, a recent state audit (linked in the article but also second below for convenience) found that metro districts around the state are badly in need of reform. It also found that the state’s oversight agency, the Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, needs some reform in its own right.

Quoting from a couple places in the article:

“The audit examined the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, known as DOLA, and its role in receiving district filings, supporting local governments and initiating the dissolution or consolidation process when districts fail to meet certain requirements.”

“Auditors found that DOLA could do more to ensure metro districts submit required documents, including service plans, annual reports, budgets, election information, and oaths and bonds for board members.”

Yep. Metro districts need oversight. They are fraught with the potential for abuse. The government has a role to play, to be sure, but so do you. If you live in a district, you should be watching closely.

I’ll go you one better. I’ve written in the past about becoming a citizen journalist. This is a great chance for you to do that.

Start a community chat or Facebook group for your area. Follow the Metro District and share what you find regularly to update your neighbors.

The state will do what it’s going to do (or not). There is talk in the article by state senators on both sides of the aisle and hints at a legislative response. I didn’t see any word from DOLA, but I imagine they’ll be doing something to wipe the egg of their faces.

Rather than waiting and hoping something will happen, take the bull by the horns. If I can help with some ideas, if my experience is of any use, please reach out. I’m happy to offer what help I can.

https://www.denver7.com/news/investigations/whos-watching-colorados-metro-districts-audit-flags-debt-fees-and-oversight-concerns

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/content/metropolitan-districts

What the PIF?!

I want to stay with metro districts for one more. I’ll start with a quote from that same 7News article from the previous post (link copied first below for convenience):

“The audit also raised questions about public improvement fees, commonly called PIFs. Some metro districts use the fees to help pay for public improvements. They can be charged when consumers buy goods or services and may appear similar to a sales tax at checkout. Unlike sales taxes, however, the audit found PIFs do not have to be approved by voters, counties or municipalities, and businesses are not required by state law to disclose them to consumers in the same manner as taxes.”

This one was brand new to me. I wasn’t aware this is something Metro Districts did.

The first question I have (and I doubt I’m alone in this) would be how do I know if I’m paying one?

I could not find a clearinghouse for districts with PIF’s online, but I did find several tips:

The first would be to check your receipt when you buy things. No PIF needs be noted ahead of time, but it’s often itemized down with the sales taxes.

The second would be to check the 9News article linked second below. It’s from 2024 so it may not be absolutely current, but I somehow have the feeling that if a district was charging PIF’s back then, they are now too. The map heading this post is from that article and you can zoom in to check your location on the live version in the article.

Lastly, and this struck me as the most sure (albeit time-consuming) way: go to your city/county clerk’s office and search land records.

One last bright spot to touch on. I don’t know if this is the case for all PIF’s but I found something interesting in the Johnstown, CO explainer page on them.

Screenshot 1 comes from the third link below and I highlighted the part that caught my eye.

Yep. As a “fee” (and you know how Colorado governments love them some fees) you get to pay sales tax on your PIF.

I’ll mention it again. If you’re in a metro district, start attending meetings. Start reading their documents. Start sharing information on both with your neighbors.

https://www.denver7.com/news/investigations/whos-watching-colorados-metro-districts-audit-flags-debt-fees-and-oversight-concerns

https://www.9news.com/article/money/consumer/steve-on-your-side/crowdsourced-map-of-public-improvement-fees/73-ce0ca9b4-4ffb-472b-aa0e-2296f2e0c0ed

https://www.johnstownco.gov/640/Public-Improvement-Fee-PIF

Related:





I've posted this before, but it doesn't hurt to repeat.



Below is the link to the Special District Association of Colorado website, metro districts being just one of many examples of special districts.



If you're involved in running a special district, this site might not be news to you, but if you're new to it and/or interested in them and policy related to them, there are a lot of great resources here.



Give it a look. Whether you know it or not, many of us are in one type or another of special district (I am, among others, in one for my local library and also a water conservation district).





https://www.sdaco.org/