Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Stan Larson's avatar
Stan Larson
4h

We are already being taxed into poverty. If you want new spending, find it by ending less urgent spending.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
5h

Great article. Who knew PIFs don't have to be disclosed at the cash register? I have an acquaintance who works for a large SMD management company, as part of her job, she collects PIF payments for SMDs.

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