Get involved, start with what's closest to hand.





I saw the article below about a petition to overturn Wheat Ridge City Council's decision on what to do what was Lutheran Medical. It made me think of the Karman Line annexation in the Springs.



These two seemingly unrelated things are common in the sense that both involve local people getting involved locally. Both have locals doing the work to change what is immediately around them. They share another commonality. They are also both examples of locals pushing back on what their city councils decided for them.



Local efforts at change are well within the reach of even a small, but motivated, group. They do not require anything near the resources that state-level (forget Federal) change takes. But, even at this, the ground has to be prepared.



You cannot act locally until you know what's happening locally. Start paying attention. Start sharing information.



You also cannot act locally until you have enough likeminded people to do the work required. If a group exists near you that is ideologically compatible with you and that takes on some issue that's a passion, join. If no such group exists, this is an opportunity for you to make one. Facebook and other social media is a great, free resource.



Turning this state back to some centrism, to some sanity, will be a long process. It will be a marathon and not a sprint, and it won't get done in one shot.



If you've sat on the side hoping for some seismic shift to occur, for some Federal rescue, for the one thing that will put everything to rights, I understand the sentiment. It would be nice.



It doesn't work like that. Get involved locally in some small, manageable way and encourage others to do the same. That is how change starts.



https://ngazette.com/petition-aims-to-overturn-council-approved-lutheran-legacy-campus-rezoning/

If the Sun's Michael Booth didn't have double standards, he wouldn't have any at all!





I was recently invited to go on the podcast "Power Gab" to discuss "journalism" by the Colorado Sun's Michael Booth.



That video is linked first below, followed by the earlier newsletter about Booth's advocacy that is the meat of the discussion.



I wanted to present, by way of bolstering my double standard claim above, a late May piece by Booth that illustrates how different ideologies are handled differently by the "nonpartisan" Colorado Sun.



That latter Booth piece is linked third below.



The first Booth piece is about a Common Sense Institute report about how Colorado's energy policies are raising utility prices for consumers. Booth does a masterful job at recruiting extra help from environmental groups (some of whom have financial ties to the state--undisclosed by Booth) to trash the report.



Turning now to the later piece, you'll note that it's close to the reverse. Close with one notable omission.



Booth's later piece details reports by environmental group 350 Colorado, reports making a series of claims about Suncor refinery. In reading this later article, however, I want you to note that Booth does not present (nor does he , as he did for Common's energy prices report, solicit feedback from a variety of pro oil and gas groups to add so they could trash 350's report).



Yet more great "journalism" by Booth and the Sun, yet another example of how environmental groups have co-opted both.









https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/the-colorado-suns-disingenuous-reporting?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://coloradosun.com/2025/05/21/suncor-refinery-air-pollution-violations-no-fines/

CPW is changing how you do public comments



Per the Post Independent article linked at bottom, the CPW commissioners are considering a change to how they do public comment at their meetings.



I'll leave it to you to read through the specific changes in the article below, but I can summarize it pretty decently this way.



Do you like jamming the comment into fewer times of the day? Do you like how the legislature does their comments (especially on things which attract a lot of attention)--short times to speak, running people through the mill?



Seems to me (and I could be wrong) that this is how they're leaning on how to run public comments going forward.



And these cutbacks just in time for CPW to take on the newly-created gun control provisions of SB25-003.





https://www.postindependent.com/news/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission-change-how-the-public-can-comment-on-meetings-for-effciency/