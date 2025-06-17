Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
10h

Paraphrasing Tom Woods: the regime media don't speak truth to power, they're lapdogs to power

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture