Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
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I'm glad that you finally had a response from the State, it's disgusting to me that all it took was a lawsuit.

This morning, I'm reminded of Nehemiah 6:3. Keep up the good work and may others join together!

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