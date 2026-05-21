Gambling taxpayer money to bolster our nonprofit ecosystem.

When you hire someone to do something for you, do you give them an advance? I’ve done it both ways: cash on delivery only and an upfront payment for, say, the materials.

The bill linked at bottom makes some noteworthy changes to the way our state interacts with multiple nonprofits it pays to do its work. There are multiple directions you could go in with your speculation, but I think it’s reasonable to conclude overall that the bill bolsters the connection between our government and nonprofits, that it enriches the tightly-interconnected ecosystem of NGO’s and nonprofits in Colorado.**

Under current law, prior to this bill, if a state awards a grant to a nonprofit for something, the nonprofit doesn’t get its money until the work is done. This would be the equivalent of cash on delivery for you and I.

With HB26-1274, state agencies can, under certain conditions, advance money to the nonprofits. It can give some or all of the funding to them without any actual work done.

Screenshot 1 attached is from the bill’s fiscal note. I highlighted the conditions for an advance in red.

Continuing with my analogy about hiring someone to do something for you, a natural question arises. A question hinted at by the part in blue in the picture. “Low risk” does not equal “NO risk”.

Assuming we cross all T’s and dot all I’s and work with due care and diligence, giving a nonprofit an advance on something, and they fold or skip town, what then? I have the sneaking feeling that we taxpayers merely get to eat the loss. I didn’t see anything in the bill about the state agency issuing the advance losing the money advanced out of their budget.

I don’t know that I have an issue with the idea behind this bill. As I said at the start, I’ve given advances on work I wanted done in the past. I did my due diligence in those cases and don’t regret it.

There is a huge difference here that my analogy glosses over, however. When I gamble, I gamble with my money, not someone else’s.

Rolling the dice using someone else’s money, particularly that of faceless millions, is worlds apart from using your own. I’d be a lot more supportive here if the state agencies that did the advancing took the risk; nothing makes you cautious like having skin in the game.

At my last check of this bill, it had cleared the legislature at the last minute and was headed to the governor’s desk where I have the intuition that he’ll sign.

**See “Related” below for another connection involving this bill.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb26-1274

Related:





One of the sponsors on this bill is Rep Lorena Garcia, a legislator who just so happens to run a nonprofit pulling down scads of government grant money.



Surprise, surprise.



More about her nonprofit and its state connections in an older op ed below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/

More enterprises, more money to NGOs and nonprofits

HB26-1418, linked first below, is about assessing fees on videogames. I’m old and unhip enough that I’m not entirely sure what particular kinds of games and/or activities are being charged. I lost track of where most video games went after the first Nintendo.

While I may not be a big video game proponent, I am a proponent of the expansion of government and the creation of more unelected boards and more favors handed out to NGO’s and nonprofits via grants. At the rate we’re going will we have any private industry left in this state?

This bill doesn’t just make one enterprise either. It makes two.

To keep this post from becoming unwieldy I won’t go into detail on the two enterprises. The changes here are pretty lengthy and I’ll leave it to you to read the bill’s fiscal note.

In short, in addition to shuffling some state responsibilities around, both enterprises collect money and award grants. Some of the grant programs are new, some of the grant programs are already existing: thus (unless I misunderstood) some of the grant money will be awarded VIA the new enterprises while some is just shuttled to existing grant programs BY the new enterprises (without the new enterprises being the deciders).

I was told by my state senator (B Pelton) that the Boys and Girls Club were big supporters of this bill. I think you can probably get a hint why if you look at the second link below.

That is to a TOPS expense report spreadsheet solely for the month prior to the end of the current legislative session (i.e. April, 2026). Totaling up the money they received in just that month, you get $234K worth of grant money flowing their way.**

Multiple times in reading Boys and Girls Clubs sites I noted phrases like (quoting the fourth link below): “At Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, we are more than a safe space for young people during critical out-of-school time...”

This dovetails nicely with what I see in HB26-1418’s fiscal note. Screenshot 1 attached is made from a couple different spots in the fiscal note and spells out the likely reason for Boys and Girls Clubs’ ardor for the bill: they were going to lose money, but with this bill they get it right back from a newly-created enterprise.

With the added cherry on top that our state legislator now no longer has to worry about prioritizing or staying within their budget. An enterprise can always drum up more cash by changing the fee (and without your nod of approval too).

And thus we end up in a similar spot to where we started today, from the first post til now: our state greasing the skids for nonprofits and making sure money keeps flowing their way, all the while taking yet more control about it out of the hands of the people footing the bill.

**If you, like me, were curious just what exactly the Tony Grampsas Youth Services Program was never fear. There is a link to their page third below.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1418

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10lBTv9feChKNKHjpYbmbyZqnn6M56uoQ/edit?usp=drive_link&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

https://cdhs.colorado.gov/tgys

https://www.bgcmd.org/programs/

Related:

The screengrab below is taken from HB26-1418’s fiscal note.

Interesting wrinkle on enterprises I wasn’t aware of. If an enterprise uses its revenue to buy things from the government (outside of the enterprise), that revenue spent becomes revenue gained by the state and is therefore subject to the TABOR revenue limits.