Funded mandates on county landfills?

One of the consistent complaints coming out of municipal and local governments is the sheer number of unfunded mandates our state government puts on them. For some context on that, I link to an Advance Colorado report on them first below.

Not all mandates come from the state legislature either. Sometimes they come from one of the copious unelected boards running more of the state than they should.

A recent (see the second link below for some context if needed) decision by the unelected Air Quality Control Council imposed significant costs on smaller, municipal landfills regarding methane controls.

As usual, this mandate did not come with any dollars to help fund it.

My state senator, B Pelton, has put forward a bill to make the state pay for what the state is asking local governments to do. It’s linked third below.

When I first looked at the bill and saw only Pelton as a sponsor, I figured this thing didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell.* When I looked at the bill history, I was surprised to see it make it out of its committee hearing.

I put this to a couple things. First, the bill doesn’t cost anything, always a plus in a tight budget year. Quoting the bill’s fiscal note:

“The bill minimally increases workload in the CDPHE to conduct rulemaking and adjust grant distributions under the Community Impact Cash Fund. Because the bill expands the allowable uses of existing grant funds, but does not require specific awards or appropriate additional funding, the fiscal note cannot estimate the amount or timing of grants that may be awarded; however, any awards are assumed to shift expenditures within existing cash funds, and overall state expenditures are not expected to increase.”

The other thing I put this to is the modifications made during its committee hearing.** Screenshots 1 and 2 show the bill’s original actions (in summary form) and the subsequent description of the bill from its fiscal note (after amendments) respectively.

In broad strokes, a comparison of the bill’s summaries in the attached screenshots shows that almost the entirety of the bill as written was gone and replaced with something a lot (LOT) weaker.

Oh, and if you happen to own a private landfill? Back of the line pal.

In a county and struggling to pay the penalties for the state’s unfunded mandate? Ah well.

Why go from the original version to the latter one? Why sacrifice things like the above or like the ability to get a waiver from the state if you are able to meet the emission goals without using their preferred method?

I spoke on the phone with B Pelton about this and he told me (my words) that this was some political sausage making.

He gave up on the other parts of the bill, fighting with the environmental lobby and environmentalist senators, in order to have the opportunity to include wording in the legislative declaration about how the methane mandates are going to raise costs on consumers.

As of this writing, the bill has now, in its amended form, passed the Senate and is over in the House awaiting its first committee hearing. If you want to advocate or follow the bill, you can do so through the link at bottom.

*A good rule of thumb is that a bill with only one sponsor will probably not make it.

**See the second post today for a more thorough look at how to note and find amendments.

https://www.advancecolorado.org/institute/state-unfunded-mandates/?fbclid=IwY2xjawP5g15leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFUUkh5SUIwYm1lR0VoY25Fc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHgX624EZiTgg1TANLtcdvf04nvoznB8oEaj5HhwWMdC7SbR24SF_yLs1uOcY_aem_5mARwSpWNlCvHSrJ0a47_Q

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/update-the-aqcc-indeed-passed-strict?utm_source=publication-search

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-101

Related:





In speaking with my Senator B Pelton about this bill and the reason for the amendments, he made mention of how during testimony a group of county leaders spoke in favor of the bill and put numbers to the costs of these state mandates.



If you're curious to watch that, check the committee audio file linked below starting at about the 2:12:55 mark.



https://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00327/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20260413/-1/18579#agenda_

How can you track bill amendments?

The previous post today made reference to how SB26-101 got radically changed by committee amendments.** I promised a run through for how and where to find amendments to legislation, and here we are.

There are multiple ways to do this, but I think it best to start with the bill link itself. No matter when or where amendments happen, you’ll always find them there. SB26-101 is linked first below for convenience.

Scrolling down on that page takes you to what you see in screenshot 1. The list of amendments to a bill can be found under the header “Related Documents and Information”.

As you can see, I clicked on the “Amendments” tab, which brings up the list. Clicking on the blue hyperlinks on the far right lets you read them.

Screenshots 2a and 2b are screenshots of the two amendments (obviously 2a is not a screenshot of the entire amendment).

One notable thing (highlighted in 2a) is the wording about “Amend printed bill, strike everything below the enacting clause and ...”

If you have read about “strike below” amendments, this is what happens. It’s the legislative equivalent of highlighting a huge block of text in a Word document and deleting. In this case, since it is below the enacting clause, it essentially deletes the entire bill as written and replaces it--something I discuss more in the first post today.

2b is a more run of the mill amendment, the kind you’re more often to see. These are refinements to language.

Having found the amendments, and/or having read through them, how can you see about votes?

If it’s a full chamber (House or Senate), it will be on the bill link and in the same section in the first screenshot. If you want to track votes for committee amendments, you will find that on the committee page.

For SB26-101, that was the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. That webpage is linked second below.

Scroll down that page until you get to “Committee Activity” section, chose the appropriate date and bill, then click on the blue “Votes” hyperlink at right. All of this is shown in screenshot 3a.

When you click there, you’ll be taken to a page where you can find the individual votes. That is shown in screenshot 3b.

As you can read in the picture, both bill amendments passed the committee on unanimous votes, so there’s no point in showing you a picture.

Happy hunting and, as always, if you find something of note, feel free to give me a heads up!

**As you will note in some of the screenshots today, any amendment on a bill, whether put in at a committee hearing or on the floor get voted on by the entire legislative body. In this instance, committee amendments were done in a Senate committee and thus are not valid unless the entire Senate votes to approve them.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-101

https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2026A/senate/TransportationEnergy

Related:

In the first post today, I quoted from the SB26-101’s fiscal note. I’ll recopy the last line from that quote:

“Awarded entities must use grants as supplemental funding, rather than exclusionary funding, for the identified projects.”

If you’re an ordinary human like me and not fluent in legalese, you might wonder what this means. The wording gives some hint, but to be sure I did some looking online and reached out to the LCS staffer who wrote the fiscal note.

In plain language this means that a local government must use any grant money they get to supplement their share. They cannot get a grant and then not spend their own money on methane reduction efforts.

Grant writers also often use the words supplemental and supplant to describe this. Many grants have a clause like this one (Federal and State grants), but not all.

Now we both know.

Yesterday’s Flowers

That time of the week again. It’s time for the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something interesting, something not related to politics.

I came across the poem “Yesterday’s Flowers” in one of my many wanderings recently and enjoyed it. I thought I’d share. There is a link to the poem below.

Perhaps it’s because I’m getting older. Perhaps its because Spring is here. I am not sure but for some reason the poem really resonated when I read it, and then re-read it, and then read it again.**

I liked the perspective here.

I liked the tying of human life and experience to that of other things like plants.

I liked the line “My breath is sweet as children’s prattle is;”

Good poem. Worth a look and a few minutes of your day. Enjoy it.

Feel free to add any thoughts or images that come to you in the comments. It’s interesting to hear the impressions others get (and, in keeping with my footnote below, my impressions are not the only valid ones).

That’s it for today. Hope you enjoy the rest of Friday and I’ll see you back at it Sunday!

**If you’re open to some advice, I have found that for me poetry is best when it’s not a single-pass thing. I read them multiple times, with readings sometimes days apart. The other bit of advice I’d give you is to not try to find “the” meaning. Poetry is literature. It’s art. It has no one, single meaning. It means what it means to you. Shut your conscious brain off--try and mute it at least--and just read the poem letting the words paint for you.

https://allpoetry.com/Yesterdays-Flowers

Related:

Now from yesterday’s flowers to tomorrow’s. Looking like it’s going to be a great year for cactus flowers!

Already starting that way for one!