SB19-180: Eviction Legal Defense Fund gets the money going

This will be the first part of a twofer on state grant money going to defend people against eviction. This first part will cover the legal background. The second will cover how a nonprofit got in on the ground floor of an initial trickle of state money and soaked up what would eventually become a firehosing of Federal money into our state. In the process of that ballooning, one of their own got into the Colorado statehouse where he sits now and is running for reelection.

About a year or so prior to COVID being a thing, in Spring 2019, lawmakers passed and the governor signed SB19-180 (linked first below). The bill created a grant fund which would pay for, among other things, defense attorneys for those being evicted. Screenshot 1 is from the bill’s fiscal note and fleshes out the bill in more detail.

The website for the state program created by this bill is linked second below. Per that site, what began as a relatively small bit of money on a yearly basis in 2019 has ballooned into a sizeable and well-settled state grant program. Screenshots 2a and 2b spell out the actual application of the 2019 law; they give the rules established for the program and how it is implemented.

You get a size of the amounts involved by looking at the 5 year report prepared by the program. Screenshot 3 is taken from that report.

Some of the money in the fund comes from taxes, some from grants, and the fund administrators have done a good job of making most of that money flow right back out. According to the 2024 report the expenses taken by the fund managers to run things stayed at about 1%. A look at cash in vs. cash out on a yearly basis up to 2024 is in the report and copied here as screenshot 4.

State money is not the whole story, however. That watered the plant. Federal money gave it the mega-doses of Miracle Grow.

Think back to the Halcyon days of COVID and how the money flowed like wine. Lots of things in COVID became part of the health emergency, being evicted became one.** Federal money flowing to Colorado was, in part, diverted to stop evictions.

Links 3 - 6 below list bills that enabled Federal and other state money to be used to stop evictions. Screenshot 5 attached is from the 2024 report and it summarizes what each bill did along with how much Federal money passed through the state and into the grantees of the Eviction Legal Defense Fund.

As an aside, when you read about our state government spending one time money on things (and this resulting in budgetary problems down the road), you have here an example but by no means the only one. As Federal money poured into the state our lawmakers and governor used it to fund a whole lot of things that later became expectations. Additionally, general fund money was diverted into funding programs like eviction defense while the Federal money got used to fill the hole. If you go and look at bills linked at bottom, you’ll notice also that there is Republican sponsorship on some. Spending money without thought for the future is not entirely a partisan issue.

The 2024 report details a wide range of data breakdowns for tenant issues, demography, outcome, etc. I will leave it to you to read through those and note any patterns of interest. If you see something there worth mention, please feel free to add to the comments.

Some quick things I noted:

Tables 4 and 7 show that, yes, when you subsidize representation, people will take it. More people had lawyers and more filed answers to eviction actions.

COVID policy around evictions greatly curtailed court/eviction activity. This held regardless of legal representation.

Beyond this, things start to get more speculative, even down to the level of what grantees did and/or accomplished. Part of the reason is that the state’s data taking and oversight was flawed; another case of state money getting watched like a hawk I suppose. Screenshot 6 from the report outlines the issues around data collection and oversight.

The other reason that things become speculative is that you cannot, with simple tallies on self-reported data, arrive at any causal connections. This is acknowledged by the report writers in a few places, but on the whole there are a lot of confounding factors at play here. Did lawyers prevent more evictions of the law-abiding? Did landlords not try for a just eviction because they knew that with a free lawyer they’d have to go to court, whereas without the free lawyer the threat of court would bring the tenant to the bargaining table?

In part 2 today, I will start on p 24 of the report, look at some of the groups getting grants, and focus in specifically on the one that I know for sure hit the big time with the influx of government money, the one associated with socialist Rep Javier Mabrey.

**See “Related” on post 2 today.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB19-180

https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/financial-services/eviction-legal-defense-fund-grant-program

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb20-1410

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb20-1427

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb20b-002

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1329

While many suffered during COVID, Community Economic Defense Project flourished

I want to share a success story from COVID. An attorney, on the eve of COVID happened to be in the right place at the right time; he happened to be standing right at the intersection of state law, COVID policy, and federal largesse.

While many suffered during our government’s response to COVID, this attorney and the nonprofit he later created flourished. While private business lost out or died, this nonprofit soared, buoyed up by government grants and transfers.

The nonprofit began its life as the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, then became the Community Economic Defense Project (CEDP), the name it now does business under thought it has officially changed one more time to the Community Firm.

If you want to read up on some of the history, I put a CPR article first below. It dates from December 2022 and covers the early beginnings of this group, from a Facebook post by a lawyer offering eviction help/advice deep in COVID up to when they (this is in 2022 remember) shepherded an $80 million dollar budget. Quoting that article:

“Over the next two years the Project grew exponentially. Today, the CEDP has about 100 full-time employees, including Gilman and Neumann [Zach Neumann and Sam Gilman, founders] with representatives scattered across Colorado. It is one of the main groups in charge of administering tens of millions of dollars of federal and state rental assistance funds — and its leaders take pride in providing assistance in about 24 hours in many cases. In all, the group’s 2022 budget was more than $80 million. The vast majority of that — about 89 percent — was federal rental assistance the group sent directly to clients. The rest went toward costs directly associated with providing CEDP’s services, such as paying the salaries of tenant advocates, eviction defense attorneys and resource navigators, plus about 2 percent for overhead such as office space, accounting services and executive salaries.”

Looking closer to today, I put a link to the group’s ProPublica nonprofit explorer page third below. In 2024, CEDP clocked in a net income of $2.5 million dollars ($102.2M in revenue), $8.8 million in assets, and paid out $11.9 million in salaries. Quite a growth by any stretch of the imagination, a full order of magnitude over their more humble origins in 2020.

If you are interested in a time series, screenshot 1 from that ProPublica shows how expenses, assets, etc. changed over the years. By the way, in case you’re wondering, 2020 isn’t missing from many of these graphs, it’s just so dwarfed by the other numbers as to not be visible. For example, the revenue increase from 2020 to 2021 is a staggering 112500% increase!

This meteoric rise is echoed in the leadership team salaries. Their salaries from the most recent tax year available (2024) are shown in screenshot 2. Six figures yearly for all. For comparison’s sake, Neumann got $0 in 2020 and $91k in 2021).

As a quick aside, and out of a spirit of fairness, it should be noted that, Victoria Suarez Palomo is Mr. Neumann’s wife and she has worked at CEDP for years without drawing a salary.

Like any good government partner, CEDP made sure to maintain a presence at the state capitol to protect and forward their interests; remember, this is not a privately run company selling a product that met with huge demand, this is a nonprofit “selling” services to the government.

From 2021 to 2024, they paid a total of $351k to lobbyists at the legislature, an average of $88k per year. Their explanatory note for this lobbying from the 2021 tax return (the other years have the same language) struck me as rather funny. So much so that I attached it as screenshot 3.

Perhaps when your concern blows up from 100 fold in the matter of years you can blithely call $88k in a year “de minimis”. Were that we were all this lucky.

What we taxpayers got, besides helping to pay for lobbying to make sure the money tap stays on, is outlined in part in the group’s tax returns, but also in the 2024 statutorily-required report from one of their major revenue sources--the Eviction Legal Defense Fund. I link to that page third below, if you scroll down, you will find the report I am about to pull information from.

The authors of that report (and I cover the Eviction Legal Defense Fund in more detail in the first post today), offered all the grantees a chance to present a narrative about their work. Screenshot 4 is CEDP’s narrative; it is their state-funded eviction work in their own words.

Above the narrative section of this report, there were a series of tables where grantees self-reported their work from the Eviction Legal Defense Fund’s creation in 2020 to the report in 2024. I cobbled them together in one picture for convenience. That is screenshot 5.

Their performance, if we are to take the self-reported data at face value and if we compare to other grantees, is fair to middling. For example, CEDP served about 11% of the total clients from 2020 to 2024, did about 24% of the total eviction clinics, and represented or gave legal advice to about 8% of the total people seeking either in that same time period.

Interestingly, if you look at how much grant money they got from the Eviction Legal Defense Fund in the 24/25 fiscal year and the 25/26 fiscal year, you find they were awarded 45% and 52% of the total grant funds shelled out--quite a striking mismatch in money doled out vs. services rendered.

One last thing to mention regarding CEDP before wrapping up. I have written in the past about subgrants. This would be (my term) “pass through” money. Sometimes, too often if you ask me, grant money starts with the Feds. It hits the states which ladle it over top of large nonprofits. These large nonprofits in turn, ladle it over top of smaller nonprofits.

Much like a big contractor would hire a sub to do the HVAC on a project, big nonprofits will do subgrants to smaller ones to help do the work in places the big nonprofit may not operate or have expertise. CEDP has hit that size now.

Screenshot 6 is from their 2024 return and shows the subgrants this behemoth is now handing out to smaller groups. They handed out three subgrants totaling $80k, about a quarter of their very first year’s revenue.

I can find (and I doubt there is) anything illegal or corrupt happening with CEDP. I’ll even go one further and say that the motives of those involved are pure. The fact that the spouse of one of the founders draws no pay, combined with the percentages of money going to operating expenses vs. percentages going to their work both point to that.

The story is not corruption, however. The story is more about how a group can get this big, this fast on government money. It’s about how this group shot up like a rocket while private businesses failed, and our state and federal government played a role in both.

It's also about the bureacratization of a helping hand. When numbers reach the scale of millions, when salaries at a nonprofit hit $11.9 million in a year, we are not talking about a bunch of scrappy true believers.



We're talking about a giant organization which now hires subcontractors, pays directors in the six figures per year, pays "de minimis" lobbying expenses that are more than my yearly salary, and acted as a springboard for socialist politicians like Javier Mabry, a CEDP alum.



And for what? Their operations, by the metrics I can see, don't seem to be in keeping with their size and grant awards.



You can say the same about the whole process of providing eviction help. The third link below has table after table outlining the results of four years of state money going out as grants to various groups including CEDP (this is wholly apart from separate federal grants, etc.).



What do we get for our money? A 1 to 2 percent bump in the number of people who got free representation in eviction court, an up to 5% bump in the number of cases where the person being evicted filed a response brief to the landlord's suit, some clinics.



I ask you. Does this sound like a fix to a problem? How many people made lasting change to their habits or station in life due to programs like these? Surely there were some unfair evictions prevented, there was some poor treatment by landlords remedied, but to the tune of millions of dollars over years?



What we got for our money was another big nonprofit in this state which is now big enough to have its own political gravitational pull.



I told you at the start this was a success story, but the success was much more for CEDP than it was for anyone else.



https://www.cpr.org/2022/12/08/colorado-covid-19-eviction-defense-project/



https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/844867019



https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/financial-services/eviction-legal-defense-fund-grant-program

Related:





Javier Mabrey's pre-legislature op eds on housing, evictions, and COVID.



https://coloradonewsline.com/author/javier-mabrey/

Johnny rosin up your bow and play your ... whamola?



That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for a curiosity, something not related to politics. For variety’s sake, I’m also not going to do this one on my garden.



I saw a video recently with someone playing an instrument I’d never heard of before, that’s why I clicked on it. The instrument is a whamola. You can probably tell, before you read or hear anything about it, that it’s not an old one; Mozart did not write for the whamola.



Quoting from the Wikipedia explainer linked first below (with links left intact):





“The Whamola is a bass instrument used in funk-jazz styles of music. The name is a portmanteau of whammy bar and viola. The Whamola is a direct descendant of the washtub bass, an American folk instrument popular with skiffle and jug bands, and features a single string which is manipulated via a pulley-and-lever system.”

Funk is apt here. In watching some videos on the instrument, in listening to its sound, it’s got a not too unpleasant funky vibe going on.

If you are curious to hear some for yourself, I put an extended video of Primus** front man Les Claypool jamming on the instrument in a YouTube video below.

That’s it for today. Enjoy the rest of Friday, and see you back at it Sunday!