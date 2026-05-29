Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
15hEdited

You should send this Community Economic Defense Project story to Kyle Clark of Channel 9 Eyeball News since every time I've tuned into his nightly half hour nonprofit beg-a-thon he sees "nonprofits" as the savior of humanity. Ever since churches were first granted nonprofit status for tax reasons, its amazing how many churches have sprung up saving souls. Looks like the lawyers have discovered that there can be profitability in nonprofit organizations too. We've come a long way from just the "Strong Arm", baby!

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Jen Garner's avatar
Jen Garner
13h

Great work Cory. In case you didn’t know CEDP is the nonprofit that administered the CO Div. of Housing grants that put drug addicts into Christina Eisenstein’s building, left them to their own devices, then fought her when she moved to evict. It cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There’s a real moral hazard in play, as CEDP gets paid to place, “provide case management” and fight evictions, all for the same tenant.

https://x.com/genxjenden/status/1988656177463570476?s=46&t=GM5Mlg7am-HA479FW9sAPQ

(On another note; I owe you an email about Colfax. It’s on my weekend to do list.)

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