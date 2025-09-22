Free State Colorado Special Session Recap with Natalie Menten





I really enjoy seeing Free State Colorado discussions with taxpayer advocate Natalie Menten. It's always an interesting and thoughtful discussion and I like Menten's orientation toward seeing these things from a taxpayer/TABOR perspective.



Recently released one on the special session. Linked below and definitely worth a watch!





An update on the HB25-1332 work group.





Last regular legislative session, HB25-1332 was passed and signed into law. The bill itself is linked first below if you want or need a refresher.



It establishes a work group (appointed by various state level offices) which will advise the State Land Board on state land use. Quoting the bill's fiscal note:



"The bill requires that the executive director of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR)convene a State Trust Lands Conservation and Recreation Work Group to study opportunities toadvance conservation, climate resilience, biodiversity, and recreation on state trust lands."



This bill has given me heartburn from its inception. Given our governor's (and others) proclivity to stuff boards with ideological and political cronies that do not (repeat DO NOT) represent the variety of opinions in this state, and given the task the work group is to undertake, it has the potential to be yet another backdoor upending of how this state runs.



As such, I've been setting reminders and following up with DNR to learn about the board and to also try and get information on how ordinary citizens can get involved. It's too early to share information on the latter part,** but I do have info on (some) of the board's appointees.



Screenshots 1a and 1b come from the press release linked second below. They are the appointees we know of to date.



One last detail. Part of the law required a facilitator group be appointed and DNR chose the Consensus Building Institute. If you'd like to read up on them, their website is linked third below.



DNR seems to clearly like CBI as a TOPS expense report shows that they paid CBI $151K in fiscal year 2025 for their services. That report (downloaded as a spreadsheet) is linked fourth below.



I will update as I hear more.



**I was told by the DNR spokesperson that "We anticipate the Work Group will begin meeting this fall. As directed by SB25-1332, the Work Group will solicit public input as part of its work. The specifics of that public input process are still being determined." I'll update as I know more. Please alert me if you see it first.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1332



https://dnr.colorado.gov/colorado-state-trust-land-work-group-to-begin-meeting-this-fall





https://www.cbi.org/





https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1GlbYZooi71NMFfPqEb4pkDR0maPUrvK5/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

Related:





My concerns about HB25-1332 are amplified by the recent hiring of extremist advocate Nicole Rosmarino as director of the State Land Board.



My open letter to the State Land Board against her hiring is linked below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-the-state-land?utm_source=publication-sea