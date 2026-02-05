Fort Morgan and home rule



Heads up Fort Morgan, in a special election this coming March, you'll be voting on whether to form a home rule commission, the first step toward becoming a home rule county.



I wanted to offer you (and anyone else interested) some resources to help you make sense of the vote.



Before we get to that, however, the most important thing: on February 12th from 6 - 9 PM, there will be an informational meeting at the Mark Arndt Event Center. I would recommend attending. Perhaps you'll get all the info you want from the resources I link to below, but this will be a great way to interact with humans and air your concerns.



I would also recommend taking your concerns to your county commissioners directly if you can't make the meeting. That's what they're there for.



In keeping with that, the first link below is to the Morgan County Commissioners page. The second link below is to the county's page on home rule.



In short, home rule is a way for a local government to have more control over their own operations. By and large, this means control over how the local government operates: it lets the county have sway in how the county government is elected, how many commissioners you'll have, things like that.



It does provide some insulation against certain types of state policy, but do not think that it's bulletproof armor against what the state wants. The issue brief produced by nonpartisan legislative staff (third link below) puts it pretty succinctly. Quoting:



"Home rule empowers local governments to act and legislate on local matters. In general, home rule ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state."



How will you decide on home rule? What is the process? Using that same issue brief, the process involves a few elections. There's a couple ways to do it, but Morgan County Commissioners adopted a resolution to form a home rule charter committee.



The election you'll have in March will be the first of two elections on the matter; in March you'll decide whether to form an exploratory committee and who should be on that committee. This committee will write the charter itself, present it to the county commissioners and then you'll get to vote again as to whether or not to adopt it.



Note that this committee ought to operate independently of the county commissioners. I am not so naive as to not recognize reality, but decisions made by the committee are not voted on by the county commissioners. They don't get any control.



Should you choose to form a committee and start the process, the various things you can control if you choose to continue the process is too lengthy to copy here, so I attached the relevant parts from the legislative issue brief as screenshot 1. This is what you can control (instead of operating under state control) as a home rule county.





If you happen to go read the issue brief, you'll notice by comparison just how few things home rule counties can do compared to home rule cities. One other thing to note. There are some things home rule cannot get out of. Those are listed in screenshot 2 from the same issue brief.



Let's focus in a little on Morgan County's first election: the one to elect the commissioners who will write a prospective charter. The second link below, Morgan County's info site on home rule, has some really good resources for you to look through. In particular, I'd point you to the "Presentation on Home Rule" and the "Home Rule FAQs".



By the time you read this, it will be too late for you to try to get on the ballot to become one of the charter commissioners (the people who write the charter). The deadline for that was early January.



This does not mean that you have no more voice in the charter. You get to vote for commission members. You get to observe and participate in charter commission meetings. Take the opportunity to do both. Research candidates, talk to neighbors, go to one or more meetings, send in your thoughts.



There's one last thing to share with you. Not many counties across Colorado have chosen to go the home rule route. Weld County is one. Their own page explaining their move to become a home rule county is linked fourth below if you want to read up on the thoughts of a county that's done what you're mulling.





https://morgancounty.colorado.gov/commissioners



https://morgancounty.colorado.gov/morgan-county-information-on-home-rule



https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H00rF1FcyivCgPvt_hxm47BzvCngv0M/view?usp=sharing



https://www.weld.gov/Government/County-Governance/Home-Rule-Charter

Jerry Sonnenberg from USDA and his year in review





I got the op ed (copied below from my email with links intact) from Jerry Sonnenberg, now head of the Colorado branch of the USDA but a former state senator and county commissioner.



I wanted to pass along to offer another perspective on Trump’s moves for Ag in Colorado.



Op ed is below.





A Year of Putting Colorado Farmers First

By Jerry Sonnenberg, State Executive Director, USDA Farm Service Agency – Colorado

Since January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump has been working around the clock to put American Farmers First after inheriting one of the toughest farm economies our country has faced in decades. Here in Colorado, farmers and ranchers know the challenges firsthand – rising input costs, volatile markets, extreme weather, and years of policies that prioritize bureaucracy over producers.

This year, President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins have worked at record speed to deliver real relief and long-term reforms, working hand-in-hand with the Farm Service Agency to ensure these resources are reaching our farmers and rural communities right here at home.

Trump Administration has delivered more than $30 billion in ad hoc assistance to farmers nationwide since January 2025.

Here in Colorado, this includes $133,377,484 through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP), $97,934,580 in disaster relief through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP), and $214,225 in assistance for specialty crop and livestock producers. These programs are helping farmers recover from weather disasters, inflation, and market losses that have been left unaddressed for years.

Just as important, the Trump Administration strengthened the farm safety net through legislation in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. For the first time in more than a decade, statutory reference prices for major commodities were raised by 10–21 percent, and more than 30 million new base acres were added to Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs beginning in 2026. Crop insurance was also made more affordable, saving farmers over $400 million annually, with expanded support for beginning farmers and ranchers, a critical investment in the future of agriculture.

USDA is also working to lower farmers’ costs by restoring competition and cutting red tape. New actions with the Department of Justice are targeting price fixing and anti-competitive behavior in key input markets like seed, fertilizer, and equipment. Partnerships with the Department of Labor (DOL) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have also led to significant reforms to the H-2A program. An Interim Final Rule published by DOL in October reformed the H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR)—providing over $2 billion in annual savings for farmers—and a Final Rule published by DHS reduced the time it takes to navigate the H-2A application process by allowing concurrent filing. These reforms help make the H-2A program more affordable and accessible, ensuring producers have access to the labor they need at a more affordable cost.

USDA has been prioritizing the purchase of healthy, U.S.-grown commodities with the intent to purchase up to $970 million in this year alone, under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935. These purchases support farmers while supplying food banks, schools, and nutrition programs – strengthening agriculture and food security in communities throughout our state.

One of the most significant actions of this year was the announcement of $12 billion in Farmer Bridge Payments – designed to help farmers weather ongoing market disruptions, elevated production costs, and continued volatility while longer-term reforms take hold. This bridge assistance reflects President Trump’s commitment to ensuring farmers are not left behind as the farm economy recovers.

These payments are intended to provide stability and certainty for producers as USDA continues to deliver disaster assistance and implement the improvements made under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While SDRP signups are ongoing, USDA is ensuring farmers have access to immediate relief today while positioning them for expanded market opportunities ahead.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are rebuilding American agriculture to be stronger, more competitive, and more resilient. The Trump Administration is expanding global market access for American agriculture. New trade deals and frameworks with more than 15 countries are opening doors for U.S. beef, grains, dairy, specialty crops, and biofuel exports. These wins matter here in Colorado, where exports support farm income, rural jobs, and long-term economic growth.

At the Farm Service Agency, our mission is simple, but bold: serve farmers, not bureaucracy. The Trump Administration’s Farmers First agenda is delivering real results: relief today, stronger safety nets tomorrow, and expanded markets for the future – but this is just the beginning.

Every day, the Farm Service Agency will continue to fight for Colorado’s farmers and ranchers to ensure they have the tools, freedom, and opportunity to succeed for generations to come.

Jerry Sonnenberg

Colorado Executive Director