YouTube’s algorithm is at it again. I ended up down a rabbit hole recently and somehow ended up seeing a name that was quite familiar.



Former State Senator (and former Senate Minority Leader) Chris Holbert. Apparently he is doing a YouTube channel now where he offers advice on navigating Colorado’s political process.



I linked to his channel first below and then, under that, a couple videos which I thought especially pertinent for the spirit of what I do: one is a short video about what to do/think if legislators aren’t listening, the other is about public testimony.



When I was starting out with my Facebook page during the beginnings of COVID, Mr. Holbert was a great support and a tremendous help to me in understanding the basics of our legislature and Constitution. I’m not surprised to see him continuing that with videos now. Nor am I surprised to see him not engaging in specifics on policy. That is very much in keeping with what I remember of him.



I am grateful for the help he gave me and happy to be able to share his videos and channel with you. If you watch them, you too can benefit from his experience.



https://www.youtube.com/@ithelpstoknowco











Amabile considers regulation on Flock Cameras.

I have been following Flock license plate reader cameras for a while now because I find it concerning; it’s indiscriminate surveillance. The last update I had and wrote about is linked first below.

And what’s worse (if the article linked second below is to be believed), Flock now has the ability to record video and audio.

Per that same article, State Senator Amabile is considering legislation to regulate the cameras. I’m glad and it’s time. Past time actually.

Amabile is probably doing it for reasons I might not entirely agree with, but that doesn’t matter if the policy itself is sound. As I wrote in my last post on the topic, I am not concerned about illegal immigrants being found by ICE, but something I might be emotionally in agreement with doesn’t negate the corrosive effects of Big Brother style oversight.**

I will update as I hear more about any legislation that comes out. In the meantime, if you are aware of Flock cameras anywhere near you, take your concerns to the appropriate agency (your HOA, your city government, etc.).

**Nor do I buy for a minute all the counterarguments (see for example the one made by Aurora Police Chief Chamberlain in the article) about safeguards and accountability. As I said with Colorado’s COVID surveillance app: if the data exists it has the potential to be abused and no amount of security can prevent that.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/thornton-observers-hyperlocal-coverage?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/license-plate-reading-cameras-colorado-regulation-misuse/

Fall is now officially coming.

How do I know? The liatris and the mums are blooming.

If you look closely at the liatris picture, you’ll note a bumblebee who got caught out in the (relative) cold and now is in torpor. I assume it will be up and about once the temps rise.

One other curiosity. I planted leeks this year (looking forward to leek and potato soup along with possibly a goat cheese/leek quiche), and I noted one had bolted.

I thought leeks were, like onions, on a two year cycle, but this one here is clearly a rebel. I love the Dr. Seussian shape of the flower stem. I’ll let the leek keep going and finish out the year.

Probably keep the seeds and see what happens in future years. :)