Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
Oct 14

From a former teacher: Your summer off should be your sabbatical. A sabbatical for part-time employees? It used to be called a lay-off. All judges should have at most one term. We're not dealing with the wisdom of Moses here.

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