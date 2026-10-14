Former Colorado Judge Maes weighs on a couple of judges up for retention





The first link below is an op ed written by retired judge Dennis Maes discussing two judges who don't deserve retention.



I'll leave it to you to read the piece in full, but a brief quote provides detail enough for our purposes. The jurists are: "... JusticeWilliam Hood and Court of Appeals Judge Grant Sullivan. Both haveties to the scandal [the hush money brokered by the judicial department including one of the Colorado State Supreme Court justices, found and written about in some excellent reporting by then-Post reporter David Migoya--see the second link below for a refresher as needed] and knew of its existence prior to Migoya’sreporting and had an ethical responsibility to report its existencebut failed to do so."



My usual pattern is to automatically NOT vote to retain any judge at the appellate level or above due to (what I heard in a recent discussion) those judge's "political" nature. Thus my ballot was already filled when I saw this and I had already marked these two as DO NOT RETAIN.



If you are on the fence, give Mr. Maes' piece a read (in addition to the article by Migoya knowing that they were aware of this and kept their mouths shut).



Consider whether these two judges have the kind of character that merits their staying as jurists in this state.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/10/09/two-jurists-who-dont-deserve-retention-dennis-maes-2/#google_vignette



https://www.denverpost.com/2021/02/03/supreme-court-contract-mindy-masias-misconduct-judges/

Employee sabbaticals, what do you think?

I had a reader send me the Englewood Herald article linked at bottom. It details how the City of Englewood began (and seems to really like) a sabbatical program for its employees.

An extended quote fleshes out the details:

“Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Englewood began to offer the option of a sabbatical to long-tenured employees. Employees could, depending on how long they had been working for the city, take an extended break to relax and recharge before returning to their work. City employees who, on average, work 20 hours a week or more and have completed at least five years of continuous service are eligible for a paid sabbatical. For automatic eligibility, they must also be in good standing, meaning no suspension within the last two years and no documented corrective action within the last 12 months; however, some employees who have received corrective action may still be eligible with approval from their department director, human resources and the city manager. The length of sabbatical increases as an employee’s tenure at the city increases, so full-time employees with five years of service receive a three-week sabbatical, which goes up by one week for every five additional years, with a cap of six weeks at 20 or more years. Part-time employees with five years of service receive a one-week sabbatical, which also goes up by one week for every five additional years, with a cap of four weeks at 20 or more years. Employees are eligible for sabbatical leave once every five years, so once they take one sabbatical, the clock resets and they must wait another five years to take sabbatical again — although the length of sabbatical leave will increase as they continue to work for the city.”

The article goes on to quote an Englewood HR director who said that the program was started as a way to increase employee retention. That’s what intrigued me about this idea.

My professional career has been in teaching. When I write about teaching and salaries, I often remark (one way or another) that salaries have limits in terms of attracting and retaining teachers. It’s the money, yes, but it’s also the quality of life. In fact, I consciously made the decision to teach based in part on the built-in sabbaticals.

If you read the glowing sentiments about the sabbatical program in the article, it seems that the quality of life benefits for the employees that have taken them are a real boost to their quality of life, and perhaps at less cost than a raise in salary. Almost certainly lower cost than replacing someone.

What do you think? Would you like a program like this at your employer? Would you prefer it to a 4 day week (something the HR person said was also considered as an employee perk to increase retention)?

https://www.littletonindependent.net/englewood/article_23e8ee7e-6938-451e-9539-c72c2b89497d.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawUCZPtwZG9mBGV4dG4DYWVtAjEwAGJyaWQRMXRNVUpSMFJ5Sm1oZE1BYVVzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA81MTQ3NzE1NjkyMjgwNjEAAR6WXXcbc2clDhUNH97rxtZe__jy12siiC6qEBjL3OeaqhxtL5nC5QYBM3GPIw_aem_8OAlXSqjlfz1S2J4K3RGgQ

Live in Douglas County? Get out and vote!





Per the Center Square article below, a few votes in Douglas County could stand between Democrat supermajority in the House and sanity in Colorado.



The race between Republican Marsh and Democrat Marshall is a tight one. If you've ever wondered whether your vote matters, yes. This is a great example.



If you are worried about the political drift in this state, if you live in Douglas County (or know someone who does), get out and vote to prevent absolute and total Democrat domination in our state house.



Remind any and all you know in Douglas County.



https://www.thecentersquare.com/colorado/article_e6c6a58a-2822-4fb8-99bd-0629cc1cb946.html