Form based codes





Back in late July, see the first link below, I wrote a newsletter about a project just outside Golden. This was a public private partnership and, of course, fell under the rubric of affordable housing.



The neighborhood outside Golden (on leased and/or purchased state land at generous terms) capitalized on Golden's recent adoption of form based codes, an alternative approach to zoning.



In that earlier newsletter, I promised another look at the topic of form based codes, and here we are.



Let's first understand what we're talking about. The second link below is to a Wikipedia explainer on what a form based code is. Get in there and give it a look if you want a good starting point (with one caveat which I'll get to soon).



My own summary would be this. As opposed to traditional, sometimes also called Euclidian, zoning spells out what use any given parcel of land can have. It can be single family houses, multi-family residential, light commercial, heavy industrial, etc. There are rules on top of that, for example parking lot size, but you cannot come in and put an apartment block in single family housing units without a waiver.



Form Based Codes, by contrast, don't define what can go in a specific parcel. It defines what the buildings that go in a parcel look like, their form. The code might regulate how much space is between buildings, how far back they sit and how wide the sidewalks are, what they look like architecturally. Notice, however, that it doesn't spell out (or not as much) what kinds of buildings go where.



It's that latter that has Colorado policymakers all jazzed about form based codes. They remove restrictions on putting in multi-family housing and/or restrictions on putting that next to, oh I don't know, transit. A quote from the Wikipedia link (with embedded links and Queen's English intact) fleshes this out:



"Rooted in established urban design principles that prioritize human-scale environments, pedestrian accessibility, and efficient land use. By focusing on the spatial relationships between buildings, streets, and public spaces rather than rigid land-use classifications, Form-Based zoning fosters vibrant, walkable communities. This approach aligns with key urban planning concepts such as New Urbanism, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), and the 15-minute city model, all of which emphasize Mixed-Use neighbourhoods, active transportation, and reduced car-dependency."



Our own state's dip into form based codes came about via a 2024 bill HB24-1313. That's the third link below. The bill was the state stepping in with both feet on local land use decisions. As you can see in screenshot 1, which comes from the bill's legislative declaration (the legislature's rationale), clearly local governments don't know best and aren't doing what the state thinks they need to.



Oh, and as you can see in the highlighted region, those pesky residents sometimes interfere with what the state level politicians think is best.



The state did this with a mix of incentives and requirements. The bill, among other things, tasks certain local governments with coming up with and reporting on progress toward housing density goals while at the same time providing technical guidance and grants from the state. Part of that expertise would be the state departments developing form-based codes that local municipalities could adopt.** See screenshot 2 attached for this section of the bill.



Should you want that state grant to help you meet the requirements the state is putting on you, you'd better not let those pesky local elected officials interfere. See screenshot 3 attached.

In plain language, what you see in that section is the legislature saying cities need to come up with plans that skip any review by anyone who's been elected. For more on administrative decisions and zoning, see the second post today.



I looked for and couldn't find any model codes from the state (yet--nothing moves at lightning speed quite like the government!). The state has put out resources to help the affected local governments, and I linked to that page fourth below if you want to give them a look.



Form based codes do not necessarily guarantee that what gets built will be sky-high rabbit warrens next to bus stops. If you check "Related" below, you'll see they can just as easily be about historical preservation.



The Front Range Democrats who effectively run this whole state State of Colorado, and some like-minded municipal officials are turning this idea into more of what the Wikipedia article touts: how wonderful it is to use them for walkable communities and high density environments. The idea being, one way or another, to grease the skids for (or force) this way of building no matter what the people living in any particular municipality want.



In the second post today, we'll see how the helpful Colorado Supreme Court is right there behind this effort with (whether intended or not) a handy court ruling.



p.s. shame on Wikipedia because I didn't see anything but glowing terms in their page on Form Based Codes. By way of offering some balance, I give you the fifth link below which does actually offer some problems that can happen with them. If you want more, Google something like "drawbacks with form based codes".



**Note: the use of the state's model code isn't required and some municipalities didn't wait for the state to come up with one. Form based codes predate this bill and some places already have them. See "Related" below.





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/seeing-an-affordable-housing-project



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Form-based_code



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1313



https://dlg.colorado.gov/transit-oriented-communities



https://www.yourobserver.com/news/2018/feb/01/the-promise-and-pitfalls-of-form-based-codes/

Related:





For what it’s worth, the below is what I got when I asked Google’s AI to tell me about the number of local governments in Colorado which have form based codes. Copied here with formatting left intact.





While there is no exhaustive, real-time database tracked by a single state agency that lists the exact number of local governments using form-based zoning in Colorado, the adoption follows a specific pattern: rather than implementing them citywide, dozens of Colorado municipalities utilize form-based codes (FBC) primarily as localized or district-specific overlays.

Here is how form-based zoning is structured across Colorado’s local governments:

1. Major Citywide/Framework Adoptions

Only a select few major jurisdictions have overhauled their entire zoning frameworks to heavily incorporate form-based logic.

Denver: Denver is the most prominent example in the state (and the second-largest metropolitan area in the U.S. to do so). In 2010, the city adopted a context- and form-based zoning code that regulates building mass, volume, and neighborhood context rather than just strict land-use separation.

2. District and Neighborhood Overlays (Most Common)

The vast majority of Colorado municipalities that use form-based codes apply them specifically to downtown cores, historic districts, or transit-oriented development (TOD) zones to encourage walkable, mixed-use environments. Examples include:

Colorado Springs: Uses an FBC specifically for its Downtown Partnership sector to guide physical forms and building types around animated streets.

Boulder: Implements an FBC for specific high-density transition zones like the Boulder Junction area.

Arvada: Utilizes form-based zoning districts specifically to protect the historic character of Olde Town Arvada.

Castle Rock: Features an Interchange Overlay District (IOD) that allows alternative form-based regulations to maximize high-density builds near major highway interchanges.

The Colorado State Supreme Court once again shows us all that government really does know best.





The previous post was about form based codes and the State of Colorado's bold takeover (for some local governments) of local land use decisions. I offered some examples from the text of the bill that accomplishes this feat to illustrate not only how dim a view Front Range Democrats take on your ability to decide for yourself, but also in how the state actively works to take decisions out of the hands of anyone with ties to the people.



Screenshot 1 attached comes from the bill mentioned in the previous post (HB24-1313 linked first below for convenience).



Skipping a lot of detail you'll find in the the previous post, the important part for us here shows up near the top with the "administrative approval process" for zoning. In plainer language, this is saying that the bill requires that local governments establish a way for land use decisions for certain parcels to skip right past the hands of anyone who is elected.



A while back, I wrote an op ed for Complete about a tug of war up in Greeley Colorado over the city wanting to mortgage its buildings to build a community center with the help of a well-connected developer. There's more to the story which you're welcome to read in the second link below, but, for us and for now, the important part is in the following quote (copied here with link intact):



"This whole swampy mess traces back to a 2013 Colorado Supreme Court decision involving a state highway entrance in Aspen, where the high court held that citizens’ initiatives cannot undo government actions that are 'administrative in character.' Imagine your city council decided to build a new road and passed an ordinance authorizing it. If you, and enough of your fellow citizens, decide that you don’t like this decision, you have the chance to undo it by running an initiative to put the decision on the ballot. By contrast, you and your fellow citizens could not run an initiative to stop the city from hiring Bob’s Paving to do the work, this latter being an 'administrative decision.'"



This ruling had the predictable consequence that if you as a local government want to avoid the people stopping you via initiative, you simply need to find a judge friendly and creative enough to call your decision "administrative". This renders it safe from those pesky citizens' disagreement.



Well, in a story worthy of appearing on a soap opera, there are yet more twists to this tale. This time it's an update to the Greeley story that bears heavily on not just that city, not just that entertainment district, but zoning and citizens' power over same.



The third link below is to a Complete Colorado story offering an update on the Greeley fight. Quoting:



"Recent Colorado Supreme Court and Weld District Court decisions have breathed new life into the City of Greeley’s efforts to develop a 1,000-acre entertainment district on its far west boundary. The legal green light comes on the heels of a city council vote sending a .6 percent sales tax increase to the November ballot as a funding mechanism for the project. In June, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in the case Kavanaugh v Telluride that Planned Unit Developments (PUDs) are administrative in nature and not legislative and thus cannot be overturned by a citizen’s initiative process."



As a reference for the interested reader, the decision rendered (Kavanaugh v Telluride) is linked fourth below. Screenshot 2 attached is from that decision and gives a summary of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.



In plainer language, what the court says here is that setting up a PUD is a legislative decision, as are any goals that are set up as part of that process. However, the town gets to decide whether or not any particular plan would meet the goals of that PUD. That's administrative. If you don't like it, well, sorry.



Any attempt by an ordinary citizen to overturn such things will, according to this court both in their current decision and in an earlier precedent which they quote from, "... directly circumvent a complex and multi-layered administrative process . . . that entailed case-specific evaluation based on careful study and specialized expertise."



How Wilsonian of them. Please go somewhere else, the adults are talking now.



The subject of the previous post was all about form based codes and how that tool was seen by the State of Colorado as a great way to institute their density and transit goals over possible objections by local governments. The PUD's mentioned in the quote above share some of that intent, if not exactly the form. Quoting (with links intact) from the Wikipedia explainer linked fourth below:



"PUD is a means of land regulation that promotes large scale, site-specific, mixed-use land development. PUDs are a very flexible form of zoning, as compared to single-use zoning, in that they promote innovative and creative design and can encourage environmental conservation as well as affordable housing, clustering, and increased density.[3]"



I.e. even though the Colorado statute that enabled local governments to set up PUDs comes from way back in the 70's, the flexibility they offer amenable local governments plus this new case law by the Colorado Supreme Court will now help policymakers to skirt opposition to the kind of housing that some in this state would love to see.



And with yet another decision (this time about zoning, not ballots) the Colorado Supreme Court has tilted control away from you to the "experts" who work in the government. By making the decision administrative (just like legislators did with parts of their housing density bill), they remove some measure of control from your hands.



Government really does know best. You should just learn to like and appreciate what's been decided on your behalf by those in power.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1313



https://completecolorado.com/2025/10/02/greeley-assault-citizens-initiative-swampwater/



https://completecolorado.com/2026/09/16/legal-rulings-put-greeley-entertainment-district-back-in-motion/



https://law.justia.com/cases/colorado/supreme-court/2026/24sc522.html



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_unit_development

Related:





Copied from the Kavanaugh vs. Telluride decision referenced above:



"22 We review de novo whether a particular citizen initiative is legislative in character, and thus a proper exercise of the initiative power. Id. at ¶ 32, 295 P.3d at 503. We have acknowledged that determining whether an initiative is legislative is a difficult question to answer, especially at the municipal level. Id. at ¶ 38, 295 P.3d at 504. Our analysis thus requires us to engage in a case-by-case inquiry. Id. at ¶ 48, 295 P.3d at 507. ¶23 We look to case law to guide that analysis. Id. at ¶ 44, 295 P.3d at 506. Although we have utilized several different tests to determine whether an initiative is legislative, "no single test is necessarily controlling; rather, the principles underlying those tests must guide the overall determination of whether a proposed initiative is legislative or administrative."



The more I read legal opinions, the more I come 'round to thinking that, despite the high flying way justices and the legal profession are portrayed, what it really boils down to is this.



Someone, somewhere has to make a decision about a controversy. We have chosen, in our system, to leave that to judges who are appointed in a variety of ways. You can appeal. Maybe you get lucky, maybe you don't. Ultimately, the process of asking for another look at the issue has to end and we've chosen that end point to be a supreme court. Whatever they decide, it can't go any further.



Any decision rendered is often as much a question of the perspective of those sitting in the judge's chair as it is law. I.e. this is not the equal application of law, this is someone making an opinion on something and then using legalese to justify that opinion.



As such, let's please just ditch the idea that the courts at any level are robots passionlessly applying an infallible rubric.