Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zach.dev's avatar
zach.dev
Sep 28

Disappointing. I've followed your work with great interest and respect because you clearly care about individual freedom and holding excessive state power to account.

I see that your love of freedom ends where it comes to building things.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cory Gaines and others
Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
Sep 28

I wonder if Open AI is going to install reverse water osmosis filters on the new building.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture