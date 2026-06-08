Following up on Community Eviction Defense Project

**UPDATE AS OF 6AM on 6/8/26**



The post below was updated to change the statement that CEDP offered per their request this morning.



After writing a deep dive on the Community Eviction Defense Project, CEDP, see the first link below, I had a reader mention something on Twitter that I thought worthy of a follow up.



At about the same time, I heard back on an email I'd sent to the Eviction Legal Defense Fund regarding their grants to CEDP (the Fund being a major source of revenue for them).



I'll cover both in this post, starting with the video from Twitter. The second link below is to a Twitter account that shared a video of testimony before the Denver City Council.



The woman, whose account is linked third below, is a landlord of the size she characterizes as "mom and pop", owning a few small apartment buildings.



In her testimony she makes a number of rather serious claims about CEDP, which I will leave it to you to watch and hear. In the interest of fairness, I shared this video with CEDP's media person and offered them a chance to respond and/or refute.



Their spokesperson provided the following statement, copied from my email in italics:



"CEDP does everything in its power to address health and safety concerns. We escalated Ms. Eisenstein’s documented complaints within hours of receiving them. However, despite repeated requests over several weeks, we did not receive the videos and drug test results needed to escalate the matter to the appropriate state agencies. This was a difficult situation for everyone involved – the residents at 1300 Adams, the landlords, and CEDP – and our team could have moved more quickly to support residents if Ms. Eisenstein had engaged with us in good faith."”



Watch/read both and come to your own conclusions on the allegations.



Outside of allegations made by either party, one thing is clear here. Both seem to confirm it. CEDP not only helps place tenants, they are there to defend them against eviction. This struck me as untoward. They place people, act as a representative, then use taxpayer money to defend them against eviction (perhaps other, non-eviction disputes). Like with much of what I see in the nonprofit sphere, not illegal, but not entirely upright either. Swampy. Liable to abuse.



That brings us to the second update. A natural question, something I hinted at in the first newsletter on this topic, about CEDP and others who receive government money is whether or not their audited; i.e. how strong is the oversight?



In the earlier newsletter, I mentioned that the data going in the Eviction Legal Defense Fund's 2024 statutorily-mandated report was self-reported. I reached out to the the Fund to ask whether or not any independent checking went on.



Specifically, I asked (quoting from my email):



"In reading the 2024 report, I noticed that much of the reporting by grantees seems to have been self-reports. I didn't see any mention of audits or oversight in the sense of independent monitoring. Can you double check me on that: What kinds of oversight did grantees get? Was it self-reporting? Were any independent checks done by your division or anyone else?"



The response I got from the Fund was the following (again, quoting from their reply):



"The statute for the Eviction Legal Defense Fund contemplates self-reporting by organizations and does not specify any requirement for audit or verification. That said, we do a baseline comparison of the information from year-to-year, and if significant changes come to our attention, we will outreach the organization in an effort to obtain additional information that may help expand on those changes."



In other words, no. There is no independent oversight. Nor was any required by the state law that created the Fund in the first place.



That latter has me wondering about state laws and how many other grant programs do not specifically require audits (thus making it unlikely that they'd happen).



Something I will start watching for in the wording of laws from now on.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/199723892?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished









https://x.com/i/connect_people?user_id=1988964948949753856

How many legislators any more have outside jobs? How many are full time politicians?





Jon Caldara's recent op ed is linked first below is mostly about how legislators backdoored themselves quite a nice little raise. Well worth a read. I'll leave you to it.



There were a few lines that stuck out to me because it is a pattern that I too have noticed. Let me quote from the op ed first:



"It wasn’t that long ago legislators made around $17,000 for their 120 days of meddling under the Gold Dome. The idea was simple: take a few months away from your regular job to represent your community. Back then, lawmakers lived in the same economy as the rest of us because they worked in it. Today legislators make more than $50,000 for their 120-day session, plus a hefty per diem ranging from $99 to $193 a day. That means many are pulling in at least $500 a day to pass laws making Colorado steadily less affordable."



One more time for emphasis:



"Back then, lawmakers lived in the same economy as the rest of us because they worked in it."



Anecdotally, informally, I have to say I have noticed this too. Many of our state's legislators in the last 6 or so years are now not listing any occupation on their state senator or representative page.



Perhaps they, like Representative Lorena Garcia or Senator Rodriguez, do have jobs, but choose not to list them.** Their jobs involve getting money either in state contracts or grants. There are also some legislators whose outside job is to consult for nonprofits and/or work in the public policy sphere.



Still, as compared with what my admittedly fallible memory is capable of dredging up, the number who held private-sector jobs is falling.



And this is all to our detriment.



If you do not work in the private sector, if you don't regularly have contact with those that do, how on earth can you understand that part of the economy? To understand a man you must walk a mile in his shoes.



This is something our state has lost as the Democrat political machine moves people seamlessly through the talent pipeline, greased with donations and grant money. As an aside, I would include Republicans because they too make political machines, but believe me when I tell you that the Republican political machine sits disassembled, slowly turning to rust on a weedy front lawn in Colorado.



Small wonder there is the state budget mess we currently have. Money seems more an abstract concept to many under the gold dome than a harsh reality.



**It ought to be noted that both have jobs. Rodriguez works with his wife at a government contractor that supplies lots of treatment and halfway house beds to Denver and the State. See the second link below for more on that. Garcia runs a nonprofit that also soaks up lots of state money, this mainly in grants. See the third link below for that.



Why they didn't list their occupations is an open question.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/06/03/back-door-pay-hikes-colorado-gold-dome/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/as-sen-rodriguez-knows-it-pays-to?utm_source=publication-search



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/