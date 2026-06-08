Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
5hEdited

"that the Republican political machine sits disassembled, slowly turning to rust on a weedy front lawn in Colorado." No truer words uttered!

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
6hEdited

As retiree pensions shrank, Colorado PERA paid its staff millions of

dollars in bonuses.

Go check out this Colorado Sun story this Monday morning, June 8, 2026. Shared sacrifice, my butt. Retiree's and state employees paying these "experts" this kind of money for a 1% yearly cost of living increase till year 2046. At this rate a PERA retirement by 2046 won't buy a book of postage stamps.

Even more insulting is the means of communication between PERA brass and their captive retirees using a 4th grade mentality stoplight (red-yellow-green) signal means of educating retirees of PERA performance. Like we're a bunch of children incapable of understanding we're getting a 1% kick in the butt while PERA management awards themselves with lavish bonuses.

If you are a state employee or retiree, you'd better fix that stuck on green stoplight because your retirement walk across the street is about to be swept down the street, not by a runaway 18-wheeler, but by a slow-moving street sweeping legislature and PERA management smiling all the way to the bank.

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