Fixing CPR's election misinformation





Normally I wouldn't break in on a Saturday (after saying nothing til Sunday), but Colorado Public Radio's election misinformation was bad enough that the record needed to be corrected, and the sooner the better.



CPR, which bill's itself as providing "...reporting that is accurate, nonpartisan and focused on our Colorado community" in the first link below, shows again, via reporter Rae Solomon, what little regard they have for making their reporting match their advertising.



The second link below is to an article by Solomon which came out yesterday. In it, under the heading "What NN would do", there is the following (quoted here with links intact):



"The measure is asking voters to give up their TABOR refunds — which come from any tax money the state has already collected above the constitutionally mandated TABOR cap — for the foreseeable future. The retained tax dollars would have to be used in four specific ways: to make class sizes smaller, to grow career education programming and to retain teachers and increase their pay."



Not wrong, but as has happened multiple times with CPR/Solomon efforts, they have left out details so simple to find that one can't help but think the omission was intentional. This is on top of the fact that the omissions only ever seem to go one way ...



What did CPR leave out of their "accurate, nonpartisan" coverage of NN? Why it's right there at the top of the Prop NN entry in the Colorado Blue Book, a book that Solomon links to herself right there in her article.



I highlighted the part they leave out from the Blue Book and attach as screenshot 1.





Prop NN does put money to "schools", but the fine print is that it also turns into a blank check after 10 years.



Don't let CPR's misinformation hide reality from you. Read the Blue Book, read the language of the ballot measures. Come to your own (fully informed not propagandized) opinion.



https://donate.cpr.org/give?ms=CPRDB&_gl=1*avpcd8*_gcl_au*MzUzNjEzMTgxLjE3OTAyNjUwNTY.*_ga*MTk2NDQ4OTc1OS4xNzkwMjY1MDU2*_ga_Z6E7CTKBP0*czE3OTI3OTA2NzMkbzI5JGcxJHQxNzkyNzkwODA0JGo3JGwwJGgw



https://www.cpr.org/2026/10/23/colorado-prop-nn-in-classrooms/