Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Dale's avatar
Dale
2d

Colorado Commies will never get an extra penny voted for from me. Terrible governance is destroying this state.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2d

Thank you!

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