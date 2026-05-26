Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
15mEdited

SB 25-003: Compared to what was indicated at Instructor and retailer stakeholder meetings, there are way more guns on the list. Based on the list, as a accredited firearms instructor, I will not support the State's rule making and will not provide any training required by this permission slip regime. Totally unconstitutional! This is another example of the camel's nose under the tent. The next bill will outlaw ownership of these firearms, just as Virginia is currently trying.

The State has also clogging up the Hunter Safety Education program by requiring future educators to teach under a DOW employee. This severely limits the absolute numbers of prospective new hunters each year. Since the Hunter Safety Program now requires live fire instruction, the State is further limiting numbers of new hunters by requiring that only State owned firearms are to be used.

For the above stated reasons, it is logical to presume the Second Amendment is being abused by throttling the availability of the Hunter Safety Program, as well as limiting the transfer of what were legally acquired firearms.

My nephews in SW Colorado were able to be part of a Hunter Safety class recently, their father said it was a good class. The class was taught by a local DOW officer. I don't have a problem with "the boots on the ground officers", but rather with the Colorado gun control regime at large.

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
3h

Boesnecker being deceiving? Happens in the days that end in “Y”

Here’s something I’ve been working on regarding I-175 and HB26-1430. Best viewed on a large screen (ie not a smartphone)

https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/1af721e0-a8f6-48d1-95d0-9020f65bfff5

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