Evidence that wolves stress cattle, and that stress costs money.

The link below was sent in by a reader. It profiles a study out of University of California, Davis which purports to put a price on how much a single wolf in an area can cost a rancher. It’s right there at the top; the image heading this post is the title.

I’ll leave it to you to read through the details of the study, note its methods, and come to your own conclusions on the validity of the estimate. For my part, I’m somewhat skeptical of the number itself. I do not at all doubt that wolves put economic costs on ranchers. I do doubt the exact figure and am skeptical in general about estimates.**

Rather than looking in depth at the estimate and the method, however, I want to bring something to your attention. This is particularly important if you, like me, don’t ranch and don’t have a sense from working cattle.

Claims that the presence of wolves, their mere presence, can cause the cattle and ranchers harm can seem fanciful from the outside. They’re not.

Cortisol (a hormone that is reflective of stress in cattle and humans), is something that can be measured, and that’s exactly what the study authors did. Quoting:

“Hair cortisol levels were elevated in cattle that ranged in areas with wolves, indicating an increase in stress.”

There was other evidence of stress too, though not via direct blood measurements. Quoting again:

“But one evening reviewing trail camera data, [UC Davis, professor and Cooperative Extension specialist in livestock and rangeland economics Tina] Saitone noticed a herd of cows and calves walking fast and running by a camera for about 30 minutes, followed by two wolves in the middle of the night. ‘They’d been chasing those cattle and we just caught it on camera,’ Tate said. ‘That stress event just streamed by and, for me, was the first and most exciting finding of evidence wolves were negatively interacting with cattle.’”

Increasing stress on cattle has consequences. The job of beef cattle is to put on weight. To grow. For cattle (again, this also holds for humans--stress management is critical if you intend to grow muscle), an increase in cortisol means they’re not gaining weight at the rate they otherwise could. When cattle are running from predators, they are not gaining weight at the rate they otherwise could. Pregnant cows also suffer consequences. Stress a pregnant cow enough and her body decides that now is not the time to carry a baby.

This stress then directly translates into cost for the ranchers: it’s lower weight at the sale barn or it’s a lost calf. It’s not ranchers whining. It’s not imaginary. You have direct, repeatable, measurable evidence in the study below.

Colorado has a terrible history with our wolf reintroduction. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think there is enough money set aside to cover actual injury and killing by wolves, let alone the other kinds of losses that come about merely by having wolves near them.

I wish, though I’m not sure if it would have made a difference to the voters that chose it, that studies like this one had been around at the time that the wolf reintroduction was up on the ballot. Despite my skepticism at the numbers the authors put out there, it would have given voters and the folks writing the Blue Book estimates something else to consider.

Reintroduction, like almost every government program I’m aware of, has far exceeded the original cost projections and now we’re stuck with it. At a time when the state has way overspent, we can add this disaster to the pile.

This November, as you fill out your ballot, remember this as a lesson.

**All the more so when you read near the bottom: “A clarification was made on 5/27/25 to note that the findings of the research are preliminary and have not yet been published in a journal.”

https://www.plantsciences.ucdavis.edu/news/tate-wolves

Just like with businesses, Colorado is struggling to wow prospective workers





There’s been a fair bit written about the state’s poor position for attracting new business in and also for keeping existing.



The CPR article linked at bottom takes a different tack. It gives a look at how the state is doing at growing new business right here. If we can’t lure them in, can we grow our own?



Turns out (perhaps unsurprisingly) that we’re struggling there too.



Quoting:



“Venture capital firms, the lifeblood of the startup ecosystem, are investing far less in Front Range companies this year, according to a new report. Firms invested $75.8 million across 20 deals from Boulder-based companies in the second quarter, according to PitchBook, a financial data company. That’s less than half of the cash invested in Boulder last year. The story is similar in Denver, where $512 million was invested across 55 deals this year. Investment topped $1.1 billion in Denver during the same timeframe in 2025.”



The article covers some possible explanations.



There is the obvious just-this-side-of-openly-hostile business climate in this state along with the outsized regulatory burden.



But I think (and this comes from the article) it’s also fair to note the role that tech jobs play. Colorado is host to quite a bit of businesses in the computer and technology sector.



So, as the article points out, if that sector slows, so will Colorado.



But besides that, one of the ideas that made this article notable is something we should all remember when we talk about businesses, something easily lost when the conversation centers around regulation, etc. Businesses need humans to run. Humans don’t like to move to places where they can’t afford to live.



As part of writing this stuff, I’ve seen a lot of ideas to help that involve the government taking from one person and giving to others. This is sold as affordability. This is partially intended to help lure in that talent that’s not coming.



The funny thing is, it seems almost as much about helping low income people as it is providing relief for the employed. In the context of housing, there’s as much, or more, “affordable” housing as there is “attainable” housing.



I question how this helps our economy. It’s easy to see how it helps the low income Coloradans, the low income elderly, but how is it going to help make workers give Colorado a second look as a place to live?



This is a big problem too. For Colorado to have a vibrant functioning economy, we will need a lively business environment and private sector hiring. God help us if we end up with a majority of the state being public employees and dependents on the state living in “affordable” housing.



Sadly, we’re already moving that way. The second link below is to a Common Sense Institute report from the first quarter of 2025 that contrasts Colorado’s public employment with its private employment. I’ll leave it to you to read the report in full, but a couple of graphs easily flesh out what I’m talking about.



Screenshots 1a and 1b are from that report and show the rates of job (loss) growth in the (private) public sector for a variety of states. Colorado is the red bars.



Similar trends to this percent change are evident in the change in employment level, the absolute numbers.



Colorado has grown. That growth has surely been a part of the affordability problem which leads to an employment problem, which leads to a business problem, which leads to an economic problem. You cannot, however, uncouple that from how our state has responded to this growth as well as the policies put into place as it grew. Said another way, there is no foregone conclusions here. There is no inevitability about the situation we’re in.



It’s not just growth. Its also the choices we and our elected officials made.



From one party it’s mostly chaos. From the other it’s “I’m from the government and I’m here to help, just give me more of your money and the problem goes away.” Colorado’s got a big economic problems to fix, and frankly I’m not seeing many levelheaded people from either party getting into office to fix them. Those that do struggle to get votes.



Keep this up and we’ll be seeing a whole lot of the same that got us here in the first place.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/07/27/colorados-startup-businesses-struggling-funding/



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/ResearchUploads/CSI%20Report%20-%20CO%20Job%20Trends.pdf