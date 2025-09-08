ERPO's and public health

I am on the Firearm Injury Prevention Institute mailing list and have waited a bit for the below to cross my inbox.

Per the link below (and the attached screenshot), they are putting on a webinar on Oct 14, 2025 to discuss Extreme Risk Protection Orders (think red flag law) laws and what they are learning from their implementation in Colorado. They will also be discussing changes to the laws around lost and stolen firearms.

I am signed up to attend and hope to have it open and recording on my computer to watch since I'll be teaching during the seminar. If I find something interesting, I'll share.

If guns and public health is an interest of yours as well, you can also sign up at the link below. Can I offer another suggestion? If you see something you wonder about and/or disagree with, consider speaking up and/or asking a question during the seminar.

It's not exactly the same as a legislative hearing, but as someone who has attended events like this in the past, I can tell you that all too often they are an echo chamber.

An echo chamber just waiting for your conservative voice to bounce around in. Speak up and share your perspective if you feel moved to.

https://view.com.cuanschutz.edu/?qs=2be58ca749b39c67ba14aebe67776c2749310004e49acf9935e26ba8abfa0acc272a94d4fa401ac326e872344ead0c40f11337c415d808de6f05a2063120e7e020a93090a85029f44a247d593ead33b1

Right to Farm

Rachel Gabel's op ed linked at bottom presents an interesting case to consider: a show-cattle operation in Pueblo is fighting with the county over zoning.

I say interesting because it's not necessarily easy in this case to point fingers and say "[fill in the blank] is clearly in the wrong". In my view, there's a little bit of blame to go to both parties, and some shame for a dunderheaded comment made by a Pueblo County Commissioner. As always, you might see things differently and/or have a different perspective on the situation. Civil comment (whether I agree or no) is always welcome.

Worth a read.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/08/25/questions-raised-about-right-to-farm-resolutions-gabel/