Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
May 22

...lawsuit against Suncor and Exxon Mobil could proceed in front of a Boulder jury in a Boulder court...

Gee... I wonder what the verdict will be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture