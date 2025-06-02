Colorado Accountability Project

George Chiappino
Wouldn’t the lack of technology produced by fossil fuel energy be a cost to those who had no involvement with the transaction?What share should all environmental groups who collectively blocked nuclear energy pay towards the “social cost of carbon”?

John C. Lamb
Actually, I believe Kathleen would and does, as her track record of activism stands tall. No, not like the activism shone by the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission, err, Carbon Tinkerers Management. She has been working diligently to educate and increase citizen involvement in the various Boards and Commissions with her Stand Up and Speak Out classes.

