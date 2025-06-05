Enough beds (at an affordable price) for the aging?





I have been seeing an upswing of press chatter and articles about aging and demographic shifts in Colorado. Our state's population is, as we all are, getting older.



As reporting continues/evolves on this, as the state's policymakers and public start to discuss it more, expect the conversation to including housing. Just as it has for "regular" housing, we'll have to figure out what to do (or what to NOT do) in order to make it so the aged can still afford to live here.



The Sum and Substance article linked at bottom is an older one, but touches on the topic of what to do in order to provide enough affordable beds for those needing to live in assisted living of some form or another.



A couple of bills mentioned in the article (as of this writing both had cleared the legislature and were on their way to the governor) take a couple of different tacks on how to solve the problem, increasing wages for providers and/or decreasing wages. Those bills are linked below in that topical order.



This difference in perspective (get the government involved vs. get it out of the way) will be one of the major themes as our state works on solving problems related to aging; it already is a major theme in many other problems we face.



Wherever things go, my hope is that our policymakers do a better job of listening to those in the industry than they have so far (and not just for things involving the aged). I hope that the proposed solutions don't resort to the typical ones in the Colorado Democrats' playbook. A couple of non-contiguous quotes flesh this out:



"Officials in the assisted-living sector, worried that the diverging supply and demand arcs will leave too many Coloradans without a place to age safely, say that state officials need to pay attention. And they specifically need to look at their current heavy regulations and slow-moving permitting and compliance mechanisms and ask if these rules and their enforcement are doing anything to make aging care more affordable or more accessible."



"Regardless of whether Gov. Jared Polis signs both bills into law[the bills previously mentioned and linked at bottom], however, the assisted-living sector will still face bed and staffing shortages in the near term, officials say, as costs of operating facilities grow significantly and shrink facility owners’ return on investment. In interviews with The Sum & Substance, several suggested state officials re-examine the growing and specific requirements they’re pushing on operators of smaller neighborhood care facilities and ask why fewer are willing to take Medicaid patients."



As mentioned in the article (also by me in an earlier post on Early Childhood Education/Childcare), regulation of industries like these can be a double-edged sword. I'm not sure that a wild west free for all is in anyone's interest. No one wants the aged to be endangered by bad actors, but when you look at where things stand now with regard to regulation, I think the direction to head is toward less and easier compliance rather than more. When you look at HB25-1328 (the first bill) which artificially raise minimum wage and add yet more regulations to follow (this one on training for workers wholly unrelated to actually caring for the elderly), you see perfectly what I mean.



A couple separate quotes from the story add to the picture, a picture not just or excessive regulation but one of delays and problems (on the state's and NOT the provider's part) involved in simply trying to comply:



"In 2018, Cornell [Janet Cornell, president of the Colorado Assisted Living Association] recalled, CDPHE updated rules for the industry, growing the number of pages of regulations from 49 to 81. The section on food safety went from one page to six and included requirements on the temperature the food needed to be served at and the speed at which meals needed to be cooled. The state also boosted training requirements, meaning small homes needed to spend more on getting new workers up to speed and more time making sure they kept their residences in compliance."



"Because CDPHE has a limited staff of inspectors, it often takes months for one to schedule a visit to determine if a facility meets FGI [Facilities Guideline Institute--a group that puts out architectural standards for a variety of buildings] standards — delays that can be extra costly for smaller facilities waiting to get an OK before they can welcome residents and generate revenue, said Jim Flint, who leases assisted-living properties to operators. That makes operators less receptive to accepting lower-paying Medicaid patients to fill a limited number of beds, and it makes it harder to operate the smaller homes — which research has shown help to acclimate dementia patients — altogether, he said."



Just as I've written with the early childhood industry, good faith attempts at trying to comply are met with delays and problems on the state's end. No wonder people leave or don't want to enter the market. I would find myself a different way to make a living too.



The second bill below is a minor (and you get a sense of how minor it is in reading it and the article--I recommend you do both) loss of regulation, a good start, but inadequate in my view.



Figuring out the solution here will take more than just a simply return to the usual, and this means for both sides. Less regulation to be sure, fewer intrusions into the market on things like minimum wage, but also better and easier inspections and compliance measures. The government does have a role, so let's make sure that their part is not getting in the way!





Update: Pueblo votes NOT to cancel Black Hills Energy's franchise

Pueblo voters had a question put to them on their recent municipal ballot: should they continue to give Black Hills Energy a franchise to provide energy?

Per the article linked below, voters "overwhelmingly" rejected booting Black Hills.

Notable to me is that there are 118,351 registered voters in Pueblo, but (according to the article) 17,504 votes were cast, about 15% of voters. That's really low turnout for something that has such a direct effect on energy prices.

I've written in the past about every vote counting. This usually comes up in really tight elections such as that of a state rep in Colroado springs, but it is also relevant here in getting people to the polls. Whatever the outcome.

If you've been sitting on the sideline, for whatever reason, get in the game. Vote.

The growth and development of a Polis talking point.





Having seen some version or another of the Governor's talking point that we get back 90 cents of Federal money for every $1 we send the Feds in tax money got me curious. Curious at the talking point itself and curious at how Polis happened to come by it.



As near as I can tell the first time the 90 cents on a dollar claim appears in a Colorado News outlet is the February 28th Sun article linked first below. Screenshot 1 is from that article and gives the number. It's right there in red on the far right of the graph.



The next earliest reference to the 90 cents on a dollar claim comes in the CPR article linked second below. Quoting a statement by the governor's office from that article:



“'Colorado already only gets .90 cents back for every dollar we send to Washington, and Medicaid cuts would make it worse. Costs would go up for everyone’s insurance because of cost shifting from uncompensated care. The more than one million Coloradans who get their health care through Medicaid are watching, which is why the Governor has urged Congress to avoid deep cuts to Medicaid,' she [Polis spokeswoman Shelby Wieman] said in an emailed statement."



The last example to share (not the last time I've seen Polis make the claim) is in the YouTube video linked third below. It's a recording of a legislative session wrap up hosted by the Colorado Sun's own Jesse Aaron Paul. You will find Polis spitting out the claim during his portion.



Oddly enough, the reference is seemingly not noticed by Mr. Paul. Usually reporters and outlets fall all over themselves to mention their own reporting and how it (may) have influenced others.* There's no way to conclusively demonstrate this, but I wouldn't at all be surprised to note that Polis picked up this talking point after seeing it in the Sun.



And that right there brings me to the second part of this post. Whether you read it in full or not, I want you to look in on that Sun article linked first. I want you to note how many other details about Federal vs. State funding our Governor DOES NOT mention.



That is, as with almost anything our governor says, this claim needs lots of context.



You can get that from the article, but I went straight to the source of data that the Sun article used. That is a "Balance of Payments Portal" and it's linked fourth below so you can play around on your own too.



I won't go through the whole of the website, but there are some highlights to note. The first doesn't even require the website. Go back and revisit the first screenshot. Note first that the 90 cents on a dollar claim goes back to 2022, it's not current. Further, note that over time Colorado fluctuates between a net payer and a net taker. This is a pattern for the different states I checked; it's not unique to us. Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you.



Screenshot 2 takes that theme and runs with it over a longer time scale. It's the balance of payment ranking among all 50 states over 8 years prior to 2022. Orange circles are years where we were net payers, blue where we were net receivers. I want you to note also that our state got LOTS of Federal money during COVID (check the spikes in 2020 and 2021), much more than our nearby neighbors like Nebraska and Wyoming.





Last thing I want to get to is in screenshots 3a and 3b.





This shows balance of payments across time. 3a is for 2022 and shows Polis' 90 cents on the dollar talking point. That is, we sent the Feds $1 and got 90 cents in Federal stuff back. 3b shows what happens when I check off to include every year from 2022 back to 2015.



Note how every single state, every single one, gets back more money (when averaged over time) than they put in. Colorado's really not that exceptional for the number either. Plenty of other $11 and change numbers showing up there.



The thing I marvel about in this whole business is how quick and easy it was to look into the claim Polis is making, and how, in the various articles where I saw Polis making this claim, the media merely dutifiully scribe his talking points without any critical attention at all.



CPR's Caitlyn Kim, for example, helped write the CPR article with Polis' 90 cents on the dollar claim. As I mentioned above, there is no extra context around Polis' claim. It's just plopped into your lap. By contrast, note what Kim writes when it's Colorado Republican Gabe Evans.



The lengthy context added to one of Evans' talking points about Trump is shown in screenshot 4 attached (taken from the fifth link below).**

Plenty of real estate there, oh and look how Kim even finds a "nonpartisan" expert to say what she wanted to include but couldn't without veering into editorializing.



Politicians generally, as a class, make claims that need to be looked into. Republicans, Democrats, Independents all do. This is particularly the case when the claim is pocket-sized and punchy: claims that take a big complex thing like Federal expenditures vs. taxes and reduce it to "Colorado gets back 90 cents for every dollar we send to the Feds" should immediately set off your skeptic alarm. Get in the habit of copy-paste-search when you see things like that.



You're going to have to because our media is still working on the whole looking into Democrat claims thing.



*You might just as well say that a reporter would be happy to pick apart a politician's claim, but we know that ain't happening with a Sun reporter and a Democrat governor, save for a weak-livered attempt by Paul to correct Polis one one point in the interview.



**P.s. re. Kim's Pew Research link refutation of Evans' claim, for this to be a fair comparison, we should really have waited until the end of Trump's 8 years in office. Obama's 35 was averaged over his full two terms.



