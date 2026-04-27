Energy Foundation China has been generous to those dealing in Colorado politics.

One of my recent op eds is linked below. It was a fair bit of research, but worth it.

There is a group named Energy Foundation China, which, though it has a San Francisco address for its headquarters, is strongly tied to Beijing, the Chinese government, and the CCP.

Another important thing to note is how generous Energy Foundation China has been to environmental and other nonprofits here in Colorado.

I was barely able to scratch the surface given how interconnected the nonprofit ecosystem is here in Colorado, but I detail the heavy hitters in a recent op ed below.

Follow the money.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/04/10/foundation-ties-to-china-playing-in-colorado-politics/

Amendments to SB26-150

I have been watching SB26-150 (see the first link below) because it touches on some fundamental problems in our state. Whatever you think of RTD and what they’re doing now, this bill makes it worse by largely taking what control you have away. The bill dilutes the influence voters who live in an RTD district by making reducing the number of people elected to the board. It replaces elected officials with appointed ones, including (surprising no one familiar with the hand in glove relationship between unions and Democrats) putting union members on the board.

Keep in mind that this is a board that has the power to tax you.

What I didn’t include in my last post was that the bill made its way out of its first committee hearing with some surprising Republican support, including my state senator B Pelton.

I contacted him about his vote, and was told in short that it was done in trade, trade for some concessions to come later as amendments when the bill hit the Senate floor. In particular, the changes promised were an amendment to lower the threshold for the number of signatures one must have before making the ballot as an RTD elected.

The bill recently hit the Senate floor and I thought I’d update with what amendments were offered there. If you want a guide on finding and reading amendments, you’ll find it in the second link below. This is from last Friday’s newsletter.

Following the same rough procedure I outlined last Friday, I looked through the amendments to the bill since its committee hearing. I chose three of them that I thought substantive and interesting. Screenshot 1 attached shows all the floor amendments and I highlighted the ones of interest.

The links to the three circled amendments are listed below as links 3 - 5. They are in the same order as they appear in the screenshot starting at the top and proceeding down.

The first of the highlighted amendments was put forth by Senator Byron Pelton, and it failed. As you can see in the link, this would have put SB26-150 up on the ballot as a referred measure. We can’t have that now can we? Why let the people have a vote on dismantling an elected board that they enshrined to be elected decades ago?

The Democrats running the state know better than you after all.**

The second two highlighted amendments are related and an interesting contrast. Amendment 14 was sponsored by a Republican (so no surprise it didn’t pass). Amendment 27, by contrast, was a Dem amendment--Senator Ball, one of the sponsors--and it passed.

I n both, the subject of a conflict of interest comes up. In 14, the subject is entirely the appointed member from the union and it’s pretty proscriptive; the union member is forbidden from a number of things including participating in any board vote on something that would affect the union’s contract.

In 27, the rules are not as strict on the union member, and language is included about conflicts of interest for any member. Frankly, I’m surprised 27 passed with anything about the union in there.

I was disappointed to note that (at least from what I could tell) there was no amendment included about the number of signatures to clear the ballot. This was, as I hint at above, the deal made to secure at least Senator B Pelton’s vote.

I texted Pelton to inquire about this, but as of this writing I’ve not heard back on it. I sure hope, if nothing else, this is a lesson to Pelton and us all about the value of the word of his fellow Democrat senators.

Were I in Pelton’s shoes, they would not have my vote again after this for all the promises in the world.

**One of the themes with policy from the capitol of late. You don’t need local control. You don’t need a board you fully elect. Trust us, we know better.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-150

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://leg.colorado.gov/bill_amendments/19383/download

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://leg.colorado.gov/bill_amendments/19381/download

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://leg.colorado.gov/bill_amendments/19376/download