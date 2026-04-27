Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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The problem with RTD is that it is a bloated agency that answers to a legislative committee hiding behind a curtain and who know nothing regarding transportation. Anything funded and quasi-directed by 100 part time elected politicians will be rudderless with an impossible mission. RTD needs to be abolished or converted into a state agency answering to the governor like CDOT. My preference would be to abolish RTD and merge it into CDOT. If nothing else at least one DEI executive director would be eliminated saving $500k.

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