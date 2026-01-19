Emailing and Speaking at the Dept of Law SMART act hearing





The SMART Act hearing (see "Related" below for context if needed) for the Department of Law--essentially the AG's Office-- will be tomorrow 1/20 during a joint session of the House and Senate Judiciary committee.



I signed up to testify and hope to read my open email below into the record.



If you have concerns about the AG's Office, I invite you to join me in speaking up. The links for the House and Senate Judiciary Committees are linked below, above my open email/testimony.



My email has embedded links to earlier newsletters where I go into more detail on the things I mention.



https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2026A/senate/Judiciary



https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2026A/house/Judiciary



Email follows.









An open email to the joint session of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees in response to the Department of Law's SMART hearing.







Hello all,



My name is Cory Gaines. I live in Logan County and, while it's not my profession, I do some advocacy and writing on the side.



I am writing today to offer some counterpoint to the Department of Law's SMART act report. I hope to read this email into the record at Tuesday's hearing, but I wanted to email to provide you links so you could see documentation of the claims I'm making as well as insurance in case my job as a teacher prevents my being available to testify. I will also be publishing this letter on my sites.



I read, briefly, through the Department of Law's Annual Report. The Department of Law has indeed done some good work, and I do not want you to misinterpret my criticism to attack the everyday employees. They're the ones doing the actual job and are doing good things for the people of Colorado. What I have found in my dealings with this department, however, is that the higher you go, the more rotten the culture in that office gets.



It would be easy to list out the ways in which I disagree politically with AG Weiser, but I'm not writing about mere political disagreements, I'm talking about his, and his higher-ups', failure to do one of the most important jobs they have: to be transparent with the public about what they're doing and to protect our rights.



My first experience in this regard dates to when, in the middle of public testimony, the CPW commissioners cut my mic and booted me from the meeting. When I was unable to reach anyone at CPW or DNR, my next step to seek redress of them abridging my First Amendment Rights was to go the AG's office. After a lengthy wait, the gentleman who was supposedly there to help tossed some internet links at me and wished me luck. The only way I could get the AG's office to respond to the government silencing me was to threaten to sue. When that did get their attention, we came to a settlement. The AG's office did not make good on their part of the settlement and the only way I could get them to do as they'd promised was to threaten to not accept the settlement and go to court.



Does any of this sound remotely like what the AG's office says at the top of their annual report, how they are "... advancing the rule of law, protecting our democracy, and promoting justice for all"?



I want to now pivot to my experience in dealing with his office as a writer, someone who wants to share information about what he and his office do with the public. AG Weiser's office is anything but open with what they do, putting the lie to AG Weiser's words from his annual report about "serving the people of Colorado".



True service is service regardless of whether or not you agree politically with your constituent or the member of the media asking questions. This seems a lesson the AG's office has not learned. Time and again, they have refused to answer simple questions such as those relating to his progress on SB24-084. This is not a matter of missing my communications, this is a matter of intentionally refusing. Quoting AG spokesman Lawrence Pacheco from a CORA request I did, "he's reached out numerous times over the last few months, we have not responded to him."



Not we've offered no comment. We have chosen to ignore and not respond.



This dovetails neatly with another case where the same spokesman, acting now as a records custodian for the office, ignored a CORA request until (as above) I sent in a 14 day demand letter prior to legal action. This was finally enough to get them to fulfill the law.



I am lucky to be the beneficiary of some pro bono legal help to get the AG's office to actually respond to my First Amendment Rights being taken away. If I didn't have that, I doubt anyone from Weiser on down would have lifted a finger. I am, unfortunately, not monied enough to pursue the legal action I would have against the office for Mr. Pacheco's behavior re. CORA or I would have.



This office is not the marvel of protection they'd like you to believe. AG Weiser has ample time and resources for lawsuits which will (he thinks) help his political career. He doesn't put the same effort into making his office work for others, particularly those that don't share his ideology.



I am happy to answer any questions you may have either in an email or, if I testify, in person.



Thank you.



C

Related:





A primer on (and encouragement for) testifying at SMART Act hearings from an earlier newsletter.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/speak-up-at-smart-act-hearings-cathy?utm_source=publication-search

An aid to your discussions (and testimony) about heat pumps





While watching a sitdown between Jon Caldara and Jake Fogleman (both of the Independence Insitute--video's linked first below) I was intrigued by mention of an NREL study about heat pumps in Colorado.



With regard to heat pumps, the essence of the study Mr. Fogleman references is how poor an investment they are for Colorado homes; that is, the extraordinary amount of time the a heat pump takes to pay for itself here in Colorado.



All studies, all models including those from NREL, depend on the assumptions used. You might (fairly) wonder at the assumptions used in the study I'm about to show you. You might also (just as fairly) wonder at the methods used. By referencing an NREL study, however, I don't think it fair to assume that the model was tilted a priori against heat pumps. That is, I don't think you can assume the researchers set out to prove that they don't pencil out in our state.



Quite the opposite, over and over in the paper, the researchers mention savings from heat pumps.



I have a couple of references for you. The first is a paper Mr. Fogleman wrote in response to the recent PUC decision to mandate an end to natural gas in Colorado. The second is the NREL study Mr. Fogleman references, link excerpted for convenience. These are links 2 and 3 below respectively.



A quote (with the redundant link removed) from Mr. Fogleman's paper sets up the discussion which follows:



"A 2024 study from researchers with Colorado’s own National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) found that only a small minority of Colorado households currently heated by natural gas would see long-term cost savings by switching to even the cheapest and lowest efficiency heat pumps. For gas customers considering making the switch to a high-efficiency cold-climate heat pump (the kind best equipped to handle Colorado’s chilly winters), the researchers found such an investment would pencil out for approximately zero percent of state households."



You see similar echoed in the fancier language of the researchers (quoting the NREL study with links left intact):



"A primary deficiency of studies that address the economic costs and benefits of ASHPs [air source heat pumps--electrification of household heating] is that they only consider an average or prototypical consumer.21,22,23,24,25 However, heterogeneity—in climate, housing characteristics, occupant behavior, and fuel prices—means that even if an average household saves money on their energy bills, there may be a wide distribution such that some households see large bill increases."



The message is not a new one. Despite what Jared Polis says, what Will Toor of the Colorado Energy Office says, what an of the other politicians in the state capitol say, Colorado's climate is not amenable to making air source heat pumps work in the way they work in milder states.



They won't leave you shivering in the cold and dark, but below certain rather mild (by Colorado standards) low temperatures they turn into electric space heaters. Since electricity costs more per unit of energy than natural gas, you don't realize any savings.



Let's dig in a little on the study results to flesh this out. Fancier equipment costs more. Fancier equipment is also better able to run in our state's climate. What I mean is this: you can buy a regular air source heat pump which will mostly leave you shivering in the cold and dark in winter because it cannot operate below common winter temps. If you want one that will run in our winter, you need to buy a (more expensive) cold climate heat pump. Still and all, what I wrote above holds. Cold climate or not, the efficiency is not there.



As such, I'm going to confine my attention to the parts of the report that refer solely to cold climate heat pumps and not look at the other types.



Screenshot 1 is cobbled from a few rows of figure 4 in the study.





It shows (going columns left to right) the 5th, 50th, and 95th percentile energy bill savings for cold climate heat pumps and cold climate heat pumps when you tighten up the building with good windows and insulation. Remember that percentiles are a statistical construct and they tell you that, say for a 95th percentile, the bottom 95% of all users will have this experience.



Colors on the orange end, mean that the heat pump costs more to run than a standard natural gas heater, colors on the blue end mean running the heat pump is cheaper.



Let's get specific without bogging down in math and statistics. Look at the map on the bottom right of the figure. If you find Colorado in the map, you will note that it's mostly blue. What this means (and Colorado is often blue in these graphs), most cold climate heat pump users will save money on their energy bills.



When you read studies by the state or hear talking points by Polis et. al. about saving money by getting rid of natural gas appliances, this is what they mean.



It's also misleading because it's not the whole story.



Screenshot 2 attached is from Figure 3 in the study.





It shows bill savings, cost to electrify, and Net Present Value (NPV--the current value of all future money outlays, a positive number means your investment paid off, negative means it didn't).



As with the previous, any orange is money you pay out and blue is money you saved. Looking at the left hand column, you can see the study showing what we saw before: yes, most Coloradans will save on their monthly bill.



The second and third columns show you what politicians and advocates leave out. You will pay A LOT to electrify and if you estimate the overall value in today's dollars, most lose money for both electrifying and/or electrifying with a more insulation and better windows.



There's one last thought to leave you with. None of this is a surprise. No market grew up and sustained itself for these things because everyone that had to spend money on them knew what politicians won't say.



The only way things like cold climate heat pumps become a reality for anyone below the super-rich is by subsidization. See figure 6 in the study for an example (its essentially the same kind of graphs you see in Screenshot 2 but with subsidies in the mix, note that only above $13500 subsidies do the numbers start to become positive).



Remember these two things when you hear the governor, his fellow climate enthusiasts, and advocates tell you about how heat pumps will not only eliminate greenhouse gases, how they save money, and how they're a good deal for our state.



On balance, they likely don't pay for themselves. They most likely end up costing us all either directly or by having to hold them up with our tax money.









https://i2i.org/puc-establishes-new-clean-heat-targets-designed-to-crack-down-on-natural-gas/



https://www.cell.com/joule/fulltext/S2542-4351(24)00049-7

State Land Board and SWAP





The Colorado State Land Board (SLB) put out their Jan 21/22 meeting agenda recently. It's linked first below.



A lot of it is pretty traditional SLB business, considering leases, etc.



There are a couple of items of more statewide interest, however. I took a screenshot of the agenda for Wed 1/21 and highlighted them, attaching as screenshot 1.



Remember that the way this agenda works is if you want to see any particular agenda item, you click on the blue text (say, "Tab 2") and it will take you to the appropriate part of the packet.



If geothermal energy, is an interest, go give that section a look.



If wildlife and wildlife related issues are an interest, go give that a look. If you wonder what the "SWAP" they are referring to is, check out an earlier newsletter where I give some context on the State's Wildlife Action Plan.



Remember too, that you can always sign up to give the SLB your thoughts during their meetings. If you have concerns about either, take a minute to send an email or sign up and tell them during a meeting.





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A2ibicjOaTBnraIB3mVZDRFRWyG7VGvm/view



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/cpws-swap-the-nature-conservancy?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web