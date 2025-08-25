Educational Choice Makes Education Better





I saw the op ed below in Complete recently and wanted to share. It details a movement in education that I was not aware of: microschools.



A couple of non-contiguous quotes help explain.



"Microschools are small learning communities typically serving less than 50 students, but which may have as many as 150. These schools are usually privately funded and launched by parents or educators to offer unique programs that address a specific need or demand in their communities. Low student-to-teacher ratios prioritize giving individual attention to each student."



and



"Driven by a desire for change, most microschools do not adhere to the standard educational model. It is most common for microschools to feature mixed-age groups that reject traditional grade levels by adopting a student-driven curriculum and a highly personalized education model. Microschools encompass a diverse range of learning frameworks, including Montessori, Waldorf, classical education, outdoor learning, project- based learning, and styles tailored for individuals with learning disabilities. Mircoschools often provide flexible schedules to accommodate family needs, and some operate as homeschool programs, where students attend only a few days a week. There is a growing number of Colorado public charter microschools and one school district offers its own small learning community."



It's an intriguing idea and has apparently met with some success. In looking at it, I can tell you that it's likely not something that could be scaled up well. I also can't help but wonder if this is something more feasible in richer communities: not only is it a private school which must be funded by tuition, but any ways that you could cut costs would be hard to pull of for working families (having a microschool tie into a homeschooling group or groups is mentioned, but if both parents have to work in all the families .... ).



Still, I hold to what I put at the top of this post. Educational choice is a good thing. We want to encourage it.



If you feel inspired by this idea and want to explore it some, I put a link to the national microschooling center's webpage below. I've not explored in it, but I figured a national org's as good a place as any to start.



I have another resource, albeit a generalized one and not specific to microschools. The Independence Institute has a resource page about school choice for kids. It's linked third below.





https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/16/microschools-an-updated-version-of-the-one-room-schoolhouse/



https://microschoolingcenter.org/

https://www.schoolchoiceforkids.org/

Something to cut through the "affordability" rhetoric





If you live in any of the cities shown in screenshot 1 (from article linked at bottom), be sure to email your mayor and thank them for their support for raising your Xcel Energy prices.



The reason I say that is that mayors of all the cities listed were signatory on a letter in support of Xcel's plan to upgrade their distribution system.



The letter itself (which can be found in the article) makes no mention of the increased prices on consumers as a result of this plan of course. It sticks to more friendly topics such as setbacks in the climate goals Democrats have forced upon us, loss of economic opportunity, grid instability, etc.



Nonetheless, we will not have anything for free. Thus it's surprising to me that so many mayors would enthusiastically lend their voices to this effort. An effort that will (further) burden their constituents--especially those that don't have that extra 9% to toss onto their electrical bills every month without it pinching something else.



If you do email and they bring up the false dichotomy of economic costs or lack of opportunity, remind them that it's not an either or.



That is, there are ways to not lose opportunity without you having to pay for what is essentially corporate welfare. To see an example, check out the Power Gab video linked second below.



https://www.denver7.com/news/state-news/metro-mayors-caucus-supports-xcel-energys-plan-to-upgrade-the-states-electrical-distribution-system





CPW's Beaver Conservation Plan--add your thoughts!





I wanted to push this out now because it's time-sensitive. I will follow up on this with details and as much context and behind the scenes on the plan and the media coverage as I can gather.



In the meantime, CPW is working on a beaver conservation plan. More details are in the attached screenshot which comes from the link below.



You have a chance to weigh in on this, but the clock's ticking. The comment period closes on Aug 31. The comment form can be found in the link at bottom as well.





https://engagecpw.org/beaver-conservation-and-management-strategy

