ECMC’s 2026 High Priority Habitat Maps





I recently got an email update from the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) about how they are going to update their High Priority Habitat Maps.



The first link below is to their webpage on this update, but let's go back a bit and firm up some context on this issue before diving in to more details.



A quote from the rulemaking notice gives plenty of detail for what we'll discuss. It's lengthy, so I attached a picture of it as screenshot 1.



In brief, high priority habitat maps help dictate where in this state oil and gas development can occur and under what kinds of rules.



CPW (per their explainer page linked second below) has no role in regulating oil and gas in Colorado, but they are the governmental agency that determines which parts of the state are high priority habitat, and for what. They might also, per that same webpage, be involved in consulting with an oil and gas development company, the ECMC and local governments.



ECMC is the group that regulates oil and gas development, so they take the information provided by CPW to write regulations on where and how a company can drill for oil and gas, what kinds of environmental protection/mitigation the company must provide for a given site, etc. They are the deciders.



In case you were curious to get a sense of where Colorado's high priority habitats are, you can explore different maps in the third link below. I'll leave it to you to poke around in the map to see different layers (e.g. there are layers that show high priority, say, aquatic habitat), but I took a picture of the sum total high priority habitat for Colorado and attached as screenshot 2.



Quite a lot of square miles subject to extra regulation (at least).



This process, these maps bring to mind a worry I've had for a while now. When we reintroduce more wildlife into this state, there is the potential to impact more than just cattle producers. For example, wolverines are just now going to be reintroduced, and bison are now (at least partly) wildlife.



Wildlife, per SB19-181, needs special protection. More wildlife means more high priority habitat. More high priority habitat, more regulation and or prevention of oil and gas development.



Fewer jobs, less severance tax money, less economic activity.



Whether or not this is all part of some grand plan to end oil and gas development, the effect on it by rewilding and reintroducing is plain.



Put simply, it raises the price of poker. It limits and puts more burden on an industry that has no shortage of regulation. It makes this state less attractive to oil and gas development.



It also, and this I am sure is something not unnoticed by environmental advocates who do decidedly want to end oil and gas development. This policy is yet another handy lever to them to pry out their desired outcomes, outcomes they know stand little chance of success through the normal popular government process.



https://ecmc.colorado.gov/news-article/ecmc-high-priority-habitat-maps-rulemaking-docket-no-260100017-notice-party-status



https://cpw.state.co.us/energy-development-and-land-use#:~:text=The%20Colorado%20Parks%20and%20Wildlife%20(CPW)%20Energy,strategy:%20*%20**Avoid**%20*%20**Minimize**%20*%20**Mitigate**



https://cogccmap.state.co.us/cogcc_gis_online/

Related:





While Colorado works to make it harder to get oil and gas out, the Federal government, through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is making it easier.



The picture attached is a recent press release I got in my email.



If you, like me, scratch your head and say, "what on earth is comingling?", I have a couple things. The quote below is from the Western Energy Alliance spokesman, and the link below that is from a Medium post.



"In simple terms, companies would be able to combine production equipment on adjacent lands, whether they’re federal, private or state. For example, if you have two well pads near each other, and one is a federal well and the other is a well on private land, they could reduce some of the equipment for both down on a single pad that serves both wells. The oil or the gas would mix from both sources, but at the meter the product would be measured so that each party would still receive the royalty they would’ve otherwise received."



https://medium.com/@marleerosegreasebook/commingling-wells-and-unitizing-reservoirs-in-oil-gas-production-b62999627184

HB26-1126: not outlawing firearms, just making them harder to get + a de facto gun registry.





I got a buzz about HB26-1126 (see the first link below) in my email and wanted to share. I also included an article by We the Second (a gun rights group) below the bill to help provide some context.



I will leave it to you to read through both, but there were two things I thought concerning enough about this legislation to give special mention.



The first is that this bill continues the work of a 2025 law by creating (in some cases duplicating existing Federal law) yet more state regulation of gun shops and dealers.



The Colorado law goes beyond Federal laws and regulations in some notable ways, however. Right now, when you buy a gun, the gun shop records some information about you and the purchase you made (if you're curious google "ATF Form 4473").



Quoting from the We the Second article gives some context on the form that will be helpful to contrast it with the proposed database the state wants to institute with HB26-1126:



"Claims that firearm transaction records are “already tracked” under federal law ignore how limited access to ATF Form 4473 actually is. A 4473 is a dealer-held record, not a government database. While ATF may review forms during narrowly limited compliance inspections or as part of a specific criminal investigation, federal law explicitly prohibits ATF from creating or maintaining a firearm registry or aggregating records into a searchable ownership database. State agencies do not have routine or independent access to 4473s, and records remain decentralized and under dealer control while a business is operating."



HB26-1126 would drastically change that. Besides allowing the records to be kept electronically (not something perhaps all gun shops would choose, but anyone care to guess whether big corporate outfits would like to do things that way) it makes gun shop records open to inspection at all times to an expanded group of law enforcement and state regulators.



It makes a de facto (sometimes electronic) gun registry.



As We the Second notes also anyone that does move their records to being electronic makes them all that much easier to get at. By anyone.



I wrote earlier that this state's gun laws are a one-way ratchet and it doesn't take a genius to see where it's going. This bill is another example of that dynamic. Colorado Democrats are not going to outright ban guns or your ability to get one, but they are slowly narrowing the window (as they've tried to do with, say, forced electrification).



As of this writing, this bill has yet to get a committee date. If you want to follow it, check up on the bill link or sign up for We the Second's updates.



You should also be donating to the gun rights group of your choice. The way the politics in this state work (for now) that is probably the best thing you can do to defend your rights against the ever-increasing encroachment by Colorado Democrats.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1126



https://wethesecondcolorado.com/new-colorado-bill-creates-a-gun-registry/

Got questions for Weiser or Bennett?





I got an email from a reader yesterday about an Governor's Forum (this one on transit) for Weiser and Bennett.



If transit is a passion and/or you wanted a chance to lob a freedom-oriented question at the pair, one of whom will almost certainly be Governor of Colorado, give some thought to signing up.



The event is 2/21, and you'd better not wait to sign up. My guess is that it will fill quickly.



p.s. if you do go and get something notable out of it, give me a heads up (or alternatively write up your experience and send along for consideration for posting).



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gubernatorial-candidate-housing-and-transit-forum-tickets-1980047425150?aff=oddtdtcreator