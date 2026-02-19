Dual-mission universities

I think that, especially nowadays with fewer students seeing value in a college degree,* we are “over-colleged”. That is, there are too many institutions chasing too few students. This was top of mind when I read the Common Sense Institute report linked first below.

With enrollment down, Federal support shrinking, state support shrinking, many colleges (including mine) are feeling the pinch and having to scale back. The author sees a path for some four year institutions to save money (possibly save you money as a taxpayer) by becoming “dual-mission” institutions.

Quoting the report:

“Dual-mission institutions, which combine the functions of a four-year university and a community college, are growing in number in other states and have proven effective at managing costs by avoiding redundant spending. Simpler solutions may also be available in cases like that of the Auraria Campus, whose central administrative body has raised its spending far faster than its tenant institutions have raised their spending on education.”

As you can see from the study’s key findings, attached as screenshot 1, Auraria Campus (where I did my undergrad) gives a great example.

The physical campus itself is home to 3 schools: Community College of Denver, MSU, and CU Denver. According to the study, originally all 3 offered different services, but over time they started to overlap. You now have 3 colleges in the same location with 3 separate sets of administration, etc.

If all 3 could combine their administration and some other services, duplication would be eliminated and money could be saved; our state wouldn’t have to give as much support and students wouldn’t have to pay more tuition to make up a taxpayer-money shortage.**

Interesting thought and I’ll leave it to you to read up more in the study. From what I could tell, there’s really only a couple, three places around the state where this makes sense, places where there is (as in Auraria) a community college near or sharing space with a four year university.

Would it save money? Yeah. A lot? Perhaps not in relation to our state’s current problems. Would it help fix a longstanding problem in education (not just higher ed), that of top-heavy schools with too much admin and not enough money in classrooms. Yeah. A lot? Perhaps.

I think real reform, a genuine fix, is hinted at towards the end of the report: “Colleges and universities can also pay close attention to their payroll items to see where non-educational spending may be too large.” You can probably add in educational spending too, especially if the trend of falling enrollments continues, though I daresay that the growth in college spending has largely been administration and “perks” (things to draw students) the last 10 or so years.

It will bite some people, but when the market adjusts and when governments have to tighten their belts, those people and industries depending on subsidies, etc. will have to tighten their belts. Not pleasant, but reality.

I want to end with this. If you know someone thinking of a life change or a young one about to exit high school, make sure that they get sound advice about college. This includes an outlook on costs for the education, time to complete, job prospects for that education, and potential salaries. College, borrowing for same, makes economic sense in some cases and not in others.

Some type of post-secondary education or training is almost always a good idea, but if the math for a bachelors degree ain’t mathing, expand your search. There are good opportunities in the trades (not just turning wrenches either--look into medical trades like radiology or physical therapy assistant programs) and apprenticeships.

*I don’t blame them. For years now college, any college and any degree, was sold as the pathway to a solid future. This, combined with ready loan money, got many students into trouble or at the least didn’t give the outcome promised. I don’t think this went unnoticed by the kids coming up at the time. College is not, and has not ever been, the sole path to success in life (financial and otherwise). Now that the young ones from before are hitting college age, they’re rightly skeptical. I hope this leads to more thoughtful decision-making and advising.

**As an interesting side note, when I was there MSU and CU Denver were combining some of their classes in physics due to low enrollment at either university. Clearly the concept underlying dual-mission schools is not entirely novel.

https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/education/potential-savings-in-colorados-higher-education-system-a-brief-analysis-1

Colorado’s local governments are awash in unfunded mandates





I came across an interesting quote in a Durango Herald profile of a La Plata County Commissioner. That article is linked below.



Quoting from that article:



“Policy-wise, [La Plata County Commissioner Elizabeth] Philbrick has taken a lead role in county code reform, an issue she campaigned on. She helped form a code review team that meets every other week to examine land-use regulations, development processes and how those rules are communicated to the public. ‘Our code is inundated with mandates that come from the state level,’ she said, noting that many are unfunded but legally required. ‘That doesn’t mean we are not required to address them.’”



Now, I don’t know much about La Plata politics, but given the article’s glowing tone and political breakdown of that area, I’m guessing that Ms. Philbrick is a liberal (probably QUITE liberal) Democrat.



Point is, the message that “Our code is inundated with [unfunded but legally required] mandates that come from the state level” coming out of the mouth of a Colorado Democrat is telling you something.



It’s telling you the same thing I heard in talking about home rule with one of the Morgan County Commissioners.



It’s telling you the same thing that you can read up on in the Advance Colorado study about unfunded mandates which I link to second below.

Quoting from the report’s executive summary (the numbers may not copy with the same formatting--they are superscripts, i.e. they point to references in the report):

“Mesa County, led by Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, has started a statewide coalition to raise the issue of unfunded mandates on counties to the State level. Commissioner Daniel reported in the Kiowa County Independent that Mesa County alone faces close to $10 million in unfunded mandates every year. (1) Statewide, a population-based estimate of the costs to counties may exceed $361 million annually. (2) These figures do not include the impact on municipalities. Cities are faced with many of the same burdens as counties, and those impacts may exceed $1 billion annually.”

A goodly portion of the study then goes bill by bill through a group of recent legislation, listing their impact--legislation that would easily fall under the radar unless you were paying careful attention to politics. There are measures like 2023’s “Establishment of a Wildlife Resiliency Code Board”, to 2021’s “Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability”, things covering everything from water conservation, to energy use in buildings, to the fight over state control of housing.

The study also mentions that a group of counties (43 out of 64 according to the study) have begun to write in to state level politicians to push back on these unfunded mandates.

In like fashion to the quote above from Ms. Philbrick, you will note in reading the report that this is a bipartisan group of counties, that is, it’s not just red ones doing the pushing.

This too is saying something. It’s saying that it’s time for state level politicians to stop talking, to stop telling counties what to do (without funding it), and start listening to what local governments need.

https://www.durangoherald.com/articles/7-months-in-office-la-plata-county-commissioners-belief-in-local-government-reinforced/?utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawP3QrlleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETEwNFZLMG1yZlo3VjlOemUxc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHvvystIWZ6jsFNdKQ8PqPLT0XM91DVtZ2AKsDr2zOwSe6KNdepZVMhTEdEs-_aem_RcVPQBUCeZyY-CgZik9_Qg

https://www.advancecolorado.org/institute/state-unfunded-mandates/?fbclid=IwY2xjawP5g15leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFUUkh5SUIwYm1lR0VoY25Fc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHgX624EZiTgg1TANLtcdvf04nvoznB8oEaj5HhwWMdC7SbR24SF_yLs1uOcY_aem_5mARwSpWNlCvHSrJ0a47_Q

Another end run around popular sovereignty





A reader sent me what you see in the first link below, it is a call to action to contact CPW in opposition to a petition coming their way seeking ban fur trapping.



Quoting from the link (with text formatting kept intact):





“A new petition is headed to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission that would ban the sale, barter, and trade of legally obtained wildlife fur in Colorado. This is another attempt to change wildlife policy without scientific evidence, bypassing the experts who are supposed to manage wildlife using data and the public trust model.”



I am not sure if this is the same effort that I profiled back in July 2025, where the Center for Biological Diversity was trying to get a fur ban through CPW (see the second link below), but regardless of whether it’s them or someone else, my opinion hasn’t changed.



I’m agnostic about fur, but I am 100% against efforts to try and capitalize on Colorado’s unelected boards (filled with Polis cronies with ties to animal rights groups) to push through policy that cannot withstand a popular vote.



There are instructions for how to speak up at CPW in the first link below. Take your opportunity to do so. Stand up for policy being guided by the people, not interest groups and unelected boards.





https://www.howlforwildlife.org/coloradofurban?utm_campaign=no_fur_bans&utm_medium=email&utm_source=howlforwildlife



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/cbd-wants-to-sneak-through-what-voters?utm_source=publication-search