Drawing down more Federal money as the solution to Colorado’s Medicaid problem?





Have you ever heard the saying, “the first step is admitting you have a problem”? Nash Herman’s piece on the Colorado Medicaid Commission (linked first below) made me think of that.



The reason being that, per what he writes about their first meeting, the commission seems to largely be focused on wringing more money out of the Feds than dealing with the bloat that Colorado lawmakers have heaped upon the program since 2014 and Obamacare.



Quoting from the piece with embedded links left intact:





“The most recent Commission meeting raised questions about the government’s priorities in addressing Medicaid and the state budget. A recurring theme of discussion —nothing new, yet one that actually exacerbates the very problem the Commission is attempting to address — is the idea that the health care funding deficit could be solved by Colorado improving its ability to draw down federal dollars. However, as previously explained, the system of drawing down more federal matching money for health care creates a self-perpetuating loop of increasing costs in pursuit of increased federal funding. If the Commission’s focus is on increasing federal funding, it suggests that the exorbitant cost increases will continue.”

Spot on.

Herman says it better than I can, so I’ll let him say it:

“Like a drug addict, Colorado would face withdrawals if forced to face fiscal reality, likely in the form of reduced benefits or higher barriers to entry for enrollees. However, doing so is crucial to ensure sustainable spending for future generations.”

Leaning on the Federal government as the solution to the problem is, at best a temporary fix; it’s the family that’s unable to manage its money saying “well, if my sister Karen and her husband can see their way through to giving us $2000, I think we can make it til the kids start school.”

Then school comes and the cycle begins anew.

Sooner or later, our state needs to fix the problems that are festering right at the core of this issue--our state’s role in making Medicaid unsustainable.

And the stakes are high. Frequently when I write about Medicaid, I get a lot of reaction on social media from parents of children with disabilities (justifiably) upset over cuts to care for their children.

If the people running this state cannot get themselves and this problem under control, from the inside out, then those folks, the truly deserving of care, will face hardships.

It’s time to look those that don’t or only partially need Medicaid in the face and tell them that we’re sorry, but they need to care for themselves so the truly needy can have care.

It’s time to give the Department of Health Care Financing and Policy a good hard look. Not the kind where you wag your finger and tell them to “do better next time”. The kind where a tangible, actual change happens: people lose jobs, structures are changed, measurable results are set and held to.

And this all begins with admitting that Colorado, not the amount the Feds give, is the real problem.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/07/14/commission-colorado-runaway-medicaid-spending/

DPS sued over racial gerrymandering





Per the Complete Colorado linked at bottom, a public interest law firm has sued DPS over its recent redistricting. Quoting (with links left intact):



"The suit, filed July 2nd in U.S. District Court by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), a non-profit law firm based out of Alexandra, Virginia, targets “Map C,” the redistricting scheme the DPS board adopted in April 2024 after the 2020 Census showed more white residents moving to Denver, shifting both the population and demographics in some of the city’s school board districts."**



The suit is about race, and it's about advantaging one over another, but in a dynamic we'll likely start seeing more of after recent US Supreme Court decisions, it's about advantaging other groups over whites. The idea is basically that more whites are starting to move into previously racially-divided neighborhoods and so DPS is gerrymandering districts to keep those racial divisions intact.



On top of that, the lawsuit alleges that this allegation isn't just based on looking at the various districts. Quoting again:



"The lawsuit also cites comments from the board president framing the map as a way to preserve 'cultural icons' in neighborhoods affected by gentrification, and points to statements from other board members and community advocates who discussed the racial makeup of proposed districts throughout the redistricting process."



I'll be curious to watch how this one plays out. It reminds me about something I once heard about education (paraphrased here to make it applicable): if you live long enough you'll see the same things happen over and over.



Certainly the racial dynamics are the opposite of those in the past, but the age old rejection of someone who doesn't look like you is alive and well and that hasn't changed. It's also clearly not just a white problem.



**Told you it was a public interest law firm.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/07/06/denver-school-board-race-based-redistricting-lawsuit/

Northern Colorado wants it both ways on electrical power generation



A couple days back I shared a tweet from the Independence Institute's Jake Fogleman as "Related" content to a post on renewables.



The gist of his tweet, attached as the picture heading this post, was that Platte River Power was struggling to meet power demand on the 20th. Seems they drank the renewable Kool Aid, eschewed some natural gas generation, and now were reaping the rewards of that decision.



A reader who writes on energy in much more depth than I do sent along his history of Platte River Power and the decision to NOT have backup natural gas generators.



I enjoyed reading it and thought you might too. A record of a poor decision.



I have a feeling we'll be seeing more of this going forward.



