Dr Niemiec’s mercenary research

Dr Niemiec was Jared Polis’ recess appointment to the CPW Commissioners after one of his picks was rejected by the senate.

Her name came to the fore in large part because of her introduction what she termed research to justify a last-minute change to furbearer policy which squeaked through the commission (and has resulted in a lawsuit).

Criticized, rightly, including a piece by myself which I link to first below, the paper holds up to scrutiny about as well as tissue paper holds up to water; it’s pretty apparent that whoever funded it (the paper was funded by an anonymous donor) knew the conclusion they wanted drawn, and knew its eventual use to justify the policy Niemiec was going to push.

Knowing this, the question occurs as to whether this sort of thing is new for Niemiec and the Animal-Human Policy center she directs at CSU or whether it is a pattern.

I went looking through the papers produced under her leadership and no, this is not new for her. Nor does this Center live up to what it was billed as originally.

Per the press release linked second below, CSU launched the Center back in 2023, and Niemiec (who was an assistant professor and Manager of the Bureau of Animal Protection in the Colorado Department of Agriculture) was appointed its inaugural director.

The goals were lofty. Quoting from a couple spots in the press release:

“Colorado State University is creating a resource for policymakers and government agencies to help them solve and avoid problems related to interactions between animals and people.”

“The center’s goal is to bring together diverse stakeholders – which could include animal welfare professionals, farmers and ranchers, hunters, scientists, veterinarians and wildlife advocates – to help officials promote positive outcomes for people and animals. The center’s team will synthesize social science information, conduct studies on public perspectives, and facilitate discussions among policymakers, agency officials and stakeholders.”

I tried my hardest to trace the money and background of this Center, but multiple phone calls and emails about these and other questions to CSU were not returned.

Niemiec, as an academic, was working and publishing in this field for quite a while prior to ascending to the directorship. If you’d like to see the papers she’s produced in her career, both those in the Center and those prior to its opening, I link to her ResearchGate page third below.

You see echoes of what you’ll see soon enough from the Center in some of her earlier work (especially the study from May 2020 on attitudes regarding messaging for the upcoming vote on wolf reintroduction linked fourth below).

Notable too is how poorly her research fits with the glossy advertisements in CSU’s press release.

Rather than bringing together diverse stakeholders, rather than synthesizing information to facilitate discussions, her work often reads more like market research. It comes off less as exploring viewpoints, and more as finding ways to sway people to the views that environmentalists, wildlife advocates, and animal-rights advocates hold.

This goes just as much for her work since her appointment to head the Center. To get a handle on what kind of output we (because plenty of tax money goes to CSU--though I wasn’t able to get specifics on amounts to the Center because phone calls and emails to CSU did not get returned) are in part paying for from the Center, I went to their website. That’s the fifth link below.

I went to their research tab and made a quick spreadsheet of dates, titles, and funding for all of their listed papers. The spreadsheet is linked sixth below.

Gathered in one spot, the picture becomes clear. Amid some rather prosaic research, mostly funded in house and dealing with things closer to what you’d imagine given CSU’s initial press release about the center, you see plenty of advocate-funded research of the type I mention above.

When I sorted the sheet and plucked out all the research paid for by anonymous donors or grants, I get what you see in screenshot 1, which amounts to 7 studies out of a total of 24.

Look over the titles there. Anyone with even a faint knowledge/recollection of the kinds of initiatives that have popped up on Colorado’s ballots in the last four years will recognize the subjects.

Now I want you to note what is not there, either in my screenshot or in the spreadsheet itself. Do you see studies about moving public opinion to help urbanites understand the pressures that wildlife puts on agriculture? On rural life? On economic activity?

Therein lies the point. Whether intentional or not, CSU’s Center, as run by Niemiec, has about a third of the research money coming in from anonymous donors. A substantial proportion of the funding to help keep this office ticking along is advocacy funded by, well, who knows?

As opposed to the college’s characterization, this office pumps out a great deal of “research” not to inform but to move the needle on policy, only going in one direction ideologically, and almost certainly in synch with the views held by the anonymous funders.

Niemiec has turned her research and this department into a mercenary effort. With CSU’s nod, money comes in to fund a PR arm producing market research Niemiec can brush a sheen of academia on.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/griswold-in-the-ags-office-would?utm_source=publication-search

https://warnercnr.source.colostate.edu/csu-launches-center-to-inform-policies-on-animal-human-interactions-develop-solutions-across-divides/

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rebecca-Niemiec

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341114417_The_Influence_of_Message_Framing_on_Public_Beliefs_and_Behaviors_Related_to_Species_Reintroduction

https://sites.warnercnr.colostate.edu/animalhumanpolicy/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1R2tL1QJdQ4EQVo46qAOVMJiexFE9V7uA/view?usp=sharing

Related:





Our legislature has foundation-funded fellows on board to help them untangle the thornier aspects of climate policy, healthy policy, AI, etc.



An effort just as problematic as the one I talk about above. More on the fellows in my op ed below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/21/progressive-nonprofit-fellows-colorado-legislature/

Rocky Flats open to elk hunting for the first time.





The KSUT article below details how Rocky Flats, a former nuclear bomb trigger factory now a wildlife refuge, is to be open for the first time for elk hunting.



Interesting timing on this article because it wasn't too long ago that I saw the documentary "Half Life of Memory" about Rocky Flats.**



There remains today a controversy over the safety of the area with one side claiming high levels of radioactive contamination covered over with a thin skim coat of dirt and the other saying the levels are at or below background radiation levels (the naturally-occurring radiation we live with daily).



Federal officials running the wildlife preserve say the elk herd has gotten too big for the overall ecological health of the area and thus they're opening it up to hunting to help cull the population.



If you're in the latter camp and want some elk hunting not too far out of the Front Range, more info in the link below.



I'll be curious to see if anyone that does hunt there takes a radiological survey of any animals caught to share with the public. If I hear more, I'll share.



**Years ago, in my effort to see all things Cold War/Nuclear that I could, I took a tour of the Rocky Flats Museum which (at that time) was in the lobby of some anonymous office building out there. Not sure what, if any, physical presence of the museum remains, but the link to their website is below if you're interested.



https://www.ksut.org/2026-10-16/elk-hunting-opens-for-the-first-time-at-colorado-refuge-built-around-former-nuclear-site



https://www.rockyflatshistory.org/