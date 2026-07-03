Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy

CPW recently released “Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy”. The first link below takes you to their landing page from which you can download the report itself.

Covering this in detail is not feasible here, this should become abundantly clear when the executive summary of the strategy (see the second link below) is 16 pages long.

What I wanted to aim for, then, is to give you a jumping off point along with a nodding familiarity with what the report is intended to do, who participated, and the process by which it was made. This will also tie into the second post today: this strategy is reflective of a larger push to rewire our state wildlife and land use policy.

If I had to do a one-sentence summary of the Strategy, it would be to say that it is the Colorado’s version of a corporate vision document for the outdoors. It’s an attempt (see the report itself on p 12) to help align the various groups and plans in Colorado with regard to the outdoors, to get everyone pulling in the same direction.

This report is not legally binding (again, see p 12), it is rather a series of broad goals and hopes for the state, as envisioned by those who wrote it.

The goals are probably best summarized by the table from the executive summary that I attach as screenshot 1.

Screenshot 2 (also from the executive summary) is a good one to flesh out what the authors hope different groups will actually do. I personally find this one a bit more illuminating than the broad vision; it’s closer to tangible actions.

Since reports are often a reflection of those involved in writing them, let’s have a look at the groups who worked on this Strategy.

The big players were Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and the Governor’s Office, but there was a host of advisors involved too. Screenshots 3a and 3b show those groups respectively.

We’ll talk in a little more detail on this soon, but I want you to take a quick note now of who’s on the list and who isn’t.

Lastly, I want to look at process: how was this strategy was developed? In keeping with everything up to now, I will summarize. Should you want it, more information can be found in Appendix G of the full report, starting on p 131.

Returning to the groups from above, I cobbled together some bits of text from various spots in Appendix G. That’s screenshot 4.

In keeping with the maxim that all pigs are equal but some are more equal than others, it’s worth noting that some groups/interests got special attention, what the report calls “targeted engagement”. Those groups are shown in screenshot 5.

From what I can tell, the final step before finalizing and making this strategy public was to shop it around to various groups and also put it up on CPW’s page for comment. Those with this final look (excepting individuals that wrote in comment on CPW’s page) are shown in screenshot 6.

What to make of this? I don’t think you can reasonably say that the hopes of the report’s authors are small. Hopes sometimes come apart like wet tissue paper when they meet reality, however.

The reason I focus on who is involved and process here is because I think that is one good way (among many) to assess someone’s report.* When I go back over the lists of those involved, I have to say that I’m not so sure that this will sell well outside the government and/or the (by and large) environmental groups deeply involved.

Look at the steering and technical committees. One seat was held by the Colorado Cattleman’s Association. That’s it. No reps from business interest. No reps for landowners. What positions were held by those outside the government were almost entirely occupied by environmental and conservation groups.

This report was produced in an echo chamber.



The authors were, as it seems the government and activists seem to be more an more, quite careful to say the right things about Ag and respecting Colorado’s heritage, but that’s an old tune in Colorado--one that few are willing to dance to anymore.

Regardless of their words and whether policy ultimately matches, this report is reflective of a broader shift in Colorado. This Strategy is not effecting that change, it’s a symptom of it. As things here have changed both politically and demographically, there are many who want what used to be its core values to shift.**

Note those shifts, you will see them popping up in other places. This is largely the focus of the second post today. See you there.

*That and any inclusion of a Tribal Land Acknowledgement or an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Acknowledgement. They’re right there on p 7. Pretty big tip of the hat. Also, did they go and switch the letters on DEI to throw us all off the scent?

**See “Related” below for a copy of the executive order which signaled a reorientation of the state not too long after Polis took office for the first time as governor.

https://cpw.state.co.us/coloradosoutdoorsstrategy

https://cpw.widen.net/s/wjcwvnqprn/final-cos-executivesummary-2025-04-18

Related:





Want to know more about one of the groups that got "targeted engagement" in this process?



You will find the executive order which created the Interagency Conservation

and Recreation Council linked at bottom. There is a link in the report itself, but it seems to be broken. This one works.





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ic5EWQz55rCQ58GmFeo-IhLT8b3DI3o1/view

Dr. Niemiec and how “Focusing on Values is Key for Transforming Wildlife Management”





In the previous post today, I shared the recently-released Colorado Outdoors Strategy. After covering some important details, I opined at the end of that post that the Strategy is reflective of a larger movement in Colorado.



This movement, begun with the sweeping political and demographic changes coincident with Polis and the Democrat's takeover of the state is one which intends to rewrite the state in the image of those that hold power.



If this newer movement follows the pattern we've seen prior to it, older and more traditional concerns will have (at best) a subsidiary role to play in our state's policy: Front Range, urban, liberal values will be pushed down on those that live far away from the I-25 corridor and our state will (at least) turn its back on one of the largest industries in Colorado.



Dr. Niemiec is one of Governor Polis' recent appointees to the CPW commission. Her appointment followed the State Senate's refusal to okay his other appointees this past legislative session. As you might well imagine, the new batch was appointed in such a way that Dr. Niemiec can be on the commission while the legislature is out of session.



This is not a post about Dr. Niemiec herself. There is plenty about her out there already and likely more to come. Instead of focusing on the doctor herself, I want to focus on her work and how her words help illuminate what I said at the end of the previous post.



I want to share it as a sort-of roadmap, a plan, for how those that want to rewire our state's wildlife, outdoor, and likely agricultural frameworks will be working to do so.



The first link below is to a May 20th, 2026 Substack post by Dr. Niemiec. I'll leave it to you to read through it in detail, but a quote taken from near the middle sets up her thesis pretty well. It's an extended quote, so for space reasons, I attach it as screenshots 1a and 1b (any links you might want to click in this quote can be found in the newsletter).





Dr. Niemiec is correct. As I have argued before about other things, you need to be careful about separating values questions from scientific questions, and the question of how to proceed with wildlife management is just as much a values-driven question as it is a scientific one. Lurking behind Dr. Niemiec's arguments about how to argue better, however, is something worth noting.



Colorado has managed its state lands and wildlife for quite a while in one way. What Dr. Niemiec and her ilk are wanting is to shift state machinery over to a different way of management.** It's not Ag and mineral leases on state lands, can we get "green" dollars from that land? It's managing wildlife with an eye focused on ecological, tourist, and animal-rights concerns, not with an eye on hunting or other human use.



There is a saying I heard once: "enter through their door, make them leave through yours". The more I read of Dr. Niemiec and the studies she uses to bolster her arguments, the more I think of it.



Links two and three below are references that Dr. Niemiec links to in her article. The second link is a paper appearing in a 2020 issue of the journal Conservation Biology. The third is a standalone paper funded by US Fish and Wildlife grants and administered by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.



Both, in their own ways, characterize the populations of the US with regard to attitudes about wildlife and nature.



The Conservation paper takes a more, what I would call, holistic approach to characterization as you can see in screenshot 2 taken from that paper.



The Western Association paper takes a stricter social science approach as you can see in screenshot 3, taken from that paper (note that the two blocks of text are not contiguous, I just felt you'd want to see the group definitions next to the summary conclusions).



Cultural shifts happen on their own as times change and as populations move. Colorado has had a big cultural shift, and in both papers you get a sense of that. As this state moves to be more urban-centered with people who earn their daily bread far from contact with actual nature, people's perceptions on the environment change.



I don't know that I'd hold strict to the exact numbers given in the paper linked third below, but I think as general patterns they are pretty reliable. Starting on p 21, you can see how these researchers mapped changes in the various population in Colorado that they pigeonholed people into. Looking at the maps, you can clearly see traditionalists getting overwhelmed by mutualists (those that see wildlife as many in the Front Range do) and pluralists (the folks that I would characterize as being open to persuasion by either group).



A focus on values in wildlife policy debate in the end, I believe, boils down to shifting the conversation into a realm where those who are perhaps ignorant of the other traditional ways to see the natural world can be persuaded to take a mutualist view on things.



Enter through their door with words they agree with, make them exit through yours by buying into their policy preferences.



Screenshots 4a and 4b are from the third link below. Both are a national snapshot of values broken down by wildlife type, but they illustrate my point. If you have questions like "private property rights are more important than declining or endangered fish and wildlife", "local communities should have more control over the management of fish and wildlife", or "wolves that kill livestock should be lethally removed" where more of the persuadable are lined up with traditionalists than are lined up with mutualists, you need to get more of the persuadable over with you to change those traditional values.





Return to Dr. Niemiec's words, a quote from the final paragraph of her Substack piece (copied here with formatting left intact):



"Through legislation or rulemaking, we must mandate that every species management plan not only focus on how management will maintain wildlife populations, benefit consumptive users, and reduce human-wildlife conflict, but also on how it will improve the ecosystem and environment, reflect the interests of non-consumptive publics, and help reduce unnecessary individual animal suffering. Such a change would enable progress beyond the never-ending debates over biological science and population data by ensuring both domination and mutualist values are considered."

Note: Niemiec's "domination" and "mutualist" views are what the third link would refer to as "traditionalist" and "mutualist", the latter of course being more interested in non-pejorative labels for the group they aren't in.



There is nothing in what I've seen of traditional views of wildlife and the environment that is necessarily in conflict with many of the values that Dr. Niemiec outlines, at least in terms of labels. I know hunters and people in Ag who are right there with her on unnecessary suffering and stewardship. Perhaps the words call up different visions in their brains, but they are not blind to those considerations.



The point isn't the words, however.



The point is to start the ground work. The point is bring the persuadable along with you by using the right words (though not fleshing out exactly what you mean), only later giving their meaning full flower. I want the environment to be a consideration, who could argue with that? Perhaps more people would argue if they knew what it mean to the rancher who can no longer operate because he can't get a lease on state land.



Read Dr. Niemiec's mutualist priorities again and then quickly scan the previous post today about Colorado's Outdoor Strategy. You'll see lots of overlap. You'll see lots of language that sounds good to the lots of people right in the middle on the environment. You'll see nice words about respect for all, about local decisions and collaboration.



That's an old tune. Those things have all been said before. Reflect on that in the light of the current reality in this state. When there is conflict, and there will always be conflict, between values, those that hold political power will get their way.



Nothing about the current state of affairs is inevitable. Nothing about the reconfiguration of this state is either.



The antidote to efforts like these is to to be involved and to share the reality hiding behind the pretty rhetoric. Show others what they mean when they say collaboration. Show others the reality is for local control. Show others what the shifting policy with regard to state lands means.



Inform people what stewardship has looked like in this state for years. Do not let others control the narrative and put up false dichotomies.



Get involved. Share your stories as widely as you can and not just with those that agree with you.



**None of this is new of course, and not just for land/wildlife policy. Perhaps it's just that they're finally comfortable enough in their power they can start to say the quiet parts out loud.









https://conbio.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/cobi.13493



<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://sites.warnercnr.colostate.edu/wildlifevalues/wp-content/uploads/sites/124/2019/01/AWV-National-Final-Report.pdf&sa=D&s

I’ll keep this quick. Happy 4th of July tomorrow.

250 years. 250 years is incredible. I hope that you join me in taking a minute to be grateful for all that we have, and to be grateful to be living in the best country on earth.

I recently went to Houston and (after reading a bio of Neil Armstrong “First Man” and seeing the movie), I can’t tell you how my heart swelled with pride to see the historic Mission Control restored to its original condition from July 1969, and to know that I live in the country that landed on the moon.

Our country isn’t perfect, but by God we landed on the moon. This is a great example of what we can do when we set our minds to it.

I hope, for the years that follow, that we can still disagree strongly but remember what a great country we live in, how lucky we are to live in it, and what great things we can do if we put our minds to it.

See you back at it on Sunday!