Per the CFOIC article linked at bottom, a recent review ahead of next legislative session’s sunset review of the PUC recommends (at least) relaxing the Colorado Open Meetings Law requirements for the board.



If not a lot of that made sense, let’s back up a step.



A sunset review (see the second link below for an explainer put out by CFOIC) is a legally-required review of various policy in Colorado. It’s an automatic check in on any particular law or commission. Quoting from that second link:



“The sunset process provides that the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) review the functions of a state regulatory agency, division, or board (all referred to as ‘agencies’), or a specified function of a state regulatory agency and determine if such regulation should continue with or without modifications to the regulatory system.”



If you want a specific example, I link to an earlier newsletter third below which talks about an oopsie regarding a recent sunset hearing for the State Plumbing Board.



If a plumbing board mixup causing some chaos regarding who can inspect vacuum breakers was a big deal, you can likely imagine the stakes of a review of the PUC, which oversees not only taxis and towtrucks, but the entirety of our regulated-monopoly energy market.



This one needs some attention in other words.



Colorado Open Meetings Law requires certain kinds of notice and documentation whenever two or more state officials meet, and it applies to the PUC. The report that DORA put out, however, seems to indicate that the PUC finds the requirements of the law to chafe.



Quoting from the first link:



“Members of the Public Utilities Commission should be allowed to communicate with one another outside of public meetings because the Colorado Open Meetings Law ‘stymies brainstorming and discussion’ and may also ‘inhibit the efficiency’ of drafting decisions, a state agency says.”



There is more about the horrors the brave PUC commissioners must navigate in the first link below which I’ll leave to you to read; I found myself unswayed by it or by what the report calls for.



Any board that makes such big decisions--an unelected board made up of Polis’ cronies I might remind you which makes decisions affecting the entirety of the state--needs to be held to a high bar for what they do.



You’ll pardon me if I don’t find that they can’t brainstorm or discuss in private. You’ll pardon me if I don’t care that the law inhibits their “efficiency”.



As I told the legislature at their review of the law they passed to excuse themselves from the Open Meetings Law, the efficiency of your work is NOT the point here. The people of Colorado’s repeatedly-stated desire to be made aware of what you’re doing is.



Ultimately it will be the decision of the state legislature as to what to do about the PUC. The sunset review for them will come before the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee in the next legislative session. I link to that committee fourth below.



I plan to testify at that hearing and, in advance of that, decided to write an open email to the committee. I sent that email recently and include the text of it below the links if you find it helpful for your own advocacy on this.



An Open Email the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee About the PUC’s Upcoming Sunset Hearing



Hello,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County and also an Xcel Energy customer.



I’m writing you all this open email because (unless I’m mistaken) you will be the committee to hear the sunset review for the Public Utilities Commission.



I recently read an article by the Colorado Freedom of Information Commission which said that the report by the Colorado Office of Policy, Research & Regulatory Reform ahead of the sunset review for the PUC recommended watering down the Colorado Open Meetings Law requirement for the PUC, citing concerns over the “efficiency” of the committee among other things.



I reject that notion completely.



I reject it for the same reason I stated when I testified against the law where you exempted yourselves from open meetings law: their job, just like your job, is not to be efficient in producing policy, it’s to be fair, open, and transparent about it. Coloradans have time and again said they want to know what’s going on with their government. The PUC is no different.



The PUC is actually a more critical case. This is, I remind you, a board of three individuals making huge decisions for the entire state. Three individuals not elected but rather political crony appointees of whoever happens to be in the governor’s office when a vacancy comes up. Three individuals who I’ll be damned if I can find a time where they’ve come to my part of Colorado for any official visit ( my guess being that you could say the same for the entire state outside the Front Range).



Allowing them a pass to get out of the Colorado Open Meetings Law is a bigger insult than when you voted yourselves a pass. Don’t make the same mistake twice.



I look forward to testifying at the sunset hearing next year to tell you the same things (as well as to urge you to not add a bunch of carbon policy onto what they’re already doing).



Thank you.



Two members of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board don’t live here.





The previous post today was about the Public Utilities Commission, one of the many unelected boards making giant decisions for the state (and a recommendation that they be exempted from certain parts of the Colorado Open Meetings Law).



Let’s stay with unelected boards for another today, this one being the Colorado Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Created by a gaggle of progressive Democrats in 2021 (bill linked first below), and signed into law by our “free market” governor, it is a board of 5 governor appointees who get confirmed by the senate.



It is given the (quoting from the board’s state webpage linked second below) “...authority to review prescription drug costs and evaluate their impact on Coloradans through affordability reviews of prescription drugs. The Board may then recommend ways to address those costs and may set an upper payment limit for certain prescription drugs.”



Nothing screams free market like an unelected board of government appointees telling you how to price your product right? No wonder Polis was on board.



Turns out that this board now has (per the Sun article linked third below--discovered after the board’s first price-fixing ruling) a couple members who don’t live in Colorado anymore.



Quoting the article with links intact:



“Cathy Harshbarger, a former hospital CEO in Holyoke, now lists her home as Newcastle, Wyoming, on her LinkedIn profile. Amy Gutierrez, a pharmacist who was formerly the vice president of pharmacy services for UCHealth, now lists Walnut Creek, California, as her home on LinkedIn.”



Apparently this wasn’t an issue because this board, like so many in our state, don’t meet in person but rather by Zoom. Additionally, there’s no legal requirement for anyone on this board to actually, you know, live in the state where they’re making such huge intrusions into the market and lives of so many.



It gets better though. Quoting again:





“Gutierrez and Harshbarger were living in Colorado when they were initially appointed to the drug board in 2021. They were reappointed to their seats in September 2023. Gutierrez was still living in Colorado at that time and did not move to California until earlier this year, when she wrote on LinkedIn that she had accepted a job as the chief pharmacy officer for John Muir Health in the San Francisco Bay area. The executive order reappointing Harshbarger in September 2023 listed her hometown as Holyoke. But an article in the News Letter Journal, a newspaper in Weston County, Wyoming, reported that Harshbarger had moved to the county in May 2023 to help care for her ailing mother-in-law. The article said Harshbarger then moved to Newcastle, the county seat, in August 2023. She has since been named the interim CEO at the hospital in Newcastle. Harshbarger appeared remotely for her reappointment confirmation hearing in March 2024 and was introduced by a Division of Insurance staffer as ‘the former CEO of Melissa Memorial Hospital,’ which is the hospital in Holyoke.”

I wrote to the governor’s office to ask if Polis was aware of the commissioner having moved to WY (as the article seems to hint at) prior his executive order, an order calling his appointee “of Holyoke, Colorado”.

As of this post, I haven’t had a response. If that changes I’ll update.

This is sadly typical of how our politics have run in this state, especially lately.

We have, as we have with the PUC in the previous post, a group of political cronies of our governor who get to make huge decisions affecting so many, but who we cannot fire if we don’t like what they do. We have a governor who doesn’t seem to be not pay much attention to things when he makes his appointments, neither the rules about where they must live, what affiliation they have, and apparently now not even where they live when appointed.

Yet one more reason why policy by unelected board is not how we should be running things here.

Agenda for the State Land Board meeting on Nov 12-13.





I got an email with the agenda for the State Land Board Meeting coming up on 11/12- 11/13.



The link to the board packet is below. It has the ways in which you can comment/participate as well as the agenda items for the meeting.



