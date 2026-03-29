Does Colorado need to open (or build) a new prison?





Governor Polis' office seems to think so. Per the Sun article linked at bottom (quoted with links left intact):



"Gov. Jared Polis’ office told state lawmakers Wednesday that Colorado must immediately move to open a new prison to handle projected growth in inmate numbers, a revelation that comes as the legislature is cutting social services to address a $1 billion state budget shortfall and despite the General Assembly’s pushback on much smaller funding requests for more beds at existing prisons."



Given what I'd seen before about asking for more beds, I'm betting wanting a whole new prison made some jaws drop alright.



I'll leave it to you to read the article in full but what was notable to me were the reactions of the Democrats on the state's Joint Budget Committee. The reactions were NOT (as you might imagine they wouldn't be) talking about what cuts in existing programs could help either open one of the state's existing-but-shuttered prisons or build a new one, they fell along the lines of "we can't open more prisons now when the budget is in crisis!"*



The other thing of note to me was the shift in tone by the progressive reporters at the Sun.** Another quote (likewise with links intact):



"The news was met with incredulity from the JBC, which has been reeling in recent weeks as it cuts Medicaid and other state services to address a gap between how much money it has to spend and the cost of continuing current state programs."



I could swear that sentence reads like actual reporting, not editorializing about TABOR. I say that because, yes, that is a big part of the problem: we've put our money into a whole lot of things we don't need, need in the way you would say we need non-crumbling roads/bridges or need public safety.



To repeat a metaphor I've leaned on in the past, instead of monitoring the state of the appliances that heat our water or heat our home, we've been buying "Live Laugh Love" signs for the living room and then we end up with our butts in a crack when the furnace catches us unawares one cold morning by not working. We spent money updating our linens every 6 months while not paying attention to the car that gets us back and forth to our job.



From what I can tell in the article, the solution many of the Democrats on the Joint Budget Committee will look to (as well as an advocacy group which was quoted) will be reducing the need for prison beds instead of building a new prison. I'm sure this will have no unintended consequences.



One of the existing bills mentioned which some of the progressive legislators hope will not only lower the prison population, but soothe their guilty consciences for ever daring to punish someone for a crime is SB26-036, a bill I have written about before (see the second link below to that newsletter).



There was mention of Senator Weissman running another bill (he's already on SB26-036) to further lower the bar for parole.



I will keep an eye on Weismann to see if he makes good on this claim. I will update as I see something worth sharing.



*The article hints about this "crisis" perhaps not being that surprising. Polis, as part of one of his early campaign promises and a sop to anti-carceral activists was to shut down private prisons in the state. One of them did close during his tenure, though not at his instigation. There is an interesting quote from the article about a study in response to Polis' promise: "In 2019, state lawmakers passed a bill spending $250,000 on a study to determine how Colorado could end its reliance on private prisons. The study, released in 2021, found that Colorado should maintain its prison capacity."



**One of the things I wondered prior to reading was how the reporters would characterize the budget shortfall and the lack of money--the Sun's reporters have a nasty habit of blaming TABOR for our state's financial woes. What was written here was thus a surprise.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/03/19/colorado-needs-new-prison-legislature/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorados-crime-problem-isnt-just?utm_source=publication-search

Related:



Senator Weissman really doesn't like keeping folks in prison. In addition to the bill I mention above (along with another effort we've yet to see), he and progressive compatriot Senator Julie Gonzales worked on SB26-115.



More details on that bill in an earlier newsletter linked below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/update-captive-audience-price-bill?utm_source=publication-search

The ever-expanding “need” in Colorado





We’ve talked a lot about how the folks running this state have greatly expanded their spending over time. I thought a quick example, related to preschool/child care, would be in order.



An earlier newsletter (linked first below) discussed a mundane-looking bill that actually had some important stuff in it. I emailed with Dawn Alexander of the Early Childhood Education Association of Colorado (a trade group for private preschools and day cares) to get their thoughts about one particular provision of the bill.



Quoting the earlier newsletter (paraphrasing Ms. Alexander’s feedback on the bill along with some of my commentary):



“Skipping a lot of detail, under the current system, the state doles out a certain amount of money to schools for the UPK system. Some of that money is for students with disabilities, and can only be spent on that. Let’s say a school district got $100 for students under three with disabilities. If they only needed to spend $60 on their students, the remaining $40 sits there.”

“This bill would let schools, without having to ask permission as they currently do, spend that leftover money (the $40 in my example) on low income UPK students. Here’s the thing. Our state already has a program to fund care for low income young ones. This would duplicate that funding. In other words, there is an existing program to support low income children. This measure is simply a way to squeeze more money out of the system and give it to public school entities. Oh, and don’t lose sight of the fact that it also keeps it from going back into the hands of those it was taken from in the first place--the taxpayers.”



I thought I would revisit that notion, fleshing it out some after further discussion with Ms. Alexander.



The second link below is to an earlier (2021) report to the legislature from the Colorado Department of Education. There is a lot there, but the relevant part for us starts on page 4. This is where the report outlines what the Colorado Preschool Program, CPP, is (titled “A Brief History of CPP).



I’ll leave it to you to read it full, but I can summarize fairly well here. Contrasting with Universal Pre-K, Polis’ banner program, CPP is an earlier (but likewise state-funded) program housed in the Department of Education designed to give those with certain risk factors a head start.**



Quoting from the history: “The Colorado Preschool Program (CPP) is a state-funded preschool program, created in 1988 by the Colorado General Assembly, that provides high-quality early learning experiences for children who have risk factors that may affect achievement later in school.”



The program has grown dramatically since its inception, as the graph (fig 1 from the report) attached as screenshot 1 clearly shows.



Skip now with me down to page 7 of the report. Again, I will leave it to you to read in full, but what you see attached as screenshot 2 is the percentage of students qualifying for CPP due to various risk factors as identified in statute.



You will note that the percentages sum to more than 100. This is because (as you might imagine) some children have more than one risk factor.



The bit of text directly under this bar graph also has some context which we’ll need.



Quoting: “It is the responsibility of the school district to establish a clear policy for determining child eligibility in order to ensure that the program serves preschoolers with the highest need. School districts may expand on the eligibility criteria identified in legislation using research-supported risk factors so long as the expanded criteria are unique to the community and demonstrate how the additional risk factor affects a child’s ability to be successful in school.1 For the 2019-20 school year, 19 districts (10.8 percent of districts participating in CPP) reported using risk factors not explicitly identified in statute, such as parental incarceration.”



What is the import of all this? What does it mean?



The earlier newsletter, the one linked first below, discusses a bill which would let the Universal Pre-K program take extra money and apply it to low-income children. The CPP program is the program I allude to above; it’s the already-existing program for low-income children.



You’ve now seen how CPP has grown hugely since its inception. Universal Pre-K would like to grow too. They’d like more of your money. They will happily expand the “need”, even at the cost of duplication of effort, to do so.



According to Ms. Alexander, initially the Universal Pre-K program said they needed more money to help children with disabilities and learning problems. The state gave them more money for children with those issues.



Now, what the Universal Pre-K program wants, since there’s more money than children with disabilities that need it, is to take money meant for children with disabilities and learning problems and then spend it on low-income children. They want to quietly expand who qualifies for the existing money, not give it back.



This is why I titled this post with the words ever-expanding “need” with the need in quotes. If we have an existing program, does a wholly separate department also need to cover those children?



Are we talking about an actual increase in help that could be offered or simply keeping money in one department so it has more?



This sort of mission creep, asking for more money and then finding later that you got more than you need (but not, of course, giving it back) is part of the reason why government is both expensive and does a wide variety of tasks poorly.



If you wonder at that, contrast this sort of behavior with how it would look in the private sector. Then remember that once this money is okayed to be spent by the Universal Pre-K program, it becomes the new baseline.



Do you expect that if they succeed at keeping and spending this money that it will end there? If they succeed at keeping and spending this money, will they seek to capitalize on other under-spent funds?





**Pun intended here, this is akin to the Federal Head Start program.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/our-countrys-debt-crisis-hb26-1259



https://www.google.com/url?q=https://content.leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/images/committees/2017/2021_cpp_report.pdf&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw2V52SN4rr2JJRsTuYbZLqz

CPW public engagement sessions for the Democrat’s Second Amendment Permission Slip





I wanted to give you a quick heads up from a press release that came to my inbox Friday.



The link below is to a CPW press release. They're holding a public information on SB25-003, the Democrats' "permission to exercise your Second Amendment Rights" bill from last year.



There are a whole series of meetings for the public, sheriffs, firearms dealers, and firearms retailers. You might fall into one or more of those groups, so the best way to find a meeting and sign up is to go to the CPW meetings site linked second below.



I have some feelers out there to see if I can get a link to a recorded stakeholder meeting to share with you all. If you have a recording, please send my way or point me to where to find them. I would like to share a recorded session publicly.



https://cpw.state.co.us/news/03272026/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-continues-public-engagement-its-new-firearms-safety



https://cpw.state.co.us/specified-semiautomatic-firearms