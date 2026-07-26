Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Tamara's avatar
Tamara
13h

In the days of good journalism, even the label “peaceful” would have been seen as interjecting bias. It was just the facts and the burden was placed on the reader to form an opinion. Journalists know they will gain more readers through the appeal to emotions; it’s how every movement begins.

Side note: when someone’s freedom of movement is obstructed without legal justification, I would call that forceful not peaceful. A right to protest does not give the right to violate someone else’s unenumerated rights.

As always, thank you for your work!

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Mountain Man's avatar
Mountain Man
12h

Keep in mind that any public statement by the Aurora police chief has to be blessed by the city manager - e.g. Aurora City Council Approves New Rules for Police Social Media Posting https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/aurora-police-social-media-rules-posting/

While a press release isn't per se social media, it's clear that the APD is not allowed to speak for itself.

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