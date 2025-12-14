Some nickel knowledge: disparate impact vs. discrimination





Details matter. They matter a lot, and the difference between disparate impact and discrimination is a case in point.



You can have a policy, rule, law, etc. that has a disparate impact without having any discrimination similar to the way that you might see a correlation between ice cream sales and sunscreen usage without the two having a causal relationship.



The problem is that in many legal contexts one equals the other, regardless of intent. There is also much confusion between the two in law- and policymaking contexts.



I thought you might enjoy and/or find interesting a quick video on the topic done by John Stossel which I link to first below. A Wikipedia explainer (linked second below) offers a good jumping off point for further reading too.



To join the conversation, you need the words. If you don’t have them, take a minute to get them.











https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disparate_impact

Stop spending Medicaid money on ineffective programs





The essay linked first below caught my eye when I saw it because it touches on a subject I’ve written about before; there is a Colorado connection to share.



I’ll leave it to you to read the essay, but the author’s point is that state Medicaid programs** should be better stewards of the finite money they have by discontinuing programs that offer no real benefit. I.e. that scarce funds would be better spent where they can help those that need it.



The example she discusses is doulas. She calls for an end to Medicaid funding for doula care. She then proceeds to make her case as to why doulas show no better birth outcomes.



Colorado jumped on this bandwagon with the passage (with Polis’ signature -- why yes, it WAS the same Jared Polis that bemoaned the expansion of Medicaid costs as unsustainable) of a 2023 bill that started the ball rolling on Colorado Medicaid funding doula services.



The summary from the fiscal note was too long to include for space reasons, so I took a picture and attached it as screenshot 1.



Per a 2024 press release from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) linked third below, that department did make good on its charge from the legislature and is now covering doula services. Quoting from that press release with link intact:



“Health First Colorado will cover services provided by doulas practicing independently, doulas working in health care facilities, and doula group practices. HCPF is actively enrolling doulas to support this new benefit. Interested doulas can apply to enroll as a Health First Colorado provider to participate and get paid for providing services to members. Doulas can enroll if they get formal training or have demonstrated experience working as a doula.”



Interestingly, right above this quote you will see a statement from HCPF’s Medicaid director mentioning a “wealth of research” that a doula services help with a variety of positive birth outcomes. You’ll also note, and this has come up multiple times in my reading on the topic, a racial connection here. I am not sure how it started, but the push for doulas and getting government funding for them is now intimately tied up with race.



This is readily apparent in the HCPF press release as well as a Biden administration (which pushed for doula coverage in Medicaid) paper linked fourth below. To provide examples, I took pictures of the relevant bits of text from both and attached as screenshot 2.



The H in the screenshot means that came from the HCPF press release. The B is for Biden.



I am not really moved in the time since I originally touched on this topic back in November of 2024 (see my earlier newsletter linked fifth below). I’m skeptical about this. I don’t know enough to follow the author of the essay calling for a halt to Medicaid funding of doulas, but we do live in a finite world and every dollar spent on a doula is one less dollar spent on other things such as a knee replacement surgery so someone can walk, or treatment for cancer for someone else.



Does it make sense to put money into unproven things at the cost of proven things? If we had all the money in the world, I might be inclined to be more open to government subsidized doula care, but we don’t.



Trying to find some evidence (reliable, controlled studies) for the claims about doula care lead to studies that aren’t reliable up to the absurdity of the footnote in one article (linked 6th below) leading not to a study but a reminder about how referring to women as the ones being pregnant shouldn’t hut pregnant people’s feelings!



One rigorous controlled study (linked in the essay I started this post with) shows little to no benefit for doula care. It’s linked 7th below.



I think the best thing to do here is to keep an open mind, to keep our skepticism, and to put a pause on government-funded doula care until more rigorous and reliable evidence can build up.



I don’t think that will be what happens. As I said above, the injection of race into this issue on top of the freely-quoted (though little supported) claims about the benefits, will keep this one squarely in the camp of belief and not “evidence. And if you don’t believe, why, you’re a racist!





**It must be remembered that Medicaid programs are run (and partially funded) by states and not the Federal government. The Feds put guardrails on how the Medicaid money is spent, but states make the decisions and are the administrators.



https://health.policyplatform.news/programs/stop-spending-medicaid-money-ineffective-programs





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-288



https://hcpf.colorado.gov/press-release/colorado-medicaid-adds-doula-services-as-a-benefit#:~:text=Health%20First%20Colorado%20will%20cover,programs%20for%20Coloradans%20who%20qualify.



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/documents/dfcd768f1caf6fabf3d281f762e8d068/ASPE-Doula-Issue-Brief-12-13-22.pdf





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/skepticism-that-black-doulas-will?utm_source=publication-search



https://healthlaw.org/doula-care-improves-health-outcomes-reduces-racial-disparities-and-cuts-cost/#_ftn1



https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10995-018-2537-7

You didn’t really have plans for all that extra money hanging around did you?





Cause I’m pretty sure Xcel Energy has got their eye on it. Just think of all the fun things they could do with it!



Per the CPR article linked at bottom, Xcel recently went hat in hand to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to ask for more money. Taking an extended quote with the link left intact:



“Xcel Energy submitted a formal request on Friday asking state utility regulators to approve around $356 million in prior expenses and investments, a move that is poised to raise average customer bills by nearly 10 percent next year. The document, filed to Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission, is the company’s request to charge Coloradans for the services and investments it provided, and to budget future charges it may incur. Over the last three years, Xcel has kept track of how much it’s spent on expenses like paying for wildfire liability insurance, building new substations, and upgrading the poles and wires that route power to homes. The company has tallied those expenses along with additional interest and is now presenting them to regulators. Over the next year, regulators will decide which expenses can be paid back through customer bills and which expenses the company should cover with its own dollars.”



Got some other bad news. This projected 9.9% increase is not the only one. We’ll soon start paying for things like the wildfire mitigation plan Xcel got approved in mid-2025. We’ll probably also see future hikes for things like fire liability insurance.



That latter doesn’t come directly from Xcel’s settlement for the Marshall Fire, but the article hints at (and common sense would seem too bolster this) that concerns about future fires/settlements are making premiums rise. I mean, when you put in claims on your insurance, it goes up too, no?



After reading the article and thinking it through, I’m left with the same question I’m often left with regarding Xcel.



Xcel is privately owned, but the state (through the PUC) regulates what Xcel can do, how much they bill. I’m not an expert, but it’s my understanding that fuel costs are often passed through with little to no profit for Xcel.



Not so for construction. And guess what at least Xcel’s latest ask is for? It’s to pay off investors. Quoting again with links embedded:



“The $356 million figure includes a 9.8 percent surcharge reserved for Xcel Energy and its shareholders. That amount, known as a “return on equity” in utility jargon, is how investor-owned, regulated utilities earn a profit and attract investment to build expensive infrastructure, like power plants. In recent years, the ‘ROE’ for utilities has generated intense debate, as some economists and former utility executives say an excessive return may be jacking up consumer bills. Utilities argue they need a high return to keep investing in the myriad expenses that result from providing power. State utility regulators will set the ROE for Xcel’s expenses in this case. ‘Investing in safety, resiliency, the ability for customers to add electric vehicles or to electrify their homes and businesses — that’s what’s being recovered through these investments,’ Kenney said. Kenney said the company has been able to reduce its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 57 percent since 2018, when compared to 2005 pollution levels. He said those trends would continue — even though the Trump administration is slashing support for clean energy and propping up the coal industry.”



Say what you will about the regulation process that steps in the middle of a transaction between consumers and a company providing a service (I think there are reasonable arguments on both sides of that debate), I don’t know that I object to a company earning money.



The spokesman, who here wisely is playing up the environmental bona fides for what he knows is CPR’s liberal, environmentalist readership, is right when he says that profit drives investment and is needed to keep companies going.



There are just two issues for me in this. While I have no issue with Xcel making money, I wonder just how much loss Xcel suffers when things go bad. Do they get a profit but miss taking their lumps for poor planning and bad luck? Other companies do.



Further, when I have a choice in which companies I buy from (something you DON’T get as an Xcel customer) I can buy or not from any given company given what kinds of decisions they make. If the grocery suddenly started jacking up prices to support a wide variety of organic, non-GMO foods for some customers, I might look elsewhere because none of that is important to me (while the prices are).



Xcel has to (by state law passed by Democrats) hit greenhouse gas targets. They’re also happy to provide more electricity, largely to people along the Front Range for new housing and all those nifty electric gadgets they use to soothe their eco-consciences. Good for them. The problem is that I, as a consumer who doesn’t care about that, have no choice but to get swept up in their price hikes.



If you have concerns about this or any other Xcel price hike, I urge you to go to the second link below, scroll down, and look in the calendar.



There are remote public comment sessions where you can offer your thoughts to those that make the actual decisions. No guarantee it will amount to anything, but saying nothing will guarantee that Xcel’s voice is the loudest one in the room.



https://www.cpr.org/2025/11/21/xcel-energy-request-rate-hikes-likely/



https://puc.colorado.gov/

Related:

By way of pointing out how bias can quietly sneak into an article, I want to re-quote the following snippet from the CPR article linked to above:

“...even though the Trump administration is slashing support for clean energy and propping up the coal industry.”

A reporter editorializing can sometimes come down to individual words. To show you, let me rewrite that snippet with words that are perhaps just as true.

“... even though the Trump administration is cutting subsidies for wind and solar and supporting the coal industry.”

You see how vastly different it reads? Think of the connotations around “slash” and “propping up” and how they reveal what this author is trying to get you to think and feel.

It’s not accidental.