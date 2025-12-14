Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mountain Man's avatar
Mountain Man
1h

The ROE on capital expenditures is precisely the reason that Xcel has gone all in on green energy. It got (and continues to get) a return on those nasty coal burning plants it has now closed. It gets a return on the capital expense of closing those nasty coal burning plants. Finally it gets a nice juicy return on the capital it spends on solar farms, windmills and the lines to transmit all that "green" electricity. The more Colorado "transitions" its energy supply, the more money goes to Xcel's shareholders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture