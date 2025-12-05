Didn’t the lefty press (repeatedly) tell us union dues couldn’t be used for political purposes?

Progressives have attempted more than once, and will likely try again, to break Colorado’s Labor Peace law to aid their union paymasters. While the policy debate carried on in the capitol, the progressive media took to their laptops to remind us all that while any workforce can unionize, that union is effectively toothless if it can’t forcibly collect money from everyone.

The quote I took from the CPR article linked first below explains it. For space reasons, I put this quote up as a screenshot, screenshot 1.

If you, like me, aren’t interested in joining the union, you are free to not. Thing is, if the higher bar is met under our Labor Peace law, the union can assess a fee on you to pay for all that representation you’re getting.

The forced contribution naturally leads to the question of what happens if the union takes money from you and uses that money for political activity you don’t agree with? Unions, after all, are quite politically active. Is it fair that they can force you to spend on causes you don’t like?

This is where we arrive at the difference between union FEES and union DUES.*

Unions can charges fees on everyone at a job regardless of membership, and that fee money cannot be used for political purposes. Dues, however, are things that only members pay and those can be put to whatever purpose the members decide to put it to (commonly to political causes).

This was repeatedly emphasized in lefty press coverage, as a quote from that same CPR article illustrates:

“Workers cannot be forced to join a union, and only members of the union pay dues. That money can go toward things like political activities, whereas representation fees paid through union security can only go toward collective bargaining.”

The part that the Sun’s Jesse Aaron Paul and CPR’s Bente Birkeland (among others, but they’re the authors of the piece below) never bothered to look into was whether or not this actually happens.

Anyone who’s raised children knows there’s a difference between rules and behavior. You can state a rule all you like. Compliance is never certain. And, as you might imagine, there have been plenty of cases where unions spent money they shouldn’t have on political activity.

I touched on that issue back in a newsletter from February. If you’d like to go back and learn or revisit that, I link to my earlier newsletter below.

There’s a new wrinkle on this to share. I recently saw in an Independence Institute newsletter that if you are a member of the teachers union Colorado Education Association, some portion of your dues were put to various political races, backing certain candidates.**

This entitles you to a refund of the amount of your dues put to political causes.

If you are a member of the CEA and want a refund on the money you were forced to pay for dues, you will find how to do that in the third link below.

Act quickly, however. You must submit the request in writing and you have until Dec 15 to get it there by mail.

For all of us, teachers or not, let this be a reminder that regardless of what unions and the press say, regardless of what the rules say, when that money leaves your hands you have a lot less control over what gets done with it.

If you don’t want your money being taken from you and given to causes or candidates you don’t support, do not back measures that make it easier for unions to do it. They and their friends in the press can shout it to the rafters about how it won’t be used for politics, but the only way to ensure that is to not put it in their hands to begin with.

*As a quick but important sidenote, public employee unions are not allowed to force anyone to pay anything because of a US Supreme Court ruling that says you cannot disentangle a public unions activities from political activity. The above only applies to private unions.

**There is also extra refunds for extra money taken for certain local affiliates of the CEA. More info on which and how to get that extra refund in the third link.

Polis proposes cuts to PERA





Colorado is deep into the yearly budgetary process. I won’t go into tremendous amounts of detail, but starting in November the governor’s office proposes a budget for the coming fiscal year. The legislature will ultimately make the decision of course, but the governor gets the first salvo.



One of the things that makes Colorado unique (and God help us if the Democrats and their base try to crack this one), is the requirement that our budget balance year by year. Now, there’s some sleight of hand with how this happens and a fair bit of tricks that politicians play, but in broad strokes, Colorado can’t borrow money and can’t spend more than it has or can bring in.



For a variety of reasons, our expenditures have not matched our revenues for a year or two now and it looks like the coming year will be no exception. The governor, as the first one to propose a budget has approached this problem a number of ways, including cuts. Some of these I’ve touched on in previous newsletters (see for example the cuts to the Developmental Disabilities waiver I wrote about and link to first below).



According to the Sun article linked second below, Polis is also wanting to cut the state’s contribution to PERA as a way to cut expenses. Quoting:



“Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has proposed cutting the state’s contributions to the public pension by as much as $38 million next year to help cover the cost of employee raises owed under the state’s collective bargaining agreement.”



As a quick side note PERA works off a match much like Social Security does. PERA employees (of which I am one) will still have to contribute the full share to their retirement.



I’ll leave it to you to read the article in full, but there are a few dynamics worth noting here.



The first is that when the incentives are high enough, politicians get creative. Funds that are sacrosanct quickly become un-sacrosanct and a source of ready money. I don’t care if they call it a lockbox, untouchable, whatever. Whenever the money is needed, it will get used. This is an important thing to remember when the government comes asking for more money or when you see politicians talk about earmarking. That lasts until someone gets desperate enough.



It’s right there in the article. Quoting again: “If the budget panel and the rest of the state legislature approves [of Polis’ proposed cut], it would mark the second time the state has fallen short of its commitments under the 2018 state pension deal that set PERA on a 30-year path to full funding.”



The second thing to take note of in this proposal is that the cut in the state’s share is temporary. It is only for this year (wink wink--see above for whether it gets repeated when the situation remains dire). This might seem to mitigate for it: if you need the money, maybe you short the retirees one year and hope for better days. The problem with that, at least according to the PERA folks, is the dynamics of compound interest.



You see $1 today is not necessarily $1 10 years from now. If you put that dollar in your mattress it would be, but PERA invests those dollars and with the interest earned, that $1 you have today could be worth a little to a lot more. This is why retirement advisors continually recommend that you start your saving while you’re young. Even shaving a little off your take home pay in your 20’s and 30’s can mean a lot later.



Quoting again:





“At a JBC hearing earlier this month, Public Employees’ Retirement Association officials told lawmakers that the cuts would add a projected $180 million to the pension’s long-term debt to retirees. That’s thanks to lost investment earnings that PERA would have otherwise made from those payments to the pension, which grow at an expected rate of 7.25% annually. ‘Borrowing money from PERA is expensive,’ Andrew Roth, the pension’s executive director, said during the hearing. ‘We’re similar to a fairly high interest rate credit card, and so delaying money owed today significantly increases what’s owed to the plan tomorrow.’”

The last thing that I thought noteworthy was at the tail end of the first quote I pulled. I want you to take careful note of who the winner is here and who the loser is. I’ll reiterate with another quote further down in the article (link left intact from the original).



“The budget letter said the savings would help cover the cost of the state’s collective bargaining agreement, which calls for a 3.1% across-the-board pay bump, plus step increases for state workers. All told, the pay increases add up to $121 million next year, according to JBC staff documents.”



When times are tough, politicians get creative. You know what else they do? They reveal their true preferences (regardless of what they may say).



Do not ignore what Governor Polis is telling you here. He is saying loudly, clearly, and in a way that you can 100% believe, that PERA comes second to the state’s public union.



If you have concerns about this proposal, I put a link to the Joint Budget Committee’s webpage third below. Send an email to the legislators on that committee and encourage friends to do same.



I will update as I hear more, but of course you’re welcome to reach out if you hear first.



Two updates: Sterling gets back about accessibility and the public notice crawl for LoganCo/Sterling.





The first is a quick update to an earlier newsletter.



I wrote earlier in the week about how the state’s accessibility law is playing out in smaller communities. I put a link to that below this first bit of text.



In that newsletter, I’d said that I didn’t get a response in time from the City of Sterling about their accessibility switch over. I’d also said I’d update if I did.



I received the following from the city’s IT/Records Technician. Copied from my email:





Research into ADA-compliant services began in 2024, before the State’s initial ADA deadline. I reviewed several online resources and received many calls from companies trying to solicit our business. Based on these resources and phone conversations, we chose the following three companies for further review.

AccessiBe

Level Access

Monsidio-Acquia Web Governance/CommonLook

AccessiBe initially seemed like a viable option, but further discussion showed that their services would not meet our needs. The annual price was approximately $4000.

Level Access would perform comprehensive remediation of all documents and continuously monitor our website for ADA compliance issues. Former City Manager Kevin Blankenship approved moving forward with Level Access, and the cost was included in the 2025 budget. The annual price of their services was $22,000.

Monsidio-Acquia Web Governance/CommonLook contacted me shortly after the decision to secure Level Access’s services was made. They offered a product that met our needs and saved the city money. In July 2024, we signed a contract with Monsidio-Acquia Web Governance/CommonLook to review our website and provide ongoing remediation tools. Their program also included, at an additional cost, a PDF formatter with instructions for making PDFs ADA-compliant. We used Monsidio-Acquia for approximately one year. During this time, we found their services difficult for end users to navigate, and the remediation process was too time-consuming for our limited staff. The annual price of their services was $7400.

In July 2025, the city decided to sign a contract with a new company, DocAccess. The DocAccess platform offers PDF remediation, allowing users to open ADA-compliant PDFs on its web platform. Their pricing depends on the number of pages, and we currently pay $4,800 annually for 10,000 pages. This fee covers all remediation and includes an indemnification clause that shields the city from liability for any non-accessible content on our website.





The second is the single result from this week’s public notice crawl.



Notice Content

Pursuant to C.S.R. 29-1-106 (1) and C.R.S. 29-1-105, the Board of Supervisors of the Centennial Conservation District will be considering the budget for the fiscal year 2026 at their monthly board meeting scheduled for Monday, December 1, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Prior to the meeting, the budget will be available for inspection by calling 970-571-5296. Any elector may inspect the budget and file objections at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 27. 2025-2144376

If you are wanting more info on the Centennial Conservation (soil) District, you’ll find their special district’s page here:

The bum blockade: stopping indigents at the border

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Sunday and thus time for something from the far-back past.

I have to be upfront in telling you that this story does have shades of politics in it, but I will do my best to keep this about history and (in keeping with my habit for such posts) not touch on current politics.

Let’s consider it more of an item from the “nothing new under the sun” files.

I recently rewatched The Grapes of Wrath (have read the book more than once too). At about this same time I rewatched an American Experience documentary titled “Riding the Rails” (see the first link below) which was about teens hopping freights in the Great Depression.

Both of them referenced the hostility many “Okies” faced coming in to California to find work, whether they were teens or adults. This wasn’t just a social spurning either. It was policy in some cases.

The second link below is a Smithsonian article about Los Angeles’ “Bum Blockade” in 1936, when the LAPD stopped and hassled people they labeled “suspicious”. Suspicious then, of course, meaning people who looked like they were coming to LA/California to find work.

As you might imagine, the program was controversial and short-lived. The program was stopped after a couple months.

The story is worth a read to gain an historical perspective on people moving from one place to another, what effect that movement has on local resources, and the friction it can generate with those who live where they want to go.

Incidentally, the Grapes of Wrath (movie or book) and “Riding the Rails” are worth your time too if you’ve never seen/read them.

That’s it for today. Have a good Friday and back at it Sunday!

