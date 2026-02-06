Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Bradfield's avatar
Rich Bradfield
2h

Dark Winds is (IMHO) a marginally done series based on the excellent work of Tony Hillerman and Anne Hillerman. Lots of great reading there. Another take on the Long Walk can be found in Hampton Sides’ book on Kit Carson - “Blood and Thunder: The Epic Story of Kit Carson and the Conquest of the American West”. Happy reading. (Blood and Thunder is better than the Hillermans’ works.)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cory Gaines and others
The 4th Doctor's avatar
The 4th Doctor
2h

Sadly, in a year you may long for this day. If you think free "equity" rides are an assault on taxpayer generosity, wait until Polis successfully gains control of their Board by making most appointed by the sitting governor. It's coming. The legislature has their marching orders from him for this session and they're going to do it. Enjoy that train to Boulder no one smarter than a 🪨 wants.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Cory Gaines and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture