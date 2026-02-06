Did you forget to celebrate Transit Equity Day?





A reader pointed out the recent RTD press release linked first below. It touts how RTD celebrated Transit Equity Day on the 4th by giving everyone a free ride.



Transit Equity Day itself is observed in remembrance of Rosa Parks and her stand against segregation of city busses. Quoting the press release (with links intact):



"Transit Equity Day is observed annually on Parks’ birthday in recognition of public transit as a civil right and a critical pathway to opportunity. On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, an act that helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement and launched the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The boycott and peaceful protests, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., lasted 381 days and led to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in November 1956 deeming segregation on public buses unconstitutional."



It's a worthwhile thing to note, a worthwhile thing to have a day to celebrate it.



In addition to perhaps choosing a different name for the holiday (to me the word "equity" has too much of a taint on it by now), I don't think RTD's move here is the right one.



Celebrate yes, freebies no.



RTD's CEO had the following to say in the press release:



"'Public transportation stands as a cornerstone of equity, connecting individuals to the resources and opportunities that shape their futures. Transit is more than infrastructure – it is a pathway to education, employment, health care, and community engagement that holds room for all,' said General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. 'RTD recognizes that mobility is fundamental to dignity and self-determination and removes barriers to access. All people deserve the freedom to pursue their aspirations, contribute to civic life, and navigate their communities with independence.'"



As with the celebration and remembrance of Parks, I don't know that I disagree with some of these sentiments. Just imagine for a minute that you could only go as far as your feet would carry you. Would you still have your same job? Would you still be able to recreate in the way you wanted? Visit family?



While we might agree on how mobility can help shape lives (and its absence put constraints on same), there are a couple problems here.



The first is the obvious gap between how RTD perceives its work and reality. Transit is a way to increase mobility, but partially filled busses and trains stand as testimony to the fact that it ain't the only way. Clearly people have lots of other options and they're using them. They're hardly a cornerstone.



The second is the lack of recognition that what "equity" means to RTD is taking from you to give to others. In an earlier newsletter (linked second below for reference), I showed how RTD ridership is starting to come back up post-COVID but revenues are lagging. Free days like this are part of the mix. RTD hasn't been self-sustaining, but when you start giving free days to boost "equity", you eat further into the pockets of the people that subsidize it.



It was good to have a reminder about Rosa Parks. In that sense I was glad to learn about Transit Equity Day. I could have done without the rest because the rest of what RTD is doing for the day is more a celebration of their somewhat-helpful role and of taking money from you to give things to others. Not something worth remembering.





https://myemail.constantcontact.com/NEWS-RELEASE--RTD-to-offer-zero-fare-rides-for-Transit-Equity-Day-Feb--4.html?soid=1140787760343&aid=sk063vrTJyo



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/rtd-2-part-series-rtd-by-the-numbers?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





Want to hear more from the horse's mouth on RTD?



Link below is to an interview the CEO did on CPR.



https://www.cpr.org/show-episode/jan-27-2026-rtds-ceo-on-rebuilding-transit-and-trust-sustaining-diverse-communities-through-media/

Meritocracy and Education

Shortly after posting a couple things on education, I had a reader send in the op ed linked below.

I thought it was apt to the field of education (though not necessarily written specifically about education--the author takes a more general look) and wanted to share to spark some thought.

I will leave it to you to read the op ed, but I think the final bit is worth special attention. Quoting:

“One final thought. No system created or implemented by humans is perfect because humans are imperfect. But history and experience prove that it’s hard to change and improve if you always stay the same.”

I would echo the sentiment here. Too often in life, the argument centers around whether this or that approach is without problems or fault.

Wrong idea. As the author has it, as I believe, perfection is never achievable. The best you can do is pick systems whose problems are the least onerous and costly. The best you can do is pick systems where things run “fairly” (I use that word in the sense that all entrants into the game have the same rules and the same opportunities to succeed).

In that sense I am in agreement that meritocracy is the best (not perfect) method we have for rewarding people in their jobs and in government. This holds for education as much as it does for other endeavors.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/08/07/minary-why-merit-beats-seniority-and-dei-in-hiring-and-leadership/

Long Walk of the Navajo

That time of the week again. This is the last post until Sunday and thus it’s time for something interesting, something perhaps which one could say relates to current politics, but in keeping with how these posts go, not the way in which I’ll use it.

I have been working my way through the TV series Dark Winds.** I’ve enjoyed it thus far, having just finished season 2.

In season 2 some mention was made of the Long Walk of the Navajo. This got me curious. I could tell from the context that it would be similar to the Trail of Tears, but I’d not heard of the Long Walk.

If you wanted to learn about it a little, I put a link to a Wikipedia page on the topic below as a good intro and jumping off point. My impression from the TV series was pretty close to the mark, though the Long Walk was not a single event but rather a series of them over the course of 4 years. The ending was also different; the Navajo were allowed to return to the lands they were removed from after another, later treaty.

I look at where some of these walks took place and I can’t imagine what it would have been like. Small wonder so many died, a testament to the strength of the human spirit that as many lived as did.

I’m glad I had a chance to learn about it. If you were unaware as I was, take a second to at least read up on it a little.

That’s it for today. I will be back at it in a couple days. Enjoy the rest of your Friday!

**The series is apparently based on a book titled “People of Darkness” so I suppose my “to read” list just got one longer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_Walk_of_the_Navajo