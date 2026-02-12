Did the director for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention come to your town? Part 2





I wanted to update a 2023 story (see the first link below for the original) about the all of the places the Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention went to in Colorado.



As with 2023, I don’t think you could call the list of places anywhere near representative of all the diverse views and experiences of this state.



I will let the current Director give you how she describes her yearly roundabout in her own words. Quoting her letter from the January 2026 newsletter out of the Office:



“What also helps me to feel grounded in focus is the perspective I gain through the conversations I’ve had and continue to have across Colorado. I’ve seen inspiring programs and real momentum in communities across the state, and that gives me hope. For example, the Routt County Local Public Health Authority used a mini-grant from the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to organize countywide gun safe distribution for residents of Routt and Moffat counties. Anticipating high interest based on local mental health and suicide prevention efforts, they held an initial 3-hour event and distributed 103 safes. The next day at the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market, they handed out 35 more. Community response was overwhelmingly positive. Here are a couple of comments from community members:

‘I think this is a tremendous effort towards better child safety and limiting access to firearms to those with mental illness or suicidal ideation. The public messaging for gun safety is out there, but this is a step in a positive direction for those who may not be able to afford such items.’﻿

‘I’ve been meaning to get a gun safe for many years, but just haven’t. Thank you for this opportunity!’”



As before I sent in a request to see the various trips the director undertook in 2025. The second link below is the list from her office showing what the trips were and their locations.



Granby and Colorado Springs.



Those were the only two places (well, if you discount a conference in Illinois and New York, both rock-red hot beds of conservative values and places where the Second Amendment is honored) outside of the Denver Metro area.



2 of 45 trips out of the office.



There are a lot of medical groups and workshops, but there are plenty of note that aren’t.



There’s nonprofit behemoth (I mean that quite literally, they’re in everything in this state including gun control) Rose Community Foundation.



There’s rabid gun control advocates State Senator Tom Sullivan and Representative Meg Froelich.



There’s gun control advocacy group Colorado Ceasefire (interestingly a grantee of the Office).



About the only group that I would be able to characterize as involving anyone on the opposite side of the ideological divide from these latter three would be the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition.



Ignoring the fact that likely many of the seminars and medical events were ideological echo chambers, look at that ratio there.



Three gun control groups to one group which contained gun shop owners and firearms instructors.



If the perspectives the director is getting are grounding here, I would have to say that the ground looks pretty tilted from my perspective, the conversations she’s having are likely pretty one-sided.





Have thoughts on Front Range Rail (and paying for it)? Speak up.

I recently shared some scuttlebutt about Front Range Rail running a ballot measure to ask for more of your money for passenger rail which would run essentially (with some variations) parallel to I-25. I wanted to expand on that with some new info sent by a reader--Kathleen Chandler of the Independence Institute and an RTD Board Member.

As a quick aside, if you are in the district that is already paying money for RTD’s failed FasTracks, I have some exciting news for you. You may get the opportunity to pay twice for the same railway!

The link below is to a reprint of a Boulder Daily Camera article later reprinted in the Denver Post. It details a meeting that the general manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail district had up near Boulder to discuss bringing a spur of the railway out to Boulder, in addition to general info about the district and its plans.

There’s a lot of detail in the article and I’ll leave you to read it (note in particular a rather half-assed answer from the general manager to an official from a city NOT on the rail line asking what benefit their tax dollars will garner from the district, there being no stop there and such).

The most important part of the article for my purposes is shown in the following quote:

“A ballot access plan approved by the district’s board in November outlines a two-phase process to determine whether voters would support a measure. Under the plan, the district will assess public sentiment at multiple points this year, including in May and July, before deciding whether to proceed. As part of Phase 1 described as ‘ensuring technical and financial readiness’ the district plans to hold 30 to 40 town hall meetings across the Front Range. If the process advances to Phase 2 ‘refinement, engagement’ the district would offer about 20 additional town hall meetings, Pace said, expanding engagement before any final decision is made on whether to place a measure before voters. An engagement platform, Friends of Front Range Rail, is expected to launch this month, according to Pace’s event presentation. He encouraged county, city and town leaders at the event to talk to their communities about the potential for a new tax to fund regional passenger railways.”

If you live in this district (see screenshot 1 for the map), you have the chance to help direct this effort.

Take it.

Front Range Passenger Rail District’s landing page is linked second below. If you scroll all the way down, you’ll see a button where you can sign up for updates in their system. Sign up and keep your eye open for phases, town halls, and engagement platforms so you can make your voice heard.

All the more so if you are one of the lucky ones who would get charged twice for the same rail lines.

