Denver's ballot just got a +1





I was going to post on this sooner, but I thought I would wait until things settled down. Denver's ballot just got a new addition.



Per the article linked at bottom, the Denver City Council put a new measure on the ballot that will, if passed, change how the "at-large" seats are elected.



I'll leave it to you to read the article, but the change here is one of separating out the two council at-large seats. As things stand now, the two at large seats are in one single vote item: you vote for two seats at the same time by picking TWO items from the list.



The change would make it so you vote to elect a candidate for one at large seat (pick one from the list) and then vote to pick the other at large seat from a separate list (pick one from the list).





I would have included a Wikipedia link as a reference, but the entry there was chock full of jargony goodness, so I chose a .org reference and linked to it second below if you want to learn more on single shot or "bullet" voting.



I don't have anywhere near the same concerns with Denver's proposed change as I would with ranked choice voting. Perhaps that's because I can't see the angles, but I don't see how this could be as easily abused as could ranked choice voting (and, if the references are correct, Denver's proposed change should actually eliminate some gamesmanship).



If you have some thoughts on the matter (support or don't support), please feel free to add to the comments!



Meantime, if you're a Denver voter, take a minute to educate yourself.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/08/19/at-large-candidate-election-measure-to-go-to-denver-ballot/



https://electionscience.org/research-hub/bullet-voting

Relationships matter and, yes, this applies to journalists too.





After reading a Colorado Politics Q and A with gun control leader Gabby Giffords, a quick Google search revealed some background on the deputy editor that did that loving profile.



One way or another, it's common to hear from journalists how their training and the various checks on their work prevent the natural human biases from sneaking in.



Putting aside questions about whether or not their work really gets vetted if the vetting is done by someone who shares their worldview, this position is hard to hold when there is an obvious, plain as the nose on your face and completely unhidden affinity to between journalist and subject.



More in my op ed below.



p.s. as a quick update. I mention emailing the deputy editor and Colorado Politics editor Luigi Del Puerto to ask about whether or not they were planning an equally loving profile of a gun rights supporter by a reporter who believes in gun rights in the op ed. When he asked for suggestions, I gave a couple.



I have not seen any such profile and you can tell by the dates on the article and my op ed that it's been a while.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/14/interview-with-friend-relationships-journalism/