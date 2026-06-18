Denver Public Schools administrative bloat -- with some interesting counterpoint



The Gazette article linked first below touches on a subject that I've written about multiple times. It's administrative bloat in schools.



It seems as though DPS has gotten its ranks of administrators while at the same time enrollment has fallen. This pattern also seems to be playing out in school districts around the state. Quoting (with link intact) from the article:



"This finding [that DPS is beefing up administration while student numbers fall] mirrors a statewide trend identified in a report by the Common Sense Institute (CSI) that found Colorado school districts continued to grow their administrative staff despite declining student enrollment. In the past five years, districts across the state have added more than 250 administrators, a 13.1% increase, according to CSI.

State data shows Colorado has lost more than 15,000 students over the same time period, prompting school closures, layoffs and budget cuts."



This dynamic, the bloat, is concerning indeed. I don't think it's helping students, but it sure does soak up taxpayer money intended to help our students learn.



I want to approach this from another angle, however. It is vital that you challenge your assumptions and that you discipline yourself to (at least) review counterarguments to the beliefs you hold.



The image at the top of this post comes from a Substack piece I link to second below. The headline is "Critical Reasoning with AI: Administrative Bloat".**



Skipping directly to the meat of today's post, I went into the newsletter and took pictures of the rebuttal against the idea that there is a causal relationship between administrative bloat and poor student performance.



Those pictures are attached as screenshots 1a and 1b.



I have to admit, I think I found a few of these to be pretty persuasive. I am not at all swayed that student performance is in the toilet. It is. I am, however, beginning to wonder about the causes of administrative bloat; I am not so sure it's entirely a choice by schools (in the sense that they're avoiding hiring teachers to have more administrators to gossip with at the water cooler).



As we use more technology, as we pile mandates on schools, as mental health (in a broad category sense) becomes something we throw more money at, we need more non-teachers to do/manage those things.



I don't know that I agree with all the policies, the mandates and the sudden interest in a buildup of a mental health apparatus, and/or the addition of every single technology I am aware of in education, but I am in agreement that these things things require more administrators to do.



This is definitely a reminder for me to take a more nuanced look at studies about administrative bloat, and a closer look at mandates on schools with regard to what it does for school budgets (and where they can put what money they do bring in).



How about you? Did reading the counterpoint here change any of your views on the topic? Bring to mind any new perspectives? If so and you feel motivated to do so, please add to the comments.



**I don't know the writer, haven't read anything by him before, but one of the larger themes of what he is writing seems to be the use of AI in examining questions/critical thinking. As such he asks his AI engine to perform a Toulmin Analyis (see the third link below) on the question of administrative bloat. The wording he fed into AI is instructive so I quote it below:





"Do a Toulmin analysis of this chart as evidence that administrative bloat is the cause of supposedly declining educational quality, include rebuttals and follow it with a summary of the strength of the argument vs. the rebuttals."



If you are a fan of using AI as a tool, this strikes me as a wonderful way to do it. You could copy the phrase above and simply change out the particular topic. May start doing this myself; a Toulmin analysis strikes me as a pretty fruitful paradigm. things.



https://www.denvergazette.com/2026/06/05/denver-schools-grow-back-administrative-ranks-despite-lower-enrollment/#google_vignette









https://owl.purdue.edu/owl/general_writing/academic_writing/historical_perspectives_on_argumentation/toulmin_argument.html

Vocab lesson: what is the consent agenda?

I know I’ve heard the term “consent agenda” with regard to government work before, but I’ll be honest in telling you that I only halfway understood what it meant. My years teaching tell me that my ignorance is not unique. I.e. that if I wonder something, others do too. In that spirit, I thought we’d do a quick exploration of what a consent agenda is and how it’s used in a couple governing bodies.

The arrival of the rulemaking notice for the July 2026 CPW commission* (linked first below) spells out their rules for the consent agenda, and reading that clicked into place the what I thought I’d touch on for you here.

Let me quickly touch on terms. The terms “consent agenda” and “consent calendar” are nearly synonymous. Depending on the governing body, they might use either term. The only difference I can see in the examples I looked up is what word (agenda vs. calendar) is used. I will use them interchangeably.

In brief the consent agenda/calendar for any meeting is meant as a way to save time. Things that are not likely to be controversial, require a lot of discussion, or are routine, are placed into a special category (and meeting item) called the consent agenda. Often, a quick vote is taken on them as a whole so the deliberative body can move on.

To my mind, the important things for you, looking in from the outside, need to know are how things get put into the consent agenda, how they can be removed, and where to look or who to ask to see what exactly is in there.

Let’s look at an example. Since the email from the CPW Commissioner’s set this off, I’ll start there.

Screenshot 1 attached is from CPW’s July agenda and spells out the CPW Commission’s policy on consent agenda/calendar.

Reading through their policy, you can see that it’s the CPW Director that puts items in the consent agenda. Any member of the commission can both ask the director for clarification on an item placed there as well as get it yanked back out if he or she chooses to call the item for discussion.

There is nothing in the policy regarding how the public finds out what is in the consent agenda, but my guess is that as soon as the meeting agenda is out if you were to email the address you send questions to and ask, you’d get an answer.

Now let’s turn to our state senate. The third link below is to a Colorado legislative page for the Colorado Senate, the Senate’s “Rules at a Glance”. Since they use the term consent calendar, I will too for this sample.

Screenshot 2 shows the relevant bits from the handout, the parts with consent calendar in it.

A committee and the majority leader (after consulting the minority leader), can place any item on the consent agenda for a given day’s business. This can include both bills and any gubernatorial appointment for a state agency requiring Senate approval.

There are some subtleties with regard to how items are voted on in the consent calendar that are worth noting, because not all items are treated equally. If an item is up for its third reading, second reading, anything on the resolutions or memorials list for final passage, they are voted on as a block (i.e. one vote covers everything in the calendar). This is not the case for first reading, nor do you have to vote yes on the block. Per the last sentence, any senator can vote no on anything in the consent calendar.

As to knowing what’s on the consent calendar at any point, I think the best thing to do is to contact your state senator to ask. They would have the most up to date list.

I hope the little vocab lesson was helpful. If there’s some extra bit of context or information about consent agendas/calendars you know, please feel free to add that to the comments for the benefit of all!

*If you see something in the rulemaking notice you want to speak up on, you will find information on their July meeting in the second link below.

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://cpw.state.co.us/sites/default/files/dam/gqjytltnrh/notice_july_2026.pdf

https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission/meetings/parks-and-wildlife-commission-meeting-49

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://content.leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/senate-rules-at-a-glance-2024-accessible.pdf