Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
1h

The liatris (blazing star) in your front looks amazing (as did the rabbit brush). Both plains natives, but I bet the lovely folks at TNC would claim that you hate nature since you dare question anything they do. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
8m

Without your publication on Substack, many, if not most the issues you cover, would not see the light of day.

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture