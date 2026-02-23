CPW’s Aberle: “...folks like myself weren’t part of the conversation”





I came across something intriguing in a recent article about Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) part in the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) SMART hearing. That story is linked first below, and a goodly portion of it relates to why depredation costs have (again) exceeded estimates, this time the estimates for a 2023 law which sets up a fund to compensate ranchers.



The complete quote that caught my eye follows:



“’I don’t mean this in any condescending way, but maybe part of the reason that number was arrived at originally is ’cause folks like myself weren’t part of the conversation,’ he [Ray Aberle, private lands manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife] said. ‘If we look at large predator restoration work and the true cost of that in other states and other examples, it’s incredibly high.’”



The questions readily suggest themselves. If Aberle wasn’t part of the conversation on wolf reintroduction costs, who was? Why was he not? Who else was not? Why were they not?



This reminded me of a newsletter I put out back in June 2025 where I reported on the (way underestimated) cost estimates for Wolf Reintroduction in the Blue Book. It’s not quite exactly the same process to the one Mr. Aberle alludes to in his testimony, but it does provide some background on how those estimates were flubbed. I link to that newsletter second below.



I’ll leave it to you to read through in detail, but in brief, my understanding of it is as follows. The legislative staff, when producing estimates, reaches out to the relevant department (CPW and/or DNR). That agency prepares an estimate. If you want to see the original CPW estimates prepared for this, you’ll find them in the newsletter.



The legislative staff then takes that estimate and tries to find things to gauge its realism. Depending on the measure under consideration, this might involve reaching out to other agencies, other governments, private contractors, to get their take.



I don’t imagine that the process for the 2023 compensation fund estimates varied widely from that model. Somebody asked somebody and a number got put on paper. I bet if you traced back, you’d find the exact same kind of estimating worksheets as I shared in my 2025 newsletter, those worksheets being done for the costs of reintroduction prior to passage.



For completeness sake, and to satisfy my curiosity, I reached out to Mr. Aberle via email, asking him to perhaps flesh out his remarks.



After a series of emails, not worth talking over in detail here, which climbed the hierarchy in CPW’s communications department, I got what you see in screenshots 1a and 1b back from DNR’s Travis Duncan. I put them as a screenshot to save space, and since you can’t click on a picture, the link he embedded in his response is put third below.

There’s not much by way of answering my question about Mr. Aberle’s earlier quote. I did follow up to repeat my earlier question, but got no answer. Still, the statement is not entirely the usual spokesman’s pablum. It does give some parts of DNR/CPW’s take on their process. You see things in this statement that match what I found about the Blue Book estimate process too.

There are a couple of novel elements that bear special mention, however. If you look in particular at screenshot 1b, you’ll note that the commission developed their rules AFTER the 2023 legislation was drafted. You will also note that the commission upped the compensation (both amounts and what kinds of damages you could file a claim for) again after the 2023 legislation.

Cost estimates are of, let’s say, limited value. Anyone who’s done any remodeling or hired someone to remodel something knows that. They get worse when they are made and then someone changes things later. Again, no surprise if you’ve ever been involved in construction.*

I still can’t help but puzzle over Mr. Aberle’s remarks. In rereading what I’d written in 2025, I was struck by something there. I wrote about how individuals** who participated in the drafting of the original wolf reintroduction cost estimates were warning (well before the passage of wolf reintroduction) about how the costs were way low in the original estimates.

Whatever Mr. Aberle would’ve said, I think it’s worth noting that some voices in this process got ignored. Would their input have meant no problems and no shortage? Maybe. Maybe not.

Of larger import is the fact that they didn’t get a seat at the table.

*Change orders to put a fine point on my analogy.

**You can and should be participating in the drafting of Blue Book language and estimates. See the newsletter for how.

https://www.skyhinews.com/news/colorado-wolf-attacks-livestock-lawmakers/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-state-was-way-off-on-the-cost?utm_source=publication-search

Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

Rewilding: Human arrogance and ignoring the dynamic nature of ecosystems





There is a Simpsons episode that came to mind while I read the Sun article below. I will skip a lot of the detail (don’t remember it all anyway), but somehow or another an invasive species of lizard, harmful to local birds, gets loose in Springfield and the problem is exacerbated by Bart Simpson.



To kill off the lizards the town imports a snake which preys on them. In order kill the snakes, the town proposes to bring in gorillas to eat the snakes. When Lisa Simpson asks what to do about the gorillas, the answer comes back that they’ll simply freeze to death in the winter.



I don’t think that this sort of thing crossed the mind of the Sun’s environmental advocate Michael Booth who wrote the piece linked below. His is more touting of a successful restoration of wetlands in or near Rocky Mountain National park by building artificial beaver dams and putting wire cages around birch trees.



Prior to these moves, and the subsequent revitalization of that ecosystem, it was near “collapse” (a term the ecologist quoted in the article used).



What brought about this collapse? It was something humans did, though perhaps not exactly what you think. Quoting the article with links left intact:



“The decline that prompted the all-hands work in Kawuneeche Valley was a scientifically documented collapse of what biologists call a “beaver-willow state” of equilibrium that held in the valley until the early 2000s. Beavers, a keystone wildlife species for the valley, employed ample willows and young aspen to build lodges and dams. Those naturally built obstructions in Beaver Creek flooded portions of the valley to water new willows, and created marshlands that supported countless species of insect, bird and aquatic life.”



“Then the elk-pocalypse and moose-pocalypse happened. Moose reintroduced to Colorado farther west, in North Park, quickly populated much of the state, and thrived on the protections and feed stock of Kawuneeche inside the park boundary. Elk, meanwhile, were overrunning the park in many areas, and RMNP and its partners had already erected fences around young willows in eastern portions like Moraine Park — “exclosures,” to the elk, “enclosures” to the willow shoots in need of protection. The fences include gaps at the bottom for smaller animals, like beavers, to come and go.”



“Park ecologist Isabel de Silva coauthored a paper on the sudden decline of Kawuneeche in the May 2025 issue of ‘Conservation Biology.’ The group of scientists measured everything from willow height to stream depth to pond width, concluding ‘the vegetation structure has changed dramatically since the early 2000s,’ the main drive of ‘ecosystem collapse’ in the valley.”

To reiterate and emphasize:



“Moose reintroduced to Colorado farther west, in North Park, quickly populated much of the state, and thrived on the protections and feed stock of Kawuneeche inside the park boundary. Elk, meanwhile, were overrunning the park in many areas,...”



This makes me think of the folly of both human tinkering in the wilderness and also of the idea of reintroduction. I suppose you might say the folly of what we tell ourselves about same at any rate.



For better or worse, with and without intent, we exist as part of a system that is ever-changing and dynamic. We cannot but change the system as we interact with it; the wilderness (undeveloped) parts of this state are not some sort of “forest primeval” that existed before humans and this includes early settlers and the Indians that lived here.



It doesn’t mean that the wild lands of this state have no value. It does mean we need to be realistic about what we do, what we can do, and what we can’t.



When we reintroduce animals we disrupt the system that was working, and it will seek a new equilibrium. Moose won’t stay put, they’ll move into parks and decimate an existing ecosystem not prepared for them.



So, we build dams and fence trees, paying the bills for that and putting limited resources to that end. One wonders what we’ll have to do in the future when the bill comes due for our ersatz beaver dams.



Perhaps a different approach is needed. If we can’t necessarily fix the problem, or at least can’t do so without some unforeseen consequence, maybe we ought to revisit attempts at reintroduction.



We may not have the kind of nature in Colorado that existed prior to white settlement, but maybe we ought to be happy with what we do have. It ain’t nothing and tinkering has consequences of its own.

