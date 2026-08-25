CPR’s scientific illiteracy





I wrote last week pushing back on the idea of “Food Deserts”. I put a link to that newsletter first below if you want to revisit (or see it for the first time).



CPR recently looked at a study about children’s eating habits, and so I thought it would make a good follow up. CPR’s article is linked second below.



A quote from my earlier newsletter helps set this up:



“There is an idea (see ‘Related’ below for another example) falling loosely under the name of “nutritional inequality” (as the authors of the paper label it). Food deserts are regions where fresh and/or healthy food can’t be found. Related and sometimes found together is the idea that because of a dearth of fresh food, lower income people are not able to eat healthy meals. If only people had kale, they’d snap it up and the multitude of health problems that plague lower-income people would go away. As you might imagine, this idea often has a friend tagging along: that it’s the government’s job to fix the problem. If the failed market can’t get kale to the people, we need to do it collectively!”

The CPR article made me think of this, because the study discussed touches on similar themes. Quoting from the CPR piece:



“Well here’s some news about the eating habits of elementary-school aged children that’s probably not a shocker: The food kids eat could be more nutritious. But some news that might be more surprising: Kids tend to eat the food that’s placed before them, which means that if they were given more healthy foods, they would be likely to consume them. Those were some of the findings reported in a new research study recently completed, mainly by medical experts within the CU Anschutz system, that was accepted for publication in June by the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. The 11-page report was recently published online and will come out later this year in hard copy in the same journal. “



The two situations are obviously not analogs: in the newsletter I talk about nutrition choices by free-will adults and in the CPR story, it’s foods presented to young children.



What ties them together, besides the issues of around the locus of control in the foods we ingest, is the poor job done by our media in relating science to the general reader.



My earlier newsletter brushes up against the narrative setting around food deserts by our media: that once the idea of food deserts took hold in the media, once it became part of their lexicon, that it becomes unquestioned truth. It shouldn’t have been. The idea of food deserts vs. individual choice needed much more critical attention than it got.



The CPR article is the same thing, only from a different direction. The reporter here shows an incredible lack of scientific understanding, a credulous acceptance of anything appearing in academia. Look at the quote from the piece above. Any room to squeeze some guarded language, doubt, or context evident in the tone of what she writes?



Screenshots 1 and 2 attached are from the study (linked third below for convenience though also accessible through the article).



Take a look through both. Do you see any issues in the method of this study, and/or anything that might cause you to question its validity? 30 children, between 7 and 8, were recruited from the Denver Metro area. Quoting the study: “The first 40 participants who responded to the recruitment email and met the eligibility criteria at each site comprised the final sample.” The study took place over 3 days.



At best, this makes the results suggestive for a direction for future research.



And it’s not just something that I noticed. Had the CPR reporter taken a quick second to read further down in the study itself, she would have noted that such things were mentioned by the researchers themselves. See, for example, screenshot 3 from the study itself.



Children eating healthy is not a terribly fraught or controversial topic. I think almost all reasonable people want kids eating well. As such, I don’t have huge concerns about this particular instance, but, to the extent that the laziness and ignorance shown here by CPR points to a larger problem with journalists and their ability to understand and relate science to the general public, I do have concerns.



When clarity, completeness, and legitimate criticism do matter, when the topic is controversial, can we trust them to fairly represent things?



You cannot control what any media outlet does and, despite the problems, reading local news sources is still valuable. You bear the responsibility for informing yourself, however. As you see here, some news outlets are not able to do it on your behalf.



You should go and critically review the research presented you by anyone. Keep your skeptic’s toolkit handy. Don’t go off the gee whiz coverage you see.





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/pushback-on-the-idea-of-food-deserts?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web



https://www.cpr.org/2026/08/16/study-student-eat-food-in-front-of-them/



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S149940462600374X

Help steer RTD



I have another opportunity for you to get involved in this state: the RTD Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). Applications are open now and will stay open until midnight September 14th.



The webpage for CAC is linked first below if you’d like to read up in depth, but I received notice of this via email so I will quote the summary from my email to give you the short version:



‘The RTD CAC is made up of residents and businesspersons from around the region who volunteer their time to advise RTD leadership on a range of issues impacting transit in the region. The committee meets monthly (except August and December) via Zoom on the second Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and members may complete tasks in support of CAC projects outside of official committee meetings. RTD employees, their immediate family members, and elected officials are not eligible to serve on the CAC. A nominating committee comprised of current CAC members, RTD Board Directors, and Board Office staff will review applications and make recommendations to the full Board for approval at the October Board of Directors meeting. Members are appointed to serve a three-year term and can be reappointed to a second three-year term. Terms for the selected new members will commence in January of 2027.”



and



“Selection criteria will include, but not be limited to, residence within the RTD district; a demonstrated interest in public transit; previous community service; experience working with local jurisdictions on regional issues; and professional expertise.”



This strikes me as a pretty low-impact way for you to have an impact on your and your neighbors’ everyday lives. Whether you ride transit all the time or don’t ride it at all, if you live in the district, you’re paying for it via taxes. If this isn’t you, but you know someone who might be interested, forward the links below to them.

I put the link to the application second below for convenience, but if you’re considering this, you should take a second and paw around in the CAC website.

I’ll say it again: there needs to be more liberty-minded and fiscally-responsible people on the various committees and boards in this state. Believe me, as someone who’s spoken in front of and listened to way too many of these types of meetings, I can tell you the other side of those issues are amply represented.

Waiting for things to get better won’t make them better. Returning this state to some kind of sanity means getting involved.

https://www.rtd-denver.com/about-rtd/board-of-directors/citizens-advisory-committee



https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=iSAYBYorgkyGS6omW2H6VzAUMiMTs_1Gmybxdw4b6rBUNExCOFRGQlIyWkYxWjk0STFMU0tCS01YRi4u&route=shorturl