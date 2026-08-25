Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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I resent RTD management not allowing opinion from citizens not residing within the taxing district. I don't reside within an RTD taxing district but my neighborhood has been negatively affected by an RTD lightrail station its traffic, vagrant riders and crime brought to the area from the urban core.

We have a lot to say and resent being disqualified because we dont throw money into the RTD blackhole. We have suggestions RTD won't like but the sooner they employ the changes the better the chances this bueaucratic transit agency will deliver any benefit justifying its cost.

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