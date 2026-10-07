CPR’s Daley leaves out an important detail (and, yes, of course it’s about Republicans)





The CPR piece by their advocate (oops, “reporter”) John Daley linked below is about a rural healthcare grant.



Quoting from the piece:



“Rural healthcare in Colorado is getting a much-needed financial infusion of about $170 million dollars in federal grants.”



Because this is CPR and because it’s Daley, of course the Democratic governor Jared Polis (who held the press conference announcing grant recipients) gets a fair bit of space in the piece.



Because this is CPR and because it’s Daley, of course, those heartless Republicans who passed HR1, the “big beautiful bill”, are taken to task.



Quoting again:

“The money comes as rural providers deal with deep cuts to Medicaid and other health funding, much of that coming through the passage last summer by Congressional Republicans of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also known as H.R. 1. ‘There’s lots of different things going on in healthcare, some good, some bad. HR1 as a whole, two steps backward, one step forward,’ said Polis. ‘We’re certainly celebrating today, these grantees. I’m confident this will be transformational in some of these areas.’”

It’s easy to blast past it, particularly if you don’t like Jared Polis, but he’s actually more evenhanded here than Daley is. Surprising given that Polis is a political opponent of Republicans while Daley is (as CPR tells us) a reporter bringing us important information about our world without fear or favor.

What Polis is alluding to with his “two steps backward, one step forward” is that this whole grant program is a product of H.R. 1, the very same bill that Daley is bemoaning.**

The second link below is to Colorado’s page for the Rural Health Transformation Program and it says right up at the top who’s footing the bill. Quoting with links left intact:

“The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) was authorized by H.R. 1 Section 71401 of Public Law 119-21, to provide grants totaling $50 billion in federal funds from Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2026 through FFY 2030 ($10 billion per year) to States (territories and Washington D.C. are excluded). The RHTP is a five-year nationwide initiative administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and designed to strengthen access, improve outcomes, expand the workforce, accelerate innovative care models, and modernize technology-enabled services for rural and frontier residents. Colorado was awarded $200,105,604.17 in budget year one.”

The Big Beautiful Bill (H.R. 1) can be described in a number of ways. It’s accurate to say it shaved the Medicaid rolls of all the extra people that state’s like Colorado added post-Obamacare. It’s accurate to say that it made cuts to Medicaid.

It is also accurate to note that a compromise was added to the bill to offer grants to rural healthcare. About all that CPR has to note about the grants, however, is what you see above--Daley calling it “federal grants”--or at the end of the piece where Daley notes (quoting his piece): “The funding comes from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

To make it plain, Daley takes the time to call out Republican’s cuts via H. R. 1, but that’s the sole mention of the bill in his writing. There is no mention that the very same bill also put in hundreds of millions of grant money for rural healthcare which Colorado won.

Articles like this one are why I’m glad that I’m not supporting public media with my tax money any more. CPR is welcome to cover whatever they want in whatever way they choose. CPR and/or Daley are welcome to characterize themselves and their work however they’d like. It was galling to know, however, that I was forced to fund advocacy-masquerading-as-news like Daley’s here.

Defunding was no misstep to me.

**And makes a career of bemoaning in each of his articles.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/09/28/coloradans-170-million-investment-rural-healthcare/



https://hcpf.colorado.gov/rural-health-transformation-program

Related:





By way of illustrating how "horizontal reading" helps illuminate press bias, I present you a Colorado Sun article on the same topic as CPR piece above.



Read both. Note the differences in them. What's in both? What isn't?



And then remember that if a lefty outlet like the Sun puts CPR to shame on press bias, that's really saying something!



https://coloradosun.com/2026/09/29/rural-healthcare-grants-hospitals-equipment-workforce/

Related too:





Because you won't see it in the regular media, the outlets with little room for anything that might paint the federal government under Trump in a positive light, I present you the below.



Another big federal grant to Colorado, this time for community colleges.





https://cccs.edu/press-releases/colorado-secures-competitive-federal-investment-to-position-learners-for-economic-mobility-and-employers-for-a-changing-workforce/

My campaign finance complaint against Coco

Yesterday, I filed a campaign finance complaint against the Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPR), alleging a few violations:

--That they used taxpayer funds improperly, namely, that they used taxpayer money to advocate for their upcoming tax increase ballot measure. This would be a violation of Colorado law.

--That, by the use of paid influencers who did the advocating, along with the nature of social media, they have not properly disclosed this sponsorship within 30 days of the ballot

--That FRPR spent more than $250 on the advertising and thus needed to have registered as an issue committee.

The Complete Colorado article linked at bottom offers a pretty decent summary of the complaint, but it also has a link to the full complaint documentation at the end.

It is not right that FRPR can skirt the law using your tax money to pay for a campaign to get you to pay more taxes, by simply labeling what they do as “education”.

It’s up to us to stand up for our money and against its improper use. I will update on the complaint as I have more substantive news to share.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/10/06/complaint-coco-rail-district-taxpayer-funded-advocacy/