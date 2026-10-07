Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
Oct 7

I have an issue with the ballot explanation of Amendment 87. Is it an overkill reminder to show in detail by comparison in the table shown the winners and losers incomes by changing to a graduated income tax code? It seems the question steers one to believe that only those above 500k will be burdened with additional tax and additionally, if the lower income voters vote for this, they'll be rewarded with tiny tax decreases paid for by the increased tax load on the high incomes. Why doesn't the ballot explanation detail the added cost in time and paperwork taxpayers will incur in compliance with this disguised IRS tax code? Why is it not mentioned that because there is no income inflation factor, all incomes below the high incomes will gradually bracket creep upwards every year. This will eventually result in more taxes paid to the legislature by all income groups. This is classic income envy which is standard progressive doctrine. Ballot language skewed to emit emotion should not be included in an election ballot question.

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Mountain Man's avatar
Mountain Man
Oct 7

Cory: Thanks for taking this on. It's kind of ironic that it takes someone from outside the "district" to make the complaint. I didn't see in your article or the Complaint what the remedy is. If a violation is found will the "district' be fined (fine to be paid with public money) or can the election be held invalid?

Up here in Grand County we are supposed to have the first stage of the Mountain Rail Project running next month. https://www.codot.gov/projects/studies/coloradomountainrail. According to CDOT's FAQ:

"Mountain Rail would be funded through a variety of existing sources, including the Congestion Impact Fee on rental cars enacted through SB24-184—a new stream of money approved in the 2024 legislative session that can only be used for rail projects.'

I have no doubt that whatever the usage, it will be declared a great success, extended to Steamboat and the subject of a new "district" we rural residents will be asked to fund.

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