Counterpoint on Colorado River Water





By far and away, the prevailing narrative on why water in the Colorado River is as low as it is has it that the problem is drought coupled with Westerners using too much water.



Anyone who has lived on this planet long enough probably knows by this point that reality is not as simple as some, especially those with an agenda, would have it.



I wanted to offer you the op ed linked first below because it gives some counterpoint to the notion that the issue is entirely consumption and also that the Federally-funded research, the same research that is quoted over and over in news articles, may not be entirely neutral.



I'll leave it to you to read the op ed, but I do want to share a quote from it:



"These studies never – not even once in the last 20 years – discuss the role of federal land management in reducing the flow of water throughout the West. That ignores the most important factor in reduced water flows across the West, especially in the Colorado River Basin. Numerous forest health analyses show that mismanagement of public lands has resulted in massive unnatural overgrowth that prevents vast amounts of water from reaching the streams. Moreover, volumes of surveys document non-native high-water-consuming plants like tamarisk and Russian olive clogging rivers across the southwest, about which the government has done virtually nothing."



I am not confident enough in my knowledge about water management to make the same claim as Mr. Walcher,** the author, does--that the "most important" factor is forest and invasive species management--but I do feel confident enough to say that mismanagement is a significant part of the problem. I do feel confident enough to say that we should direct resources into better managing our Western stream ecosystems and forests in order to maximize what water we do get.



To give you a sense of the effect that managing even tamarisk can make, I link to an earlier newsletter where I did a look at tamarisk management and its effect on streams and lakes. Cutting that stuff out (it's an invasive plant) can have a HUGE effect on water.



Take a minute to look through both so you have a chance to hear voices other than those screaming that the problem is entirely consumption (or, as I've seen in some cases, consumption related to Ag).



**Per the footer at the bottom of the op ed (quoted with link intact): "Greg Walcher is former director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and a Western Slope resident."



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/17/tax-funded-colorado-river-studies-ignore-federal-mismanagement/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/tamarisk-and-water-9news-notices?utm_source=publication-search

Our state's new curriculum to teach medical professionals about ERPO's.

SB23-170 (linked first below for reference) expanded who could request an Extreme Risk Protection Order, ERPO (commonly called red flag petitions), from family/household members and law enforcement to include some medical professionals and educators.

I took a screenshot of the list (along with some other provisions) from the bill's fiscal note and attached that as screenshot 1.

I want you to note, too, that medical professionals need not necessarily be your doctor. Screenshot 2 comes from the actual language of the bill and clearly states that any health or mental care professional who has provided care to your child can file an ERPO.

I had been asking--the media person might label it as pestering--CDPHE's Office of Gun Violence Prevention for a while now to see a copy of the state-created curriculum to help teach medical professionals about ERPO's and it finally dropped.

The webpage for that curriculum is linked second below. When you click on the link, you'll note that there are specifics for medical professionals, but there is also information for other people eligible to do them.

I will skip most of the community involvement material and focus in more on the medical professionals part of the ERPO support page. About halfway down the page, you'll note boxes, the latter two being labeled "E-Learning for Health Care and Mental Health Professionals" and "Toolkit for Health Care and Mental Health Professionals".

Clicking on the E-learning doesn't do much except take you to a course sign up page. I didn't create a sign in or attempt to take the course. If you did and found something worth sharing, please let me know.

I did, however, click on the Toolkit. For convenience, I put a direct link to that third below. There's a fair bit in there, from videos to posters to social media posts. Poke around in there a little if this is a passion for you.

There are a couple things I wanted to quickly highlight because they either touch on subjects I have written about in the past and/or are good things for you as a patient to know. I cannot link to single documents in the file, so I will show you how to find the document I pull screenshots from.

The first is screenshot 3 is from the document titled "LTGC--Blog--Talking About Gun Storage", third file from the top.

The second is screenshot 4 from "LTGC--Brochure--ERPO Overview", fourth file from the top.

These are notable because they are rough guides from the people at the state for how doctors should view/interact with patients with regard to guns, gun ownership and storage, and behaviors that might trigger a red flag petition. Inform yourself.

One last thing. Keep in mind that, while it's a health care professional's right to ask, it's your right to not answer. Do as some of my readers have said they did: a firm "I'm not going to discuss it with you" or "It's not your business" is all that is needed.

You do not need to assume bad intent (in fact, I'd recommend that you view any doctor's attempt to open a conversation about firearms in a positive light until his or her behavior demonstrates that you should respond otherwise), but remember that doctor does not equal God and there is nothing wrong with keeping things to yourself.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-170

https://letstalkgunscolorado.com/professionals/

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11fUQib6CnUr7JP3U9Cw2ueFb_qg-YjEJ

Related:





I frequently look up the costs for things our government does, and the curriculum materials in the post above are no exception.



If you'd like to learn (or review since it's been months) who did the curriculum and how much we paid for the posters, heading images, social media posts, etc. you'll find that in the newsletter linked below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/worried-about-the-future-now-is-the?utm_source=publication-search

Time to go ... bear-shirted?





That time of the week again. It's the last post til Sunday, and that means time for something fun, something not related to politics.



Forgive me if this is a duplicate topic, I can't honestly remember.



I don't know if you knew the etymology of the word "berserk", but it traces its origin back to a word for "bear-shirt".** I have seen a couple interpretations of this phrase which I will (perhaps overly simply) render here. If you would like more history and a good jumping off place, I linked to the Wikipedia "berserker" page below.



The first interpretation I saw years ago was that there was the story of a man who had a shirt made from bear hide. This was magic in that it made him immune to the weapons of his enemy, thus freeing him to be without fear or timidity in battle. So, going berserk eventually worked its way around to mean behaving as the man with the shirt did.



The other interpretation is roughly akin to what you can see in the Wikipedia page under the heading "Berserkers -- bear warriors": that the berserkers were a sect that believed they possessed the ability to change form, to literally become a bear, and thus when they fought they did so as an animal would.



This latter origin felt reminiscent to me of the Sioux and the ghost dance (see the second link below for a Wikipedia explainer page). Adherents to this ritual believed that they could not be harmed by whites' bullets if they wore what were known as "ghost shirts". That is really the only connection here as the dance and the movement here was about much more than battle.



I'll leave you with one last thing before signing off til Sunday. I read once that simple, rote tasks can often be helped by psychological arousal. Thus the rituals you may see in, say, a powerlifting meet. The movements in those lifts are (if you've been training right) well-known physically and mentally, and they're also relatively simple. They thus would benefit from being a berserker.



More complicated tasks involving thought are usually NOT helped by psychological arousal. So, as I tell my students, do not go berserk when taking a physics test. Stay calm and alert, but don't slap yourself or use smelling salts or yell or some such.



That's it for today, have a good rest of the day!



**Per the Wikipedia article, this is not quite 100% agreed-upon as the meaning. There are some (I have read bear shirt in multiple places so that's what I figure) who think the word is better translated as "bare shirt", meaning without armor.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berserker



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_Dance