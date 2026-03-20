Colorado’s UEI system, as it has been for a long while under Polis’ “leadership”, continues to be a hot mess.





I’ve written in the past about how the state’s unemployment insurance (UEI) system has, especially over the last 5 - 6 years, been a dumpster fire. Per the Colorado Politics article linked at bottom it’s still flaming.



The article details a recent audit presented to the legislature. The results were not good.



A few non-contiguous quotes put numbers and specifics to things.



“Colorado’s state auditors found serious issues with the accounting practices of the unemployment insurance division of the Department of Labor and Employment, concluding the agency underestimated and overestimated figures to the tune of billions of dollars.”



“The auditors found errors that required accounting adjustments, such as an overestimate in payments owed to claimants to the tune of $1.5 billion, when it should have been only around $86 million.”



and



“The agency underestimated bad debt expenses by almost $800 million, understated its revenue by $1.6 billion, understated its expenses by $2.5 billion, and overstated deferred revenue by $75.5 million, the auditors found. The bottom line, according to the audit, is that the net impact of the over- and understated areas amounted to $781.2 million.”

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE--an executive branch agency) fixed the errors when notified. They also promised to fix the current problems, but what we have here is yet more bungling by a department that makes a clown show look orderly.

Why is it that this department keeps popping up with one problem or another? Why is it that it hasn’t garnered more attention from the man responsible for the executive agencies in this state--Governor Jared Polis?



Repeated problems, for years, indicate a serious issue in this department. That ought to warrant notice all the way up to the top. Continued problems also indicate a failure of leadership, again going all the way to the top.



Maybe Polis is busy. Guess we’ll just file this one away and await for the next flare up. We’ll make sure to not bother ever asking him about it too.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/03/11/colorado-auditor-finds-serious-issues-with-labor-agencys-unemployment-insurance-accounting/

Related:

Another interesting nibble from the article I link to in the post above, though not related to the topic of the UEI system’s continued failures.

This ones about the Family and Medical Leave Act (FAMLI) program.

Some relate to IT security, others to internal processes.

More in the linked story above.

A Colorado Open Meetings Law violation by Fort Morgan City Council?





I had a reader contact me regarding a possible violation of Colorado Open Meetings Law by the Fort Morgan City Council.



Let's start at the beginning. The first link below is to a Jan 29th op ed by the Fort Morgan Times Editorial Board. This alleges that at the Jan 20th meeting of the (newly empaneled) Fort Morgan City Council, the council went into Executive Session** to discuss negotiating positions around a proposed takeover of the animal shelter which was being run by the Human Society at the time.



Shortly after this executive session, and without any public vote (the op ed alleges), the city council then terminated The Humane Society's contract at the city's animal shelter, and then started the ball rolling on a city-run shelter.



For more on the the takeover itself, see the second link below, a March 9th article from the Fort Morgan Times.



When I go look at the Ft Morgan City Council's website, at the page with meeting agendas, I do indeed see mention of the executive session on Jan 20th (see screenshot 1, taken from the 1/20/2026 agenda at the third link below). I do not see any votes or other public action taken in any subsequent meeting agendas.



Yet the contract was terminated. An important decision was seemingly made without a public vote.



In order to try and get some context, I reached out to the director of the Humane Society and the City Manager for Fort Morgan.



The director of the Humane Society was quite upset at the move and told me her employees and volunteers were too. She didn't directly tell me this, but as we talked I got the distinct impression that she felt the decision came out of nowhere and was without much rationale. I can't imagine, given what I've seen online about the Humane Society, that the contract to run the shelter getting cancelled was a reflection of the job they'd done.



When I spoke with the City Manager Brent Nation, he backed up the basics of the op ed--the executive session on the 20th, that there was no public vote afterward. He also told me that no public vote was needed because the move was not a "legislative" one. It was "administrative".



Let me pause there for some background in case you don't have it. A similar issue cropped up in Greeley, CO regarding a vote on their entertainment center/ice rink plan. Quoting from my earlier op ed (linked fourth below) on that subject with link intact:



"This whole swampy mess traces back to a 2013 Colorado Supreme Court decision involving a state highway entrance in Aspen, where the high court held that citizens’ initiatives cannot undo government actions that are “administrative in character.” Imagine your city council decided to build a new road and passed an ordinance authorizing it. If you, and enough of your fellow citizens, decide that you don’t like this decision, you have the chance to undo it by running an initiative to put the decision on the ballot. By contrast, you and your fellow citizens could not run an initiative to stop the city from hiring Bob’s Paving to do the work, this latter being an 'administrative” decision.'"



It's not an exact fit with Greeley (no one is wanting to do an initiative to undo Ft Morgan's decision that I'm aware of as of this writing), but the part that is relevant here is that the Ft Morgan City Manager is saying that no vote is needed because this is merely an issue of changing who runs the animal shelter, not whether or not the city should have one, or expand it, etc.



This would be hiring Bob's Paving to do the work, not the decision whether to pave.



Mr. Nation told me that the animal shelter in Ft Morgan is and always has been an offshoot of the police department, and, according to him, he and a group of staffers (including the chief of police) all consulted about changing who operates the shelter; they decided to cancel the Humane Society's contract and award it to the police department.



He would not, as you'd imagine, discuss what happened in the executive session on the 20th save for saying that there was no vote made.



I bet that if you talked to supporters on both sides, you'd hear reasonable arguments for and against canceling the Humane Society's contract. I don't know enough either way to comment on the wisdom of this move.



There are two things about the way it was handled worth noting, however. First, put aside legal arguments. Consider only the humanity involved. From what I can see and from what I was told, this was a bolt from the blue to the Humane Society. Breakups are never easy. They're made worse when one half of a couple disappears.



The City of Fort Morgan, if they wanted to do this in a more decent manner, should have approached the Humane Society first, even if just to notify them of what they wanted. I think that, regardless of what the City, City Manager, Police Chief, et. al. decided, a public acknowledgement of their decision ahead of time, along with their rationale is in order.



If they have an issue with what the Humane Society is doing, let them state it out loud. If not, if it has nothing to do with the Humane Society, let them state it out loud.



How would you want to be treated if it were you?



As to the legality here, that's where things get more complicated. The City Manager was adamant about this being an administrative decision and not a legislative one.



To those (including anyone in a court) that view this as an administrative decision, there was no violation here. It was the City Manager, Police Chief, et. al. exercising their legitimate authority to put out contracts with whomever they choose. That's what they were hired to do.



To paraphrase what Mr. Nation told me, if I change toilet paper suppliers, I don't need to have that be a public discussion and vote.



If you disagree, if you feel this is a legislative decision and not an administrative one, then this is a violation of open meetings law. You could fight it out in court.



You could also try what the Greeley folks did and run a citizen's initiative, possibly ending up like them in front of a hired-gun administrative judge.



Perhaps a better first step than either of this, no matter where you land on this issue, is to take your thoughts to your elected officials. Take them to the City Council, the City Manager's boss.



This is a great opportunity for you and anyone else to participate directly in an issue that you might have strong feelings about, something that has an immediate, tangible effect on your life.



Speak up and let your voice be heard.



**For more on the law around Executive Sessions for public bodies, see "Related" below.



https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/2026/01/29/editorial-fort-morgan-city-council-needs-some-sunshine/



https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/2026/03/09/city-of-fort-morgan-to-take-over-animal-shelter-on-march-30/



https://www.cityoffortmorgan.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Agendas-Minutes-2



https://completecolorado.com/2025/10/02/greeley-assault-citizens-initiative-swampwater/

Related:





Linked below is CFOIC's wonderful guide on Colorado Open Meetings Law and Colorado Open Records Act.



https://coloradofoic.org/open-government-guide/

Implicit Learning





That time of the week again, last post on Friday so it’s time for something interesting, something for fun.



I need some extra time to start getting the garden up and going for Spring so this will also be the last post for a few days (barring a quick pop-in for something important). I will be back in a few days--Thursday of next week.



Back to the here and now.



Do you know someone (maybe it’s you) that has a knack? Maybe it’s one thing, maybe it’s multiple things, but they just seem to “get” something. They’re a quick study.



I recently finished another video lecture series on learning (see the “How We Learn” Great Courses link first below--available through Denver Public Library or others).



Oddly enough, I learned some things myself by watching.



Towards the end of the course, in the section on intelligence and learning, the lecturer mentioned a concept emerging in psychology: implicit learning. I thought it was quite fascinating.



The second link below is to the Wikipedia page on the topic. Quoting from the top (with links left intact and apologies for the length of it, I just couldn’t not include the whole thing):





“Implicit learning is the learning of complex information in an unintentional manner, without awareness of what has been learned.[1] According to Frensch and Rünger (2003) the general definition of implicit learning is still subject to some controversy, although the topic has had some significant developments since the 1960s.[2] Implicit learning may require a certain minimal amount of attention and may depend on attentional and working memory[3] mechanisms. The result of implicit learning is implicit knowledge in the form of abstract (but possibly instantiated) representations rather than verbatim or aggregate representations,[4] and scholars have drawn similarities between implicit learning and implicit memory.”

“Examples from daily life, like learning how to ride a bicycle or how to swim, are cited as demonstrations of the nature of implicit learning and its mechanism. It has been claimed that implicit learning differs from explicit learning by the absence of consciously accessible knowledge. Evidence supports a clear distinction between implicit and explicit learning; for instance, research on amnesia often shows intact implicit learning but impaired explicit learning. Another difference is that brain areas involved in working memory and attention are often more active during explicit than implicit learning.[5]“

Cutting through some of the jargon, and relating what I saw in the lecture series, implicit learning is when you get a “leg up” on a topic without even knowing it.

So, returning to what I was saying at the top, you might pick up something quickly or you might see someone else who does, and (within the framework of implicit learning) what happened was not that you picked it up quickly, you or they had a head start.

You or they learned it without knowing it.

Fascinating concept, and an idea that would explain a fair bit. It appeals to me as well because it seems to fit in with some of my own ideas about intelligence and learning, intelligence and education.

Care is needed, however. I’ve written in the past about how science requires some skepticism, even in the face of an attractive new hypothesis.

This would be one of those cases. The theory here is so new that I’m withholding final judgment on it until more evidence comes in and/or competing ideas get an airing and testing.

That’s it for now. By the time I’m back, I hoping to have the early spring stuff done, including this year’s grain (barley) sown.



See you next week!



https://shop.thegreatcourses.com/how-we-learn



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Implicit_learning