Colorado’s Second Amendment Deserts -- a two part look

If you read as much news as I do, it doesn’t take long to note that Colorado is the land of deserts.

There is the desert (the literal one) out where I live on the Eastern Plains, but that’s not all. There are food deserts. There are childcare deserts. There are maternal care deserts. Abortion and transgender care deserts.

I don’t know that I have ever read about any Second Amendment deserts here in Colorado, however. A natural question is whether there are any.

If a [fill in the blank] desert is a geographical region where something is unduly or unnaturally absent, then a Second Amendment desert would be a region in Colorado where people face either no or a dwindling amount of ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

There are no outright bans, the government is not coming to collect your firearms, but if you struggle to get ammunition for what you have, if you struggle to buy and/or transfer a firearm, have you the ability to fully exercise your natural right?

This is (obviously) a concern by many in the gun rights community. Over and over on gun rights groups’ websites and in testimony before our state legislature, I hear concerns both about how a particularly policy will differentially harm rural gun owners/users along with concerns about how a particular policy will drive firearms and gun dealers out of business.

Both concerns bear examination. In order to get toehold on the answers, I went to look at the ATF’s records on federal firearm license holders--the ATF’s list of people who run businesses selling firearms. That is the first link below.

I got data specific to Colorado and for the years 2021, 2023 - 2026. I tried to find data prior to 2021 but was unable, and, for some reason, 2022 data for Colorado was not available. I put all the spreadsheets I downloaded into a shareable folder. That is link two below. If you get curious and want to look for patterns of your own, or look more local to you, please download copies and start poking around. If you find something of note, let’s talk.

I will go into more detail in parts 1 and 2 today when I look at FFL’s (from here forward I will simply use the abbreviation FFL to refer to a federally-licensed gun dealer) across geography and time respectively, but in broad strokes what I find is that Colorado does indeed have Second Amendment deserts. That is, our state has regions without an FFL, and their numbers are falling with time from 2021 to 2026.

The lack of coverage and/or curiosity by our state’s media point to their different priorities and/or lack of concern over the Second Amendment; you will find scads of articles detailing concerns over lack of abortion access or transgender care, but you will find none about lack of access to guns or ammunition by law-abiding Coloradans who want or need to exercise a right explicitly mentioned in both our state and federal constitution.

You find also that concerns by gun rights advocates get borne out by the data. Causal links are tough to define with policy, but one can easily say with confidence that our state has done nothing to encourage firearms dealers to stay in business or to get them to open shops in the regions of our state where there are none. All this while the number of people registered as FFL falls with time and leaks out geographically. This becomes all the more pertinent as state laws put FFL’s more and more in the center of any gun transaction. As I said above, if you struggle to exercise a right, do you have it?

The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, but it is all too often treated like one in Blue Colorado.

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/tools-and-services-firearms-industry/federal-firearms-listings

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1yJwVts1OyeLB4xpkPJjCRQtrdfhgHS20

Colorado gun dealers across the state.

In the first post today, I set out the broad strokes of what this and the subsequent post are about. This post will cover FFL’s, federal firearms licensees (people federally-licensed to sell guns) looking across the state with a broad look at the time period from 2021 to 2026, the years for which ATF data was available.

For convenience’s sake, I put a link to my shared folder with all the Colorado FFL spreadsheets I got from ATF as well as the spreadsheets I used to do various manipulations of the data (such as excerpting all the FFL’s in Denver in 2021 as well as 2026).

In order to look at FFL’s geographically, I chose to make a “heat map”; i.e. I went to Google maps and had it place a pin on a map of Colorado every time a particular Colorado zip code came up in the list of FFL’s.

The map I made is linked second below. I will help you navigate what you see and then show broad results by way of screenshots.

The functionality of the map is no different than any other Google Map. You can move around, zoom in or out as usual. What is new is the pane in the upper left.

Each pin on the map represents an individual FFL in any particular Colorado zip code,** with 2021 data (regardless of location) in red and 2026 data in black. I highlight this in green in screenshot 1 attached.

Also, you can add or remove the different data sets, or “layers” as Google calls them, by checking or unchecking the boxes I highlight in blue in that same picture.

I chose to do statewide data and then look at 3 major Colorado cities, Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction all in 2021 and 2026. Screenshot 2 is the map winnowed down to just statewide data from 2021 and 2026, with the 2026 data overlaid on top of the 2021.

Screenshot 2 is a copy of that map (again, note that if you go to the live map you can move and zoom).

There are two things to note. One, you’ll note that there are several red pins that are no longer covered. That is an FFL that was here in 2021 and not in 2026. Two, there are whole swaths of the state, in particular in rural areas where FFL’s are missing or thinned out greatly. This is particularly the case in Northwestern Colorado and the Eastern Plains. Zooming in on the map, it is not at all hard to see that if you lived in one of these areas, you could travel upwards of an hour to get to a licensed gun dealer.

I’ll leave it to you to poke around in the map in more detail, but there is one more image to share with you due to it’s pronounced change from 2021 to 2026. Screenshot 3 attached is the same map but I only included Denver FFL’s in 2021 and 2026.

The same holds as before: the red dots are FFL’s that were there in 2021 that are there now. As will be more apparent in graphical form in the post following this one, Denver has seen a continual decline of FFL’s from 2021 to 2026--much more so than its sister cities Grand Junction and Colorado Springs.

As alluded to in the introductory post, causal links are tough to establish, especially for an admittedly simple analysis like this. It’s also important to remember that, since time immemorial, rural Colorado has had fewer of all kinds of services.

The pattern you see in the map, therefore, is not something you can with certainty say evolved from current policy. Regardless of the cause, however, this much is true. When advocates say--in the public square or in the state legislature during testimony--that there are regions in the state where it’s already difficult to exercise your Second Amendment rights due to geography, they are not lying; they are not exaggerating.

Any policy that requires an FFL to be involved in requires, for these people, an extra burden that those in the urban areas of the state do not face, an artificially-created burden on top of the existing one.

Yes indeed there are Second Amendment deserts in this state.

**Note: I had to exclude some data because there were hundreds of rows where an FFL was listed with their ZIP+4 zip code, and Google Maps could not synch that with regular zip codes. At the level of the state, for 2021 (as an example) this was on the order of 200 or so out of 2000 or so rows total. There was also (and perhaps it was my mistake?) dots showing up in Europe and China, which I manually deleted. These addresses were Colorado addresses, but popped up there. From what I could tell, they were duplicates.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yJwVts1OyeLB4xpkPJjCRQtrdfhgHS20?usp=sharing

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit?mid=1VRZStKzP-lVDsTOh9GVBGH_HW2lyDbk&usp=sharing

Thinning ranks among Colorado FFL’s

The post prior to this one was, as indicated in the introductory post, a mostly geographical look at federally licensed firearm dealers, or FFL’s. In this second, and final look at FFL’s in Colorado, I want to look at their numbers across time.

As before, for convenience’s sake, I put a link to the ATF’s FFL reports for Colorado from 2021 - 2026 first below (with the odd exception of the year 2022 which, for some reason, was not available from the ATF as was any year prior to 2021).

For time series data, I took the reports from 2021 to 2026 and looked at the whole state and 3 major Colorado cities that reasonably spread the ideological spectrum as well as the geographic (Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction).

Essentially, I just counted rows in the spreadsheet by year. That counting was deposited in the second sheet of the January 2026 spreadsheet, named “Time Series Data”. The remaining four sheets are graphs made of row counts vs. year.

The data is all here and I invite you to look for your own city or other city of interest. I, as before, also invite you to share any noteworthy patterns you may find.

When I set out to do this project, I expected a decrease in firearms dealers from 2021 to 2026. That was the case for one of the major cities I looked at, Denver, but interestingly, it was not the case for the others or the state as a whole. There was a decrease, a marked decrease in FFL’s in Colorado looking at 2021 and 2026 alone, but the data showed a slight bump for the state as well as Grand Junction and Colorado Springs in 2023 and 2024.

Screenshots 1a and 1b show this bump highlighted for both the state and the two cities mentioned respectively.

Why? Your guess is as good as mine. The best I could come up with was that COVID, our government’s response to same, and the riots from around that time meant uncertainty. Uncertainty meant gun sales. Gun sales meant people selling guns. Nonetheless, and regardless of the reason for the bump, the number of dealers in 2026 fell below the 2021 value across the state.

Screenshot 2 shows the statewide data where I calculated the loss as a percent of the previous years number of FFL’s. Shown as a percent increase/decrease the loss becomes more striking, as well as showing how little the bump in dealers seems to have mattered compared to the overall loss. The 2025 -26 losses are big. The tail of the graph drops precipitously.

One exception I found to this was Denver. Denver’s FFL numbers vs. year are shown in the earlier graph for comparison among cities, but I put it on its own graph and attach as screenshot 3.

It’s a drop and it’s nothing but a drop; it’s downhill the whole way. From 2021 to 2023, there is a 57% loss. Denver is still a big city and there are still lots of dealers there, but their ranks are thinning and rapidly.

As before with geography, patterns don’t give causes. They are patterns. For example, less people in Denver mean less demand for firearms. Less people in the state who are interested in guns mean less demand.

While I don’t think you can pin the entire drop in FFLs vs. time on gun control policy and an increase in gun regulations, you cannot exclude its effect either. Some part of this loss of dealers must necessarily relate to the difficulty in doing business selling guns and ammo in Colorado, just as our state has fallen in a host of other business-friendliness rankings. This is an artificially-created loss just like the geographic one earlier.

It’s also worth noting that the leakage in FFL’s in our state over time has drawn zero public notice from politicians at the capitol, of either party.

There’s plenty of talk about access to all manner of social services and things which are not fundamental rights, but none about access to something explicitly mentioned in both our state and federal constitutions.

To give you a sense, the second link below is to the Colorado legislature’s webpage. It’s a bill search for the 2026 session looking for bill’s with the word “access” in them. 75 bills total in that search query, not all passed, not all have access in their title, but none mention maintaining access to guns for law-abiding Coloradans. Clearly this is a lower priority than making sure ICE cannot access records or that people have access to veterinary care or transit for those under the gold dome.

Regardless of intent or not, access to guns for Colorado’s law-abiding citizens is drying up and there doesn’t seem to be any interest in discussing this publicly, let alone doing anything about it.

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1yJwVts1OyeLB4xpkPJjCRQtrdfhgHS20

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/bill-search?q=access&sessions%5B%5D=2026+Regular+Session&sort=Most+Relevant&page=1

Planting out the last of the garden, the high temp plants

That time of the week again. Last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something not related to politics.

I’d been watching my soil temps, and, over the last weekend, they got high enough to plant out the last of the hot temp stuff. This would be sowing beans, chickpeas, watermelon, and planting out my sweet potato slips. Thank God. I’m ready to be done with the usual Springtime dance of plants in/plants out and having to tend seedlings that need daily watering because they’re in red cups.

The planted-out slips are the little guys in my towers you see in the picture heading this post. For what you get, sweet potatoes are actually a pretty low effort thing. They’re one of the more easy going plants I know. They tolerate a whole lot except hard clay and low soil temps.

I don’t have any pictures as yet, but I’m branching out to some new varieties this year: carogold and red garnet. I’ll be curious to see how they grow out here. The biggest constraints on the size and quantity of sweet potatoes seem to be variety followed by spacing and how long they can stay out with soil warm enough to encourage growth.

That is, get a variety you know grows quickly (this is Colorado after all), and hope for warm soil that stays warm for a while. Fingers crossed. I’ve got the latter things covered; I’ll have to see how the varieties do up here on the Plains. I’ll update later about the newbies.

I do have a picture of the slips I used for the towers (at least the white flesh variety) in case you were curious. Sweet potatoes don’t grow from smaller spuds like regular. You sprout them, “slip” off the sprouts from the sides and plant those out to get new plants. As you can see in picture 1, a single potato can net you a whole lot of slips to plant out.** This goes double if you’re patient enough and willing to break the bigger vines down into sections with a leaf joint!

As of yet, I have no pictures to share of melons, beans, or chickpeas because, as of this writing, they’re still stubbornly underground. If the varieties of beans I planted this year are like the ones in the past, they’ll take their time even with warm soil. I don’t know about you, but I have to really watch it in watering where I sowed because I keep thinking it’ll help them speedily germinate, but usually overwatering just rots them out.

I’m excited to see the chickpeas; this is the first time I’ve tried growing them. Devoted quite a bit of real estate to them. Here’s hoping they’re not the flop the lima beans were last year!

I do have a couple other quick things I noted while poking around and planting I thought I’d share.

When I wrote about how I had to take my fig trees out way early due to our unseasonably warm winter, I said the silver lining was that they would (I hope) fruit and bring said fruits to fruition earlier.

Perhaps I was right. Picture 2 shows a rather good sized (the others aren’t this big but growing steadily) Chicago Hardy fig on the tree. Don’t know that I’ve seen one this big this early! We might have our first candidate for eating this year.

And lastly, just because I’ve never grown them before and haven’t seen what they do as they grow, I’ve been watching my grapes. They started out as a tight bunch of tiny (think the size of nonpareils or smaller) little green dots.

But now (see picture 3), the dots have separated onto individual stems and are starting to grow.

I’ll be interested to see how things progress from here. Having seen grapes before, it’s not hard to tell how this story will end, but it’s still fun to me to watch the story as it develops.

More coming to be sure.

Have a good rest of your Friday! Back at it Sunday.

**I’ve been asked before whether or not you could just plant the potato itself and then harvest later. Interesting question. I usually sell and/or give away slips so I have yet to try it. I may at some point. If anyone reading this has done it, sing out in the comments!

Related:

Just for fun, couple pictures of my prairie candle cactus.

I really like cactus flowers and thus far it’s been a great year for them. My prairie candle cactus was in bloom last weekend, and I managed to get a picture of it next to the penstemon in bloom. Lovely combo.

I got luck too because when I moved in for a close up, I saw a bee down in the flower gathering up pollen. When I say down in, I mean that literally too.

She was in there up to her face at several points. You can see her in picture 1 attached as she came up for air. I didn’t stick around long enough to watch her leave, but my guess is that she was absolutely covered in the stuff.

She must have been welcomed back with open arms!