Comparing two bills intended to lower homeowners insurance

The two bills linked at bottom (SB26-049 and SB26-155 respectively) present an interesting contrast in policy intended to lower homeowners insurance premiums.

I thought a comparison of the two might be illuminating. It’s not going to be entirely black and white, these aren’t polar opposites, but in looking at the bills together I think you can get a sense of the “legislative style” of those involved.

The fiscal notes of both provide a pretty apt summary, so let’s start there.

Screenshots 1a and 1b show the summary for SB26-049.

Screenshots 2 a and 2b show the summary for SB26-155.

In the former you increase the people who qualify for grants from an existing enterprise as well as creating/incentivizing personal savings for disaster mitigation.

In the latter you make an entirely new enterprise, with another unelected board, to hand out grants to people. The grants are funded by a new fee on homeowners insurance companies.**

What the bills are set up to do is one thing, what affect they have on our state government is another. Screenshot 3 attached is a side-by-side comparison of estimated increases in state expenditures for the two bills.

Clearly SB26-049 has a much lighter impact; it doesn’t cost as much and doesn’t grow government as much. SB26-155, in comparison, grows it considerably.

This is not a black and white comparison. You do not have one bill based on principles of liberty and personal choice/responsibility vs. one that is all government interventionism and wealth transfer. A look at the pictures of the sponsors should explain why it is SB26-049 is not the polar opposite of SB26-155; there are a couple government sponsors and (from what I hear) a rather “squishy” Republican sponsor.

Still, if I had to pick, it’d be SB26-049.

I’d rather have neither as they stand right now, but given the choice, I’m almost always going to be behind less (frankly unnecessary) government intervention. There are already discounts and incentives built into homeowners plans to encourage people to be responsible because insurance companies know that responsible choices reduce claims.

SB26-049 works with those incentives and encourages people to be responsible. SB26-155 shifts the burden to the government and makes us all pay for the choices others make.

Sooner or later, if we want to have any sort of economy left in this state, we have to break from the idea that government intervention makes things cheaper. That taking from some to give to others will help us all. We need to encourage more self-reliance, more cognizance of how your decisions about where and how you live play out in terms of risk, and more responsible decision-making.

We cannot continue to make everyone in the state financially responsible for how others choose to live. Doing so only means more government dependance.

**From the bill’s summary: “The insurer shall not surcharge the fee amount to policyholders.” Indeed. That is in SB26-155. What this means is that this fee placed on homeowner’s cannot explicitly appear on your bill. Let’s not all be naive, however, in thinking that the homeowners insurance companies will eat the cost. According to the bill’s fiscal note, in 2024 insurers reported $5.2 billion in homeowners premiums collected. If we assume that, at least in the first year, the bill’s 0.5% fee, that would mean insurers would eat $26 million in fees to the state.

Not. Bloody. Likely.

What will most likely happen is that the fee will be passed to customers, it just won’t appear on a bill.

I contacted Senator Mullica’s office to try and clear up this confusion. I was promised a call back but didn’t receive it as of this writing.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-049

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-155

Related:





Re. the SB26-155 linked in the post above, Sun reporter (see the first link) Jesse Aaron Paul had this to say:



"The fee would be allowed to generate up to $100 million in its first five fiscal years, and insurance companies would be prohibited from passing the cost on to consumers."



CPR's Bente Birkeland had this to say about that same topic (see the second link):



"[State Senator Kyle] Mullica came on board to sponsor this year’s bill, after he joined with Republicans to help defeat a similar proposal last session because he worried insurance companies would pass the fee directly to consumers. This year’s version says the 'insurer shall not surcharge the fee amount to policyholders.' It’s not yet clear how that may be enforced."



Quite a difference and the comparison demonstrates the tilt of the Sun, all the more so when you note that CPR ain't exactly conservative-leaning.





https://coloradosun.com/2026/04/14/colorado-fees-legislature-strategy-change/



https://www.cpr.org/2026/04/07/colorado-bill-lower-homeowners-insurance-rates-weather/

State Title Board denies title for the transparency amendment

Per the CFOIC article linked at bottom the State Title Board voted at last Wednesday’s meeting to deny title to the transparency amendment that would enshrine the people’s right to know in the State Constitution.

I’ll leave it to you to read up on the details if you like. I don’t think the measure will be dropped, but it may get some changes or a re-hearing may be requested.

I heard that the folks supporting this measure plan to appeal later this week. I’ll update as I know more about that.

In the meantime, I took a minute to send a (belated, but I hope not too late) email to the State Title Board urging them to reconsider.

If transparency, and your right to know what your government is doing is a concern or a passion, I urge you to follow suit. If it’s helpful, you’ll find the text of my email below the link.

https://coloradofoic.org/state-board-denies-title-for-proposed-right-to-know-constitutional-ballot-initiative/

To the Colorado State Title Board,

Hello,

My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County. I am writing regarding Initiative 261 and your recent decision denying title to same.

I urge you to reconsider your decision. In the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition article I read on the decision, it seems that some of your concern relates to voters not knowing what they’re voting for. In my case, I can tell you I do not have any such confusion; I doubt many others do either. If this were on the ballot, I know exactly what I’m voting for.

I am voting for my right to know what the people running my government are doing in my name and what they’re doing with my money. I’m voting for my right to know what my elected officials are doing, so I can properly do my job as a citizen and vote accordingly. I am voting to know what all government officials, including those on the Title Board, are doing.

Outside of my day job as a teacher, I do some writing. One of the frequent topics i write on is what our government (local up to state) is up to. I have found a broad spectrum of responses to my questions: I get responses from helpful on up to this side of openly hostile. For those that are helpful, I am grateful. For those that block, deny, obfuscate, and attempt to (one way or another) prevent me from getting information that I as a citizen should have, a measure like Initiative 286 is needed. This is all the more so for someone like me who is not a professional journalist with well-paid lawyers to back me up if something is denied.

In the same article where I read about your concern, I read that a counterargument to your concern is that the Bill of Rights (state and federal) would also likely be cast as too vague for your taste. The reality is now, and has been for some time, that any measure put forth by the people or their representatives has boundaries laid on it by the courts. That is their job.

Your job is to decide whether voters can rightly understand a ballot measure, and they clearly can. Over and over in this state voters have confirmed that they want any and all information they can access up to the limits put on by courts.

Reconsider your decision and let this go to the ballot so that the people can decide for themselves.

Thank you,

C