Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
7h

Great letter! Free roofs for one and all, step right up!!

Reply
Share
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
6h

Whenever I see the word "enterprise" I immediately think of a cloaked tax scam from the state legislature. Although sold as a means to help reduce home insurance premiums I look at my auto insurance premium and note a $1-$2 enterprise charge to reduce auto premiums and not see much of any premium decrease. I expect little benefit from the proposed home insurance enterprise fees but just another pool of money available to the legislature to be spent for Medicaid or other dreamy progressive social goals. If like everything else from our egalitarian representatives, the above plans will likely have income restrictions where if you're a dollar over what they consider poor, you can pay the fee but--sorry-- you get no help with a roof replacement cost.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture