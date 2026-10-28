Colorado's system for water rights was no accident.





I was really impressed by Greg Walcher's op ed linked first below. A well-done example of media criticism concerning a recent Washington Post article about Palisade Peaches, (of course because it's the Post) climate change, and water rights.



I'll leave it to you to read the post in full. I want to focus on something Mr. Walcher notes.



Quoting with formatting left intact:



"Then it was on to Boulder for the obligatory interview with one of the environmental industry’s favorite professors, who told her Colorado’s historic (she calls it byzantine) water law – without which there would be no orchards or towns in the Grand Valley – was an accident. 'As a society, we never really made a decision about how the water should be shared among these various competing interests,' he told her. 'We just said, "First come, first served."' Someone should inform him that was a decision – a carefully considered one that resulted from decades of work and was written into the state constitution. Instead of any respect for the law that he supposedly teaches, he just thinks 'Severe cuts will be needed, and… that would have to mean sharp reductions in the amount of water used for farming.' Good thing he isn’t in charge."



Mr Walcher is correct. Colorado is a a "first in time, first in right" water state as many arid Western states are. This was not arrived at by accident. It was a conscious choice which respects access to a scarce quantity according to the order in which people arrived to try and access it.



If you want more context on this (with some illustrations based on helping a friend do some flood irrigation) check out my 2023 and 2024 newsletters linked second and third below.



I struggle to fathom how a professor at CU wouldn't be aware of a rule like this. Sad part is, I bet he's not alone. How many Colorado residents are not aware of our state's water rights framework and law? What does it say if educators, those supposed to knowledgeable, those that papers seek as "experts", don't know it?



I was formerly in that group. It was talking with people in agriculture, and in the dried up parts of the state like the Lower Arkansas River Valley, that brought me to the topic.



I was talking with a friend the other day. Recently the school my little one attends had a (my term) Ag day. There were a bunch of animals at the school. There were a bunch of tractors at the school (including a combine that is smarter than I am, bigger than my house, and worth more than my house).



I told my friend about this and said that I wished such days were also part of the curriculum in Denver. It's great that kids on the Plains get to see an important part of their local lives and economy. It would be just as great to see Front Range students see it too.



As things sit now, what many--CU professors included apparently--in the Front Range see is a zero-sum game where greedy kulaks (oops, I mean farmers) wantonly take water from others.



What's all too often lost is that this water comes back in the form of the food they eat. It's either produce or animal fodder. It comes back in supporting one of the biggest industries and rural employers in the state.



We can't eat computer jobs. We can't quantum hubs. We eat food. Food security is national (and state) security. The way Colorado handles its water rights respects this important reality.





https://completecolorado.com/2026/10/18/washington-post-spins-palisade-peach-water-narrative/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/a-pointed-no-thanks-for-me-on-colorados?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/a-three-parter-on-flood-irrigation?utm_source=publication-search

Yes, by all means, let’s get the government involved!

Per the Sun article linked below, Polis-appointed “special envoy” Ken Salazar’s proposed solution to a land battle in the San Luis Valley was to have the state buy up some disputed land.

Quoting:

“The state should ‘acquire’ 10,000 acres of an 83,000-acre San Luis Valley ranch long fought over by the ranch owner and the heirs of a land grant signed before Colorado was a state, a new report ordered by Gov. Jared Polis says.”

Why? Because, of course, for Democrats and progressives, government is the solution to all problems. If that fails, try harder with more government.

From what I can tell in the article, the beef here is about someone who came in and bought a whole bunch of land in the San Luis Valley, land which some had a claim to dating back to before Colorado was a state (grazing and firewood collection rights).

Seems the two parties can’t seem to come to a mutually agreeable settlement, and thus the special envoy and the report. This isn’t the first time the state got in the mix either. Apparently a similar effort was tried back in 1993 (with a similar recommendation--that the state buy the land).

If the land were bought by the state, what we taxpayers would get out of the bargain would be recreational access to the portion the state buys. Quoting again:

“The report recommends that the state acquire about 10,000 acres of the ranch, land that the land-grant heirs and the rest of the public could use for recreation. The descendants of the people granted use of the land in 1844 would keep the rights they already have on those 10,000 acres and beyond, which are to collect firewood, harvest timber and graze livestock, Salazar and [hired gun consultant consultant Berrick] Abramson said.”

People have a passionate attachment to land. I have seen it plenty in talking with people who work in agriculture. This is their land; it’s the land they and their family stewarded going back generations.

I think about that, the fact that the previous run at a solution failed, and the fact that the article mentions MULTIPLE court battles, and it strikes me that perhaps these folks are more interested in fighting each other than they are in finding a solution. Meaning it looks like maybe this is more win/lose than win/win.

I can’t help but wonder if the solution is going to be a court battle going as high as possible. And then, once that decision is rendered, I’d bet my lunch there will still be new court battles as every part of the judgement is a source for further conflict.

My dislike of government involvement in this situation is as much practical as it is philosophical. I don’t like government purchasing things and I don’t like the orientation that the government is a solution to problems, yes, but part of it is the fact that if the government gets in the middle, we’re all liable to get mixed into litigation.

If you get in the middle of two dogs fighting, you’re liable to get a few scratches and bites.

I get it that the fight’s a bitter one. I get it that there are losses on both sides. Perhaps we ought not to put ourselves as the public into the mix so that we get hurt too.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/08/san-luis-valley-land-battle-salazar-report/