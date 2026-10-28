Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
12h

The amount of residents in Colorado that are unaware of how water is recycled, to include a few city employees, it quite breath taking. Potable water signs do mean that is not for human consumption and people's pets relieve themselves in that. Then we get into the places that have to recycle water and when that rule of law was passed. Chemicals are in the water systems as some do not have closed system recycling. As a former healthcare employee the "informed" consent given to some residents would be a worthy read these days. When the pipes have put lead into the water is the explanation at their reading level or using terms that people do not understand. The people who buy water in microplastic often do not realize how the basic osmosis works, but people were buying a metal water bottle not too long ago that exceeded lead levels. What an interesting time to live in when the 4 corners got the water they needed this past weekend. Maybe some day a study session on the impacts of dumping chemicals in the water will be done, if there are grants for that. Who needs water when space needs to be explored for its potential minerals. https://yellowdotstudios.com/elninowarning/#send

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