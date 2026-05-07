Colorado’s “rich” are already paying a lot (A LOT)

Tax Day, both the day when tax returns are due and the day at which you have worked enough to pay your taxes (and start working for yourself) recently passed.

Around that date I saw something online giving a breakdown of Federal tax receipts vs. income group and it got me thinking about Colorado’s tax receipts vs. income.

After doing some digging I have some data to share, and, as the top line here suggests, the “rich” in Colorado are already paying quite a bit. Certainly a giant percent of state revenue compared to how many filers there are.

As I’ll show below, if you look at the percentage of total tax receipts vs. the percentage of taxpayers (broken down by $10K income brackets) you find that It isn’t until you hit about $100K of adjusted Colorado taxable income that the percentages match. You also find quite a few disparities in age vs. share of income taxes.

This stands in direct contradiction to the notion that the rich aren’t paying their share. They are. They’re paying more--something that stands in stark relief when you see that I excluded the bottom income tiers entirely; i.e. I left out the parts of the income distribution that either have negative income or owe negative taxes due to low incomes.

The first link below takes you to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s “Individual Statistics of Income Reports”. Landing here, you can get information on tax years going from 2012 up to 2023, the most recent year.

Clicking on any individual year brings up a slate of reports. Let’s do 2023. What you see when you click is shown in screenshot 1.

I want to go through a few of those reports and help you get a sense of what you’re seeing. Along the way, we’ll pick up on a few trends of who is paying what in this state. If you like numbers and are interested, please poke around in other years to look for trends or patterns there. If you find something interesting, give me a heads up.

I pulled Table 2, 4, and 6 from the list. I made copies to fiddle with, those are links 2 - 4 below, respectively. Any changes I made happen on sheets subsequent to the one with state data on it. That is, I left the state’s original data in the front.

There’s a lot going on in the first table, but I want to just focus on tax receipts vs. income. That means columns A, B, E, and G. That is, the Federal adjusted gross income brackets sorted by $10K jumps, the number of tax returns from Coloradans in that bracket, their Colorado taxable income (CTI), and the net tax receipts for that group. I copied those over to the second sheet in this spreadsheet.

You will note that there are some folks in Colorado with a negative income (pay out more than they make) and there are also some whose adjusted incomes mean they pay negative taxes. I highlighted these in yellow in the second sheet and will exclude them for obvious reasons.

On the second sheet, I added a couple columns. The first is the number of tax returns as a percent of the total (Column E). The second is the net tax receipts as a percent of the total (Column F).

I took these columns and made a chart with income bracket along the bottom, the percentage of total tax filers as the height of the blue column, and the percentage of total revenue as orange. This chart is in the file, but also attached here as screenshot 2.

If you define fairness as a group paying a share at least somewhat commensurate with their number, than it’s quite clear that the lower incomes are not paying anything near their share of state revenue.

You only get parity (orange column the same as blue) when you get to incomes between about $100K and $120K. Above that, those income brackets are paying far more state revenue than their share of the population would suggest. This is especially striking for incomes $500K per year and above!

We’d better pray those folks don’t leave the state.

Link 3 below is the sheet with the income vs. age vs. tax receipts data. As before, lots going on here, but I want to focus on age group vs. tax receipts. That means columns A, B, C, F, and H. That is, age group, the Federal adjusted gross income brackets sorted by $10K jumps, the number of Coloradans in an income and age bracket, their Colorado adjusted gross income , and the net tax receipts for that group. I copied those over to the second sheet in this spreadsheet.

As before I will ignore those that have negative income and/or who’s taxable income is negative. Any rows that have no tax filers in them (e.g. people under 18 earning over a million), will also be ignored. Any group ignored is highlighted in yellow.

Some interesting patterns emerged, though perhaps not too surprising when you note that incomes tend to go up with age.

Tax filers 65 and older were the largest group to not pay taxes due to either negative income or a negative taxable income.

The age bracket that paid the most total tax revenue was 45 to 55 year olds.

If I hold to what I found in the previous spreadsheet (that as a percent those making $100K and above are paying more than their percentage of the population), the age bracket that has the most people paying more than their share is those 65 and older. 45 to 55 year olds come in a close second.

In terms of dollars per filer, the 45 to 55 age group came in highest while 55 to 65 was second.

The third spreadsheet shows the different Colorado tax addbacks. These have been in the news a lot lately because as the Feds have lowered the amount of taxable income, the state has “added back” income for filers so you don’t get a state break on taxes along with your Federal one.

None of the recent addbacks will appear in this spreadsheet since it is from 2023, but it can give you a sense of where things stood prior to our state effectively increasing your taxes by not allowing you as many state deductions as you can claim Federally.

I will leave it to you look around in this table if you’re interested.

Keep these tables and reports in mind when you read about how the rich in this state are not paying their share and/or how they can be taxed more.

We all pay roughly the same percent of course, but when you look at how much more of the state’s total pie is put in by the mid- to upper income earners, it becomes clear that the higher income brackets are not getting away with something. Nor are they benefiting more when they get bigger TABOR (and other) refunds.

The recent passage of an increased tax on higher income earners combined with this ought to give us all pause. While it might feel good to get “free” lunches by making someone else pay, that someone else already carries quite a burden.

And that someone else needn’t live in this state. They can always move. If we push hard enough, that’s exactly what they’ll do.

Any guesses as to who makes up the short fall if they do?

https://cdor.colorado.gov/data-and-reports/income-tax-data/individual-statistics-of-income-reports

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1nSXnUAphy_KNeB0Dx5K4Ue5leVKvNyDk/edit?usp=drive_link&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ZCDjZyedG4PYY6Je1mS-DVmIszWQz9Br/edit?usp=drive_link&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_wRfVonSLXynAgUs3jBv9MgCOYeYdnM1/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

Who decides what kids learn?

Knowing who and how the decision is made on what gets taught is important. It lets you know who you need to take concerns to, and it lets you know who you should approach if you want changes.

The video linked below takes you through Colorado’s (complicated) process for deciding what gets taught in schools, topped off with areas where you can get involved.

If you have kids or know someone who does, you should give it a watch or let it play in the background while you do chores. No education is free from values, and it’s your job as a parent to be involved in passing the values you find important to your children.

Watching is good, it’s even better if you take your newfound knowledge and turn it into action.