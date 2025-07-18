Colorado's public media leadership's obliviousness





What makes CPR's Caitlyn Kim's article linked at bottom notable is NOT the imbalance. There is quote after quote from public media figures, Democrats, and even a couple, three Republicans and they all share the same perspective: we can't defund public media (or in the case of a stray Republican mentioned, at least have misgivings). What you will not see is any perspective from anyone who feels differently.



This is not the surprising part. CPR, like most public media has (see an earlier newsletter linked second below) long stood up for tax receivers like themselves while ignoring those footing the bill.



No, what makes this story notable are some of the completely oblivious comments made by the public media leadership in the article. Let me offer you a couple of non-contiguous quotes as examples:



"[CPR's CEO Stewart] Vanderwilt said cutting CPB funding goes counter to the goal of better stewarding taxpayer money. 'When local news is diminished or lost in a community — the public watchdog role of the press is muted and the potential for waste, fraud and abuse increases. This is a time when we should be demanding more support for the role of the press in healthy communities.' He added for those who are concerned about the content of NPR’s programming, the best way to be more reflective of the country as a whole is 'to lift up local reporting to national audiences. Cutting this funding reduces the ability to do so.'"



And



"Aspen Public Radio’s Executive Director Breeze Richardson agreed. 'The answer is to expand the tent, not contract it. Public radio serves all Americans and we can and will do more to invite those with diverse viewpoints onto our airwaves.'"



That latter quote might seem to indicate an acknowledgement of the fact that many have viewed public media as not serving them, not speaking for them, not sharing their stories.



However, when I reached out to Ms. Breeze via email to see what her station has done in the past and what they plan to do in the future, I got something different than what her quote in the story implied. Ms. Breeze gave me the full statement she'd given CPR's Caitlyn Kim. This is attached as screenshot 1 (copied from my email inbox).





Besides the quote being completely different than the pared down version Ms. Kim put in her article, IMs. Breeze's thoughts here show just as much tone-deafness as Mr. Vanderwilt's. Highlighting the pertinent sentence: "That said, I don’t think that perception [of bias] extends to the local news Aspen Public Radio provides each and every day, across a number of issues and topics of interest to our audience."



If you have concerns about bias you should uplift local public media content? I don't think perception of bias extends to local public media?



I can't help but think that these two must be living under a rock. No, as anyone who has read or listened to public media in the last few years and watched its slide leftward can tell you, the local public media (at least in Colorado) is just as tilted leftward as the nationals.



Calling for uplifting that as a remedy to perceived bias betrays an utter cluelessness about what one is doing. I think one might even go so far as to say it's a willful cluelessness.



Putting yourself in a bubble and ignoring any and all dissent or disagreement does not mean people agree. It means you aren't hearing those that don't.



p.s. In case you think that taking concerns about bias to your local public media stations means that they are or will be more responsive to them, I have some bad news. In my personal experience (you should see my inbox with unresponded-to emails and the responses that the people in public media do deign to grant) I have not found this to be the case and my writing is also replete with examples.



Related:





In the post above, I said that local public media is just as biased as the national. One really needn't look far to find it. The article linked at bottom came out just yesterday and I saw it right after writing the post above.



You will note lots of quotes from Neguse. Quotes aplenty from environmental advocates Center for Biological Diversity.



What you won't note is any rationale or statement from those wanting to do the cuts. Merely just talk about what the cuts are and the harms they will visit upon Colorado and the world.



Now, to paraphrase a song by David Allen Coe, if that ain't bias you can kiss my a**.



