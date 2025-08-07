Colorado's Medicaid "money laundering"

Before we begin, out of a sense of fairness I should probably tell you that there are those that object to characterizing what Colorado does with Medicaid funding as "money laundering". I think the term is apt given the shadiness involved, but you should be aware that not everyone shares this opinion. You should also be aware that what Colorado does is perfectly legal. In a classic game of cat and mouse, Congress continually tries to write rules to stop the gaming by states, but states simply try new tactics based on the new laws.

Medicaid funding comes via two streams: the state pays a share and the feds match that payment (to varying degrees). As we saw in earlier posts, Colorado is at the lowest possible federal match level (50%) for traditional Medicaid patients due to our relative affluence as a state, but Colorado also took the available Medicaid expansion allowed under Obamacare and ran with it. These expansion patients get a higher federal match, and thus are worth more (90%).

Colorado wanting to spend as little money of its own as possible, and wanting as much federal matching as possible, makes sense. Here in Colorado spending more might mean legislators having to shift funds around, ask taxpayers for more, and/or creating more enterprises. Additionally, our state has to balance its budget, so they can't simply do as the feds do and print or borrow money when asked for more.

There are many, many arrows in the quiver that Colorado can and does use to wring as much money out of the feds as possible for Medicaid, but its feasible to only focus in on two of them here. Doing so will bring us full circle, because we are finally going to close the loop on a quickly tossed-off remark I made back in the first post. Make no mistake, hospitals in Colorado are fully on board with what you'll ese below because many of them get more money than they would otherwise.

As you will see below hospitals (government and otherwise, along with local governments) line up with Colorado's politicians in these schemes because everyone except taxpayers gets what they want.

Provider taxes are a Medicaid payment device I have covered in the past, but they are worth revisiting. Provider taxes--oops! forgot for a second that I was living in Colorado and should have said provider fees because we create enterprises here which charge fees--are charges levied by the state on providers.

This fee revenue is used to help drive up the amount of federal matching dollars the state gets and, in the end, make it so providers actually get more money than they would have without the fee.

Let's do a sample with some friendly numbers.

--Pretend that Colorado has 10 hospitals. Each hospital pays a provider fee of $100 a year.

--The state also has $1000 put aside in its general fund to pay Medicaid claims.

--The state, however, puts the $1000 from its general fund along with the $1000 total in provider fees into Medicaid claims. This draws a federal match of $1000 instead of the $500 it would get by general fund spending alone (here we ignore the expansion patients and use the traditional 50% match by the feds).

--To keep things simple lets say that every hospital has the same number of Medicaid patients and track what happened.

--With a provider fee, each hospital paid out $100 and gets back $300. The total collected is $1000 from fees, $1000 paid by the state, and $1000 paid by the feds. This $3000 split evenly among 10 hospital is $300.

--Had there been no provider fee, the total state and federal money would have been $1500 and thus each of the ten hospitals would have gotten only $150. They wouldn't have paid out $100, however.

--That's a net of $50 per hospital and the federal taxpayers lost $50.

Small wonder that, per screenshot 1 attached (from the second link below), Colorado is one of 38 states (plus DC) that has 3+ provider fees. If you'd like to see what they are, check out post 1 in this series. They are listed separately than the general fund dollars.

As a quick aside, it should also be noted that provider fees can also be used to stretch existing state budgets so that the money nominally for Medicaid can be used to fund things that federal law prevents matching dollars being spent on. In post 1, I showed the line item in our state's Medicaid spending where state tax dollars go to fund care to those here illegally.

Federal money cannot be used for these expenses; provider fees free up state dollars to do things like this.

As you might have imagined, it didn't take long for the feds to get wise to provider fees and limit them. States like Colorado turned to other ways to get more federal money for their dollar. Intergovernmental transfers are one way in which that happens.

This particular shell game is similar to a provider fee in that money goes to the state, gets used to draw more federal matching money, and then gets returned along with the federal dollars.



The difference in an intergovernmental transfer is that the money is not a fee assessed on a provider, it's one governmental entity giving money to another.



I won't go through an example because the math would work just like the above. Simply substitute transfer for provider fee and substitute counties for hospitals as the ones transferring $100 each. Incidentally, the intergovernmental transfer method works equally well for government-run and funded hospitals such as the CU Medical School. As a matter of fact, if you look at the fourth link below, you'll see just that.



Starting on page 3 you'll see how CU Medical School transferred some of their revenue back to the state so the state could get more federal money.



Let's wrap with an example of a recent state law which touches on one of the major themes of this whole series.



HB24-1322, linked fifth below, was passed in 2024 and had the state agency that oversees Medicaid (the Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing, HCPF) do a study on the feasibility of getting Medicaid to fund an expanded suite of services to members, things like food and housing, provided it could be done in such a way as to note require general fund money.



The feasibility study is linked sixth below, and, sure enough, mentions intergovernmental transfers as a way to help fund the extra services the state would like to offer to Medicaid recipients.



In today's post, I hoped to show you how our state government runs all kinds of games on the feds, using federal taxpayers to help fund the policy desires of our state politicians without making state taxpayers pay the whole bill.



It's the best of both worlds, you get to tell people about all the assistance you're offering the downtrodden while at the same time bragging about how good a policymaker you are because you can offer this help without digging too deeply into the pockets of your state's citizens.



In Colorado this manifests as not having to ask for more taxes, shift money from other priorities, and/or creating more government.



There's only one problem. Nothing is free. What our state did was to shift costs to the federal taxpayers (and/or to our children and grandchildren who will live under crushing debt). As a strategy this works well up to the point where the federal taxpayer doesn't want to pay those costs anymore.



This is part of what is going on in Colorado right now. Our shell game to fund more people on government-subsidized care, our shell game to try and do things like get taxpayers to fund food and housing for Medicaid patients, is under threat because the feds are trying to trim down how much they're paying.



We have ourselves and our choices to blame for this as much as we have the Republican Congress and President to blame. Our state chose (CHOSE mind you) to do all these nifty extra social programs, and didn't want to foot the bill entirely on our own.



Do not lose track of this in all the discussions on the financial straits our state is in.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/why-wouldnt-colorado-expand-medicaid?r=15ij6n



https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/5-key-facts-about-medicaid-and-provider-taxes/



https://paragoninstitute.org/medicaid/addressing-medicaid-money-laundering-the-lack-of-integrity-with-medicaid-financing-and-the-need-for-reform/



https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/cb6-03-24-21.pdf



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1322



https://hcpf.colorado.gov/sites/hcpf/files/12.2.24%20HB24-1322%20Feasibility%20Stu

